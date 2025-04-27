Mastss
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Writenow 728x90 am
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Writenow 728x90 am
Mastss
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Writenow 728x90 am

Till next time, Mr. Schlossnagle

Aggies drop back-and-forth series finale to No. 1 Texas, 6-5
Matthew Seaver, Associate Sports Editor
April 27, 2025
Photo by Adriano Espinosa
Texas A&M utility Terrence Kiel II (3) catches an outbound ball during Game 3 of the Lone Star Showdown at UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Sunday, April 27, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

On June 26, 2024, only hours after dropping Game 3 of the College World Series final, then-Texas A&M coach Jim Schlossnagle signed with the Texas Longhorns. This betrayal, combined with decades of hate between rivals, culminated in what was one of the most heated series of the 2025 college baseball season.

Now, 10 months later, A&M baseball was swept in the Lone Star Showdown against its former coach and No. 1 Texas, losing all three games by one run. The Aggies fell to the Longhorns 6-5 on Sunday, sending the Maroon and White back home with three losses in their luggage.

“Every pitch matters,” sophomore right fielder Caden Sorrell said. “ … I mean, it hurts. You know, we’re so close. We played good, but not good enough this time.”

Even with a record 23,680 fans in attendance over the three-game series, scoring was scarce in this rendition of the Lone Star Showdown. But that didn’t stop the Fightin’ Farmers from starting Game 3 red hot. 

With two men on, Sorrell got the scoring proceedings underway with an RBI double in the top of the first. Sophomore catcher Bear Harrison followed suit with an RBI single to give A&M a 2-0 lead. 

After giving up the early lead and walking four Aggies, Texas’ starting freshman right-handed pitcher Jason Flores was pulled in the top of the second. Stepping in for the Longhorns was senior RHP Andre Duplantier II, who made his 87th appearance in Burnt Orange, the eighth most in program history. The Summer Creek product proceeded to sit down the next six A&M batters. 

Holding things down on the mound for the Aggies was LHP Myles Patton, who recorded a pair of 1-2-3 innings before Texas joined in on the scoring festivities with a four-hit inning in the bottom of the third, tying things up 2-2. 

A&M immediately answered back in the top of the fourth, retaking the lead thanks to a two-run double from senior third baseman Wyatt Henseler. The former Penn Quaker gave the Aggies their second lead of the afternoon and the most runs scored yet in the series as A&M led, 4-2.

One factor keeping the Aggies ahead was spectacular plays in the outfield all afternoon, beginning with Sorrell’s full-extension diving catch in the fourth.

“Ran as hard as I could … got a good read on it, got a good jump,” Sorrell said.

Freshman left fielder Terrence Kiel II was not to be outmatched with a diving catch of his own that saw the Atlanta native stay on the ground, wincing in pain. Completing the fielding masterclass was junior center fielder Jace LaViolette, who made an impressive leaping grab against the fence in the bottom of the sixth.

However, this was the beginning of the end for the Maroon and White, as Patton had his day come to a close in the sixth following a wild pitch that allowed the Longhorns to inch closer, 5-4. 

Sophomore RHP Weston Moss was brought in after only making a brief appearance in Friday’s 2-1 loss. However, he failed to wrangle the Longhorns, loading the bases on walks before being pulled for sophomore RHP Luke Jackson.

“Moss just had one of those games he hasn’t had all year,” coach Michael Earley said. “He didn’t have his stuff …. I’m gonna continue to go right to him. He just had a bad one.”

Texas proceeded to take its first lead of the day following a two-RBI single from junior C Rylan Galvan. Now trailing 5-4, if A&M wanted to get out of Austin with a win, it would need its bullpen to clutch up and situational hitting to heat up.

In this game of cat and mouse or rather Aggies and Longhorns — A&M answered right back. Sorrell spanked the ball 414 feet over the center field wall, tying the game at 5-5 with A&M’s first home run at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

But big brother hit back, as former A&M commit freshman LF Adrian Rodriquez hit a solo shot of his own over the left field wall on the very first pitch he saw from freshman LHP Caden McCoy.

Down 6-5, the Aggies were just two outs away from getting swept by not only their most hated rival but also their former coach. Then, with the heartbeats of every single one of the 7,930 fans awaiting the next pitch, the Longhorns turned two on junior short stop Kaden Kent, who went a combined 0-11 over the course of the series in Austin.

With the 6-5 loss, the Aggies drop to 24-19 and 9-13 in the Southeastern Conference. As A&M’s dreams of making the post season take a huge blow, eyes now shift to its next game against the Lamar Cardinals on Tuesday, April 29, at Olsen Field.

“We’ve been knocked to the mat before, and we’re going to continue to get back up,” Earley said. “So as tough as that is, especially playing here, we got to move on.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Battalion
$2790
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas A&M University - College Station. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs, in addition to paying freelance staffers for their work, travel costs for coverage and more!

More to Discover
More in Baseball
Txbaseballtwocrop (1 of 1)
Ejections and emotions
Txbaseballonecrop (1 of 1)
Aggies fall short in Lone Star Showdown series opener
20250301 Baseball Oklahoma State Harrison14
Mulligan: A&M baseball’s resurgence
Bsb south carolina crop 13
Lyons and Kiel and Binderup, oh my
Mbsb kentucky crop (18 of 25)
Smoked pork: A&M hogties No. 2 Arkansas with 9-2 doubleheader victory
Baseball Arizona Jpeg (21 Of 23)
Make it eight straight for the Aggies
More in Center
2025 04 04t212618z 1 lynxnpel3316j rtroptp 4 usa immigration
12 A&M international students have legal status restored
Charlie kirk cropped 10
'Moral confusion': Charlie Kirk speaks at A&M
Muster
‘We have your back, forever’: Annual Muster ceremony held at Reed Arena
Fb spring 2025 game (1 of 3)
Underclassmen and transfers shine in Maroon & White Game
Imgl7468
‘Muster is the one thing that embodies what the Aggie Spirit is’
Arma0540 enhanced nr
LaViolette’s 61st career home run carries A&M past Tarleton State in 11-3 victory
More in Sports
Salgador sbvs.arkansas 10
Fell short and fell hard
2025.4.25 texasa&mvsarkansassoftball carrascos 3
GALLERY: Softball vs. Arkansas
Adri0891
A&M falls short in comeback bid against Arkansas, 7-5
Texas A&amp;M Aggies defensive lineman Shemar Turner (5) celebrates a quarterback sack during Texas A&amp;M’s game against Bowling Green at Kyle Field on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)
Defensive tackle Shemar Turner taken 62nd overall by Chicago Bears in NFL Draft
Texas A&amp;M defensive lineman Nic Scourton (11) reacts after making a tackle in the backfield during Texas A&amp;M’s game against Missouri at Kyle Field Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. (Kelii Horvath/The Battalion)
Edge rusher Nic Scourton taken 51st overall by Carolina Panthers in NFL Draft
Sophomore DL Shemar Stewart (4) runs the ball to the endzone during Texas A&amp;M's game against Mississippi State on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2023 at Kyle Field. (Ishika Samant/The Battalion)
Edge rusher Shemar Stewart taken 17th overall by the Cincinnati Bengals in NFL Draft
Donate to The Battalion
$2790
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal