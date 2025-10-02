‘Tonight, we’re the little engine that could’ : Texas A&M downs Texas in conference play

The Lone Star Showdown returned to Aggieland, but this time it took place on the pitch of Ellis Field.

Texas A&M soccer took down Texas 1-0 on Thursday, Oct. 2, for its first Southeastern Conference win in a statement rivalry match.

“Aggies don’t give up,” coach G Guerrieri said. “And that was exactly what it took tonight … it was going to take something special, and [junior forward] Trinity Buchanan is special.”

Two fouls in the 68th minute, both on Texas, took freshman midfielder Lucy Landherr out of the game and gave A&M the chance to take the Lone Star Showdown trophy. Senior defender Bella Yakel took the free kick, and the ball bounced off of junior F Kaylee Nobel to Buchanan, who ended up with the ball at her feet as she placed the final dagger into the net for the game-sealing goal.

Buchanan getting the Aggies on the board#GigEm | @TheCottonWatch pic.twitter.com/PL1KqOXJLD — Texas A&M Soccer (@AggieSoccer) October 3, 2025 from X

“That was just so relieving,” Buchanan said after scoring the game-winner. “I think we wanted it so bad, and to have it on this, like rivalry game, was just that much more worth it.”

A&M was off to the races early in the second minute, as Landherr received a pass from Buchanan and placed a shot toward the left side of the net, ricocheting off the post.

Promising runs continued for the Aggie offense, built out of the backline from the trio of defenders in freshman Riley Crooks, junior Hattie Patterson and Yakel.

“I say we’ve all been working hard, especially the backline,” Patterson said. “I mean, we’ve been wanting a shutout this whole entire SEC season, and we finally got it. So it’s awesome. We’re hyped about it.”

After a costly foul by Texas placed the ball just past the SEC logo, Lanherr launched another dagger at redshirt freshman goalkeeper Kendell Williams, and the Longhorn responded with her second surefire save of the match.

Texas’ left winger Chloe Shimkin dominated the left sideline, drawing up runs left and right in an attempt to get past junior midfielder Mia Scranton, but the Cal Baptist transfer held her own on the outside.

Buchanan was noticeably frustrated in the 23rd minute, fighting with the Horns’ defenders en route to earning a foul.

Hard-nose defense on the A&M side stalled the Texas attack as it held the Longhorns to just one shot at halftime.

“It’s our third straight game where we, defensively as a team … have done just a wonderful job of just not giving away any good looks, forcing teams to have to find and search for better looks, that then are closed down by other players,” Guerrieri said. “So one shot on goal is fantastic.”

Yakel had her own chance to break the score open in the 40th minute, after a foul placed her free kick outside the 18-yard box. The center back showed her strength as she fired a missile from deep at Williams, but it fell short as Williams caught the ball in the air.

The Maroon and White offense didn’t waiver in its relentless attack as it forced Williams to make four saves by the end of the half.

Starting out the second half on a strong note, A&M’s freshman F Holly Storer received the ball squared up in front of Williams off a long-ball from Landherr on the outside, but the Illinois native made a diving save to knock the ball off course and out of danger.

On their first corner kick of the night, the Longhorns landed the ball right in the Aggie wall of defenders and sophomore GK Maysen Veronda made her first save.

Play heated up further in the 54th minute when Texas committed its fifth and sixth fouls of the night, which prompted two more chances at free kicks, but they were wasted as both fell right into Williams’ awaiting hands.

Buchanan flew down the left sideline on another run in the 57th minute, but was shoved down by the experienced senior D Breana Thompson. The 12th Man didn’t let the missed calls go unnoticed as roars erupted from the packed home crowd.

The offense didn’t let it pass by either, as it made its own luck by getting off 14 total shots, seven of which were on target.

Coming off an injury, junior forward Leah Diaz looked fresh in the attacking third; the Tulsa transfer made run after run and pressured the Longhorn backline before coming out of the game.

After Buchanan’s strike past Willams, the Aggie defense held on, and the offense kept pushing against the moveable Longhorn defense.

“Well, it’s just, it’s a testament to that … if you don’t give up, good things are going to happen, and you got to just keep fighting,” Guerrieri said. “You got to keep chugging away. And you know, tonight, we’re the little engine that could.”

Next, A&M travels to face Oklahoma, on Sunday, Oct. 5, at 2 p.m.