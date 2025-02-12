Two titans of the court

Men’s tennis is the underdog to watch

Get on the rocket ship before it takes off.

Look, I get it. You don’t have any more time for new sports in your life. Maybe you’re gearing up for March Madness or grinding the tape of some mid-round NFL Draft prospects, but bear with me — No. 14 Texas A&M men’s tennis is worth your attention.

The Aggies have been knocking on the door of a deep run in the NCAA Tournament, culminating in a Super Regional appearance last season. Since joining the Southeastern Conference in 2012, A&M has laid claim to three regular season conference titles and been perennially relevant in the collegiate tennis space.

But now, A&M might finally have the piece to follow their women counterparts’ lead and put Aggieland on the map as a tennis powerhouse: freshman Theo Papamalamis.

The most exciting thing as a sports fan is when your team has a truly great young player on the verge of superstardom, and the 12th Man has the opportunity to experience that. With lanky French wonderkids having a moment in the Lone Star State, Papamalamis has the look of a future force on the court.

Referred to as a “freshman sensation” by coach Steve Denton, the Lessy, France native plays an aggressive, entertaining brand of tennis in which he gets near the net to volley with a formidable forehand. Papamalamis is already No. 60 in the ITA singles rankings as a freshman and frequently draws the opponent’s toughest matchup. Keep in mind, this is the least experienced he’s going to be.

However, this isn’t some multi-year developmental project I’m saddling you with. The Aggies are poised to make a run down in Baton Rouge, Louisiana in the SEC Tournament this April with a veteran group that gives the team a sturdy floor. Pair that with Denton, the winningest head coach in A&M tennis history, and the Aggies will never come across a situation they haven’t prepared for.

No. 71 senior JC Roddick remains a steady presence for the Maroon and White, having notched 26 singles wins in his A&M career en route to All-SEC honors a year ago. His most frequent doubles partner, senior Luke Casper, is also no stranger to the big stage, winning his two matchups in the first and second rounds of the NCAA Tournament.

A key member of any overachieving team is the adrenaline-fueled berserker who willingly goes head-to-head against the scariest opponents week in and week out — A&M has one in Istanbul native junior Torgan Tokac. The former Florida transfer often featured in the back half of the Aggies’ lineup, but managed to knock off five ranked opponents in singles. Tokac was also a kingslayer in his doubles matchups, beating the No. 4 and No. 6 partnerships last season.

A&M men’s tennis is not only a team that’s ready to win now, but it has laid the foundation for years of success in the future. It’s time to get on board. Believe in the power of Papamalamis. Invite the glory that is Torgan Tokac into your heart. Trust in … the Dentonator? The ingredients are all there for something special — now it’s time to watch.

Defending National Champions look to start a new dynasty

Let me preface this by saying that I love all Texas A&M sports teams. I am thrilled to go to a place with such an amazing athletic program. This is part of what makes the university so special.

However, there is one team that stands above it all.

The women’s tennis team at A&M continues each season to shatter new records for the university. Just last year, the Maroon and White claimed A&M’s first ever women’s tennis NCAA national championship.

Star players for A&M — junior Nicole Khirin, senior Mary Stoiana and junior Mia Kupres — were all rewarded First Team All-SEC for the 2024 season, with Mary Stoiana also being recognized as Player of the Year in all of the SEC for 2024.

The Aggies are ranked No. 2 in the country in the ITA Poll. The Aggies stood undefeated with a 7-0 record prior to Feb. 11 when they lost 1-4 to No.1 Georgia in the ITA indoor finals.

I understand there is an oft-repeated rhetoric of tennis being a boring sport to watch. However, from the slighting, biased perspective of an Aggie student and ex-tennis player, the women’s team is continuously soaring to new heights, and they deserve just as much love as any other team in Aggieland.

A&M is also home to a renowned men’s tennis team who are currently ranked No. 14 in the ITA rankings– might I add ranked below No. 3 Texas. The men’s team has had a great season with a current record of 3-1.

While both teams are worthy of recognition and support, if you had to pick between which team to watch I would highly recommend attending the women’s teams’ matches.

Not only did the Aggies take home a recent national championship, but they are well on the road to having a fair shot at another NCAA Title. Players — Stoiana- ITA National Player of the Year in 2024, for example — continue to gain recognition in the SEC and around the country for solid performances on the court.

As you watch the Maroon and White, you will not only gain an understanding of the level of skill the Aggie women’s team holds but also the dedication, camaraderie and excellence that this group of women continue to display match after match.

Tennis is not necessarily an elitist sport or a game for old people to use as a source of exercise or entertainment. Rather, it’s a demonstration of intense practice and fast-paced decision-making. This sport is as much about consistency and hard work as it is about bringing more women in sports into the limelight.

If we as a society have learned anything from tennis icons entering the media — such as professional superstars Serena Williams and Coco Gauff — women’s tennis is the sport to watch, and A&M is no exception. Tune in to see the Aggies play No. 15 Pepperdine on Feb. 16.

We can all admit Zendaya was the star of “Challengers” dir. Luca Guadagnino Sorry, Mike Faist.