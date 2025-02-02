Varsity’s horns remain intact

Before Texas A&M women’s basketball took on the No. 5 Texas Longhorns in the Lone Star Showdown on Sunday, the 12th Man sang the Aggie War Hymn with more passion than usual.

“We know what it means, the history,” Texas senior guard Rori Harmon said. “It was preached to us every day since we were trying to prepare for [A&M].”

The Aggie faithful were loud and proud because Sunday’s matchup was the first meeting between the two rivals since 2021, when the Longhorns left College Station victorious. In 2025, the result was similarly disappointing to the home crowd as the Longhorns would go on to beat the Aggies 70-50.

“Texas is deliberate on offense,” coach Joni Taylor said. “They are stingy on defense, and they don’t beat themselves.”

In the 2021 bout, graduate guard Sahara Jones accounted for two points and three rebounds in 14 minutes. This season, Jones averages 9.9 points per game, landing her at second on the team. The San Antonio native also leads the Aggies in rebounds, averaging seven a game.

In an expanded role this time around, Jones struggled shooting the ball. The six-foot guard went 1-10 from the field in a five-point, two-assist and five-rebound performance.

Two games prior, the Aggies lost their leading scorer, redshirt senior G Aicha Coulibaly, for the season with a knee injury.

“We’re just still trying to figure it out,” said redshirt senior forward Lauren Ware, who recorded 11 points and nine rebounds for the Aggies. “Not one person is going to make up for her absence. Just kind of figuring out how each person can play their role a little bit more.”

On its way to the No. 5 spot in the AP Poll, Texas has dominated the boards. Heading into the game, the Longhorns had allowed only two teams to score second-chance points all season. At the midway mark, the Aggies were out-rebounded 18-14 and held to six second-chance points. The Longhorns took a 38-21 lead to the locker room.

All season, the Maroon and White’s success has depended on paint play and defense. Heading into the game, A&M had blocked 104 of its opponents’ shots. Against the Longhorns, the Aggies recorded only two to the Longhorns’ nine.

The rivalry showed its intensity in the third quarter. Both squads upped the physicality, feeding the fans and racking up fouls. Texas accumulated six personal fouls in the third quarter alone.

In the second half, A&M was able to pick up the boards, becoming the third team to outscore Texas in second chance points. After halftime, the Aggies nearly tripled their second chance point total.

Harmon proved to be an issue for A&M. The Cypress Creek High School alum put up 15 points and five assists against the Aggies. Harmon contributed heavily to the Longhorns’ efficient ball movement and 22 assists, double the amount the Aggies recorded.

Another major contributor for the Longhorns, sophomore forward Madison Booker, recorded a 17-point, 13-rebound double-double on the night.

“She’s one of the best players in the country,” Texas coach Vic Schaefer said.

The Longhorns had four players score double-digit points in the game.

“You have to kind of pick your poison,” Ware said. “Obviously they have a lot of good players on their team who can score the ball at will. Trying to kind of limit their key players, and obviously that’s a struggle with how good they are.”

The Aggies will travel to play the Auburn Tigers on Thursday at Neville Arena at 6 p.m. The game will be streamed on SEC Network+.