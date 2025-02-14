Hadestown 800x200 V1
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
InH.L.Advertising Promo
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
InH.L.Advertising Promo
Hadestown 800x200 V1
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
InH.L.Advertising Promo

Victory on Valentine’s

A&M routs UCF in five innings
DJ Burton, Senior Sports Writer
February 14, 2025
Photo by Chris Swann
Texas A&M Aggies infielder KK Dement (16)reacts after hitting a home run during Texas A&M’s exhibition game against Temple College at Davis Diamond on Tuesday, April 22, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

After a hot start to the season, love was in the air during No. 5 Texas A&M softball’s 9-1 victory in five innings over Central Florida in the Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational on Valentine’s Day. 

Last time out, A&M handed Wichita State its first loss of the season in a lopsided 9-1 trounce. In the victory, the Aggies posted a six-run inning in the seventh to put the game away. 

The Fightin’ Farmers had outscored opponents 60-15 heading into their Friday matchup. Their influx of transfer and freshman talent combined with their strong base of returning players has created an explosive medley of offense and defense. 

Senior shortstop Koko Wooley sparked the Aggies’ massive day at home plate early with a lead-off double in the first inning, setting the tone and putting the team in position to take a quick 2-0 lead. The lefty made her mark on the Knights, going 3-3 with a triple, two doubles and two RBIs. 

Wooley was named to the USA Softball Top 53 Player of the Year Watch List and received top 100 player rankings from D1 Softball and Softball America, joining senior left-handed pitcher Emiley Kennedy and graduate designated player Mac Barbara. Wooley’s performance showed why she deserved the honors. 

Senior left fielder Kramer Eschete got in on the batting action. She went 2-3 and scored a run. Eschete leads the team in batting average at .579, narrowly beating out Wooley at .571.

“This year with me and Koko, it’s like the 9-1 punch,” Eschete said before the team departed for the Clearwater Invitational. “She’s either going to pick me up or I’m going to pass the bat to her, and she’s going to do something and get something done.”

Freshman second baseman KK Dement brought home a run and advanced a runner to third on a two-base knock to put the Aggies up two. The righty from Selma, California has made a name for herself in Aggieland by recording eight hits over the course of her first nine games, including a home run against Villanova. Dement was named to top 100 freshmen watch lists by Softball America and D1 Softball before the season.

The Aggies’ tried-and-true Kennedy got the nod from coach Trisha Ford for the second time in Clearwater. The lefty dealt for four innings, allowing three hits, one run and one base-on-balls. She recorded five strikeouts in 67 total pitches, 44 of which were strikes. Her season ERA moved to .61. 

Washington transfer sophomore pitcher Sidne Peters relieved Kennedy and allowed one hit and three strikeouts in her single-inning outing, sealing the game for the Aggies.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Battalion
$1065
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas A&M University - College Station. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs, in addition to paying freelance staffers for their work, travel costs for coverage and more!

More to Discover
More in Featured
After a stay at the&#160;Presidential Suite at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center President Donald Trump has now returned to the White House.
Experts say Trump policies to affect college experience
A newly discovered protein insides a bird's eyes helps a bird navigate the Earth's magnetic fields.
College Station awarded Bird City Texas designation
Rover
KARURA Project to compete in 2025 University Mars Rover Challenge
02 11 2025 Basketball M V Georgia 20
Hounding the Hogs
Bsbfirstpitchscimmmage Richterm 16
BTHO Expectations
Texas A&M System Chancellor John Sharp reads off the System's recent successes during the Board of Regents meeting on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)
Texas A&M announces RELLIS partnership to build small modular nuclear reactors
More in Softball
Texas A&amp;M Aggies infielder Kennedy Powell (1) reacts after hitting a double during Texas A&amp;M’s exhibition game against Temple College at Davis Diamond on Tuesday, April 22, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)
No. 5 A&M softball wins 9-1 to kick off the Shriners Children's Clearwater Invitational
Texas A&amp;M starting pitcher/relief pitcher Emiley Kennedy (11) reacts during Texas A&amp;M’s game against Texas at the Austin Super Regional at Red and Charline McCombs Field in Austin, Texas, on Friday, May 24, 2024. (CJ Smith/The Battalion)
Emiley Kennedy no-hitter secures weekend sweep for A&M
Arma1850
Aggies improve to 5-0 after Aggie Classic doubleheader
Arma1967 Enhanced Nr
Ford’s comeback kids
Arma1856
Offensive outburst, effective pitching fuels fire against Utah State, Purdue in 2025 campaign kickoff
Texas A&amp;M infielder Koko Wooley (3) celebrates getting on base during Texas A&amp;M’s game against UAlbany at the first round of the NCAA Women’s College World Series at Davis Diamond on Friday, May 18, 2024. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)
Aggies return to the diamond
More in Sports
Mbbvsoklahoma Swannc 3
Around the Country: Basketball, Feb. 15
The SEC logo on the top of the first down marker during Texas A&amp;M’s game against LSU at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)
Around the SEC: Feb. 15
Tennis Title Tennis Title 9
Two titans of the court
Graduate WR Ainias Smith (0) breaks a tackle during Texas A&amp;M's game vs. South Carolina at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023.
NFL Aggies in review
Wten San Diego (11 Of 22)
No. 1 versus No. 2: Bulldogs beatdown Aggies
Cwis8847 Enhanced Nr
Seven scoreless minutes — for Georgia
Donate to The Battalion
$1065
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal