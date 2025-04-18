The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Buy your 2025 aggieland for $85
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Buy your 2025 aggieland for $85
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Buy your 2025 aggieland for $85

Volunteers hand Aggies early exit

A&M men’s tennis falls to Tennessee, 4-2, in quarterfinals of SEC tournament
Robert Blackburn, Sports Writer
April 18, 2025
Photo by Adriano Espinosa
Junior Togan Tokac swings at the ball during Texas A&M’s tennis match against South Carolina at Mitchell Tennis Center on Friday, March 28, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

No. 15 Texas A&M’s men’s tennis exited the Southeastern Conference Tournament after losing in the quarterfinals to No. 14 Tennessee, 4-2. Despite starting hot, the Aggies failed to capitalize on a strong doubles performance and ultimately failed to advance to the semifinals.

The Aggies’ trip to Columbia, South Carolina, started well as A&M’s doubles slate contributed a stellar performance. Redshirt freshman Ritesh Patil and senior Giulio Perego started the proceedings, dispatching sophomore James Newton and freshman Lance Nisbet, 6-2.

What followed was not as fruitful for the Fightin’ Farmers, as Sophomore Tiago Pires and senior Alan Magadan failed to secure the doubles point for A&M. Seniors Alan Jesudason and Shunsuke Mitsui leveled the score for the men in orange with a 6-2 victory of their own.

Due to this stalemate, the all-important doubles point was up for grabs on court one. A heavyweight clash saw the Maroon and White No. 5 duo of junior Togan Tokac and freshman Theo Papamalamis take on the No. 11 duo of graduate Alex Kotzen and junior Alejandro Moreno. 

The men from Rocky Top started well, battling their way to a 5-4 lead. Unfortunately for the Volunteers, the Aggies stormed back and eventually were victorious, 7-5. This herculean effort secured an early lead for A&M, 1-0.

However, this defeat did not derail the Volunteers, as No. 31 Kotzen leveled the score by defeating No. 24 Papamalamis. The Fightin’ Farmer from Lessy, France, battled hard but ultimately fell victim to the vastly more experienced Kotzen in two sets, 4-6, 2-6.

Things were now tied up 1-1, but fortunately for the Aggies, this stalemate did not last long. The McAllen Magician, Magadan, once again came through for his team. As a result of a 7-6(2) tie-breaking win in the first set and a dominant 6-2 beatdown in the second, the senior defeated No. 21 Mitsui.

Now leading 2-1, this was the high-water mark of the match for the Maroon and White. What followed was a collapse of epic proportions. First, senior Luke Casper was defeated by freshman Jose Garcia. In a heavily contested match, the inexperienced Garcia was able to get the better of his A&M counterpart 7-5, 4-6, 6-2. 

Shortly after things were tied back up 2-2, another Aggie failed to capitalize. In another three-set match, Perego was ultimately defeated by senior Ian Cruz, 6-7, 6-2, 3-6. While trailing 3-2 certainly hurt the Aggies’ chances of a semi-finals berth, it did not eliminate the Fightin’ Farmers. 

At this point the duel that was closest to a result was on Court 5, where Tokac and freshman Jan Kobierski were level at 4-4 in a pivotal fourth set. The next two points would decide the match and the Aggies’ SEC Tournament fate. Regrettably for Tokac and his teammates, the Turkey native did not fare well. At the end of the contest, Kobierski stood victorious, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.

A disappointing afternoon in Columbia resulted in the Aggies being eliminated in the quarterfinals. A strong doubles performance followed by a disastrous singles collapse ultimately resulted in a 4-2 defeat at the hands of the Volunteers.

Coach Steve Denton and his team will now await their seeding for the NCAA Tournament. The tournament will culminate with the NCAA Championship in Waco, Texas, on May 15-18.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Battalion
$2790
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas A&M University - College Station. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs, in addition to paying freelance staffers for their work, travel costs for coverage and more!

More to Discover
More in Sports
Millie Landon waits to comepete in the horsemanship portion during Texas A&amp;M's meet against South Carolina at the Hidebrand Equine Complex on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. (Micah Richter/The Battalion)
A&M falls in semifinal of NCEA Tournament
Adri0694
Stranded at the bag
Rocios sbvs.alabama 7
Double-header thriller: No. 1 A&M softball rides through Missouri
Baseball Arizona Jpeg (21 Of 23)
Make it eight straight for the Aggies
Spring practice football crop 6
A&M football prepares for upcoming Maroon & White Game
Wten georgia crop 3
No. 1 A&M looks to capture its first SEC Tournament crown since 2022
More in Tennis
Wten georgia crop
No. 2 A&M prevails against No. 1 Georgia to clinch SEC regular season title
04 05 2025 mens tennis vs texas batt sized 7
Bulldogs get off the leash against Aggies
04 05 2025 mens tennis vs texas batt sized 4
Weather delay, night and day, Santa’s sleigh — Aggies in four
Tennis Texas Fr (9 Of 40)
Fortress Mitchell holds
Wten Tcu Crop (2 Of 25)
No rest, no problem
Tennis Texas Fr (11 Of 40)
Putting the Bulldogs on a leash
Donate to The Battalion
$2790
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal