‘We can’t buy a goal to save our lives’: A&M soccer’s struggles continue after 1-0 loss to No. 10 Arkansas

Texas A&M soccer welcomed No. 10 Arkansas to Ellis Field on Sunday night for its annual BTHO Childhood Cancer match, Turn It Gold.

Over the past four years, the Aggies have raised nearly $70,000 for the Turn It Gold Foundation, which supports the fight against childhood cancer. To mark the occasion, A&M swapped its traditional Maroon & White for a special Gold & White kit.

But while the uniforms carried extra meaning, they couldn’t spark an upset. The Aggies conceded a crushing goal inside the opening 10 minutes and never found a finishing touch in a 1–0 loss.

Still, the night was about much more than the scoreline.

“At the end of the day, we are playing for something bigger than ourselves,” junior forward Leah Diaz said. “Tonight we were playing for the Lord, and we were also playing for those who have childhood cancer.”

The Razorbacks started off the first half exactly how a top-10 team should — with dominance. In the first five minutes of the game, the hogs generated two big opportunities with long-range shots. The first was barely blocked by sophomore GK Maysen Veronda to send the ball out of harm’s way. On the second shot, it was the post that kept the score at zero.

Just minutes later, a deflected shot fell kindly to freshman forward Vailana Tu’ua, who turned and fired past Veronda for the game’s lone goal.

Besides that goal, however, coach G Guerrieri’s side kept the high-powered Arkansas attack in check.

“I thought that defensively we were rock solid,” Guerrieri said. “We got the No. 10 team in the country coming in and completely shutting them down except for one unfortunate play where the ball hit the girl on the foot, and she turned and somehow it went in.”

After that break, it was the Aggies who went on the offensive.

The majority of A&M’s attacking actions would come through the feet of Diaz and junior F Kaylee Noble, who made every effort to get in behind the physical Arkansas defense to no avail.

“Definitely physical,” Diaz said. “I think it got really feisty with high emotions. I got a bunch of fouls on me and vice-versa with a few cards in the game. It was a physical game, we enjoyed it.”

In the 20th minute, it seemed like A&M would catch a break after a collision in the box between Diaz and a Razorback defender grabbed the attention of the referee. He checked the play on the sideline but concluded that there was no foul, triggering hisses from the 12th Man.

The rest of the half turned scrappy, more about grit than quality, as both sides battled in midfield.

In an uneventful second half, the Razorbacks leaned on their physical defense to protect their 1-0 lead.

Coach Colby Hale opted for a five-defender backline to frustrate A&M’s hopes at tying the game. This tactic allowed their two wingbacks to counterattack through the wide flanks while creating a three-to-two advantage against A&M’s two forwards.

That three-to-two advantage was enough to keep a Diaz-led offense scoreless. The Aggies managed 10 shots on the night, but only one on target.

What Guerrieri’s side struggled with most was being clinical in the offensive final third. Time and again, promising opportunities broke down through rushed shots, mistimed passes or heavy touches in the final third.

“We can’t buy a goal to save our lives.” Guerrieri said. “It’s tough when you create so many chances and the ball doesn’t go in.”

The Aggies’ attacking struggles have defined their scoreless start to conference play. Through three conference games, the Maroon & White have given up five goals with zero goals to their favor.

“It’s tough when you create so many chances and the ball doesn’t go in,” Guerrieri said. “Eventually, luck has to turn. We got to have a little bit of luck on our side to put ourselves in position.

That turnaround will need to come quickly.

With back-to-back tests against No. 5 Tennessee and rival Texas on deck, the Maroon and White will look to find both their finishing touch and their first SEC victory.

The Aggies will travel to Knoxville on Friday, Sep 26 to take on the Volunteers before receiving the Longhorns at Ellis Field on Thursday, Oct 2nd.