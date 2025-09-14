‘We just kept fighting’: Aggies win barnburner over Fighting Irish with last-second touchdown

After watching his team give up a touchdown with 2:41 left on the clock in a back-and-forth marathon of a game against No. 8 Notre Dame, coach Mike Elko never wavered in belief in his redshirt sophomore quarterback Marcel Reed.

Reed marched his maroon-clad brothers from one end of the field to the other, finding paydirt in the unlikely form of blocking graduate tight end Nate Boerkircher, giving No. 16 Texas A&M the 41-40 victory.

The ice that coursed through Reed’s veins was not a surprise to Elko, who watched the quarterback lead his team on potential game-winning drives in a pair of previous games that were then squandered by the defense.

“In those moments, he has been really good,” Elko said. “It got overshadowed last year because we lost those two games, but he has been really good in those moments. We had a lot of confidence in him.”

Following A&M’s first win game over a ranked opponent on the road since 2014, Elko left the media — and the greater college football landscape — with a simple message.

“Hopefully you guys won’t have to ask me any more questions about whether or not Marcel can throw,” Elko said.

Marcel Reed’s moment

A seemingly innocuous play, the extra point, is a near given in football. But, when Notre Dame botched the hold on the play that would have put them up seven with 2:41 on the clock, the Fighting Irish handed Reed a lifeline.

Reed fought through back-to-back false start penalties and long down-to-go’s, used his legs to pick up firsts, and flipped a prayer towards Boerkircher on fourth down with 13 seconds left.

The former walk-on briefly lost the ball in the lights before wrapping his mitts around it, defender on his back, to incite a maroon explosion on the sideline and win the game for the Aggies.

TEXAS A&M GETS THE TOUCHDOWN TO TAKE THE LEAD ON 4TH & GOAL WITH SECONDS REMAINING pic.twitter.com/pIgVQ4H5hG — College Football Report (@CFBRep) September 14, 2025 From X

“It really wasn’t to Nate, it was for KC,” Reed said. “Nate happened to end up in a one-on-one matchup with a backer. So, threw the ball, he’s a big guy and great hands. I told him we loved him.”

While Reed’s day ended in fireworks and ecstasy, it wasn’t always pretty as he completed 17-37 passes for 360 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Despite this, Elko reaffirmed the confidence he has in his signal caller as a passer.

“That narrative was one of the most unfair narratives that had ever been created,” Elko said. “The kid was a top-10 returning-QBR kid, completed over 60% of his passes, his touchdown-to-interception rate was elite. For some reason because he came into the LSU game … the story became that he can’t throw.”

Craving big plays

Much like beloved midwestern convenience store Casey’s, sophomore wide receiver Mario Craver is always open to South Bend, Indiana residents.

When the Aggies opened up the pocketbooks and brought in transfers Craver and junior WR KC Concepcion, they couldn’t have asked for anything more. Through three games, the tandem has combined for 670 yards and seven touchdowns.

Craver single-handedly lifted A&M out of its early hole with a whirlybird of a touchdown, pirouetting around flailing Golden Domers for an 86-yard catch and run to tie the game at 7. The Mississippi State transfer’s third-straight game of 100-plus yards put him in rarified air, becoming the second Aggie to do so after Ryan Swope.

MARIO CRAVER GOES 86 YARDS! WOW! pic.twitter.com/ATF4mvT2Zo — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) September 14, 2025 From X

“I don’t know how [Craver] stayed up,” Reed said. “That was crazy. I was trying to look over for the next play, I see him stay up, I start running to the end zone. That dude’s freaky.”

His partner in crime, Concepcion, also shined under the reflection of Notre Dame’s Golden Dome, racking up 82 yards. When A&M’s offense was at its clunkiest in the second quarter, back-to-back high-point catches set up a senior RB Le’Veon Moss touchdown plunge.

“Grief is the Price we pay for Love”

When Queen Elizabeth II uttered the phrase “Grief is the price we pay for love,” she likely didn’t think that it would ring true for the travelling 12th Man that had to watch Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price run riot over the Aggies.

Coming into the matchup, coach Mike Elko knew the running backs in blue and gold were the point of difference, calling the Notre Dame running back pairing “as talented a duo as I’ve played against.”

The running back duo showed every bit of that talent, combining for 215 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns.

Love was a man possessed on the fourth quarter go-ahead drive for Notre Dame, doing his best Thomas Francis Meagher impression as he nearly led the Irish to glory behind his 35 total yards and 12-yard touchdown scamper.

Love, the consensus best running back in the country, dodged, ducked, dipped, dove and dodged his way through Aggie tacklers to grind out 94 yards on the ground. Through the air, Love needed just one hand to showcase his ability, reeling in a 36-yard touchdown catch.

When Love was struggling to find creases to squirm through, Price was a welcome change-of-pace piece for the Fighting Irish as he fought through arm tackles for 68 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Self-inflicted wounds early

After a first offensive drive that featured a drop, a near interception and a holding penalty, A&M attempted to wipe its hands and pretend the bad start didn’t happen with a punt. Unfortunately for the visitors, Notre Dame had a team meeting at the foot of redshirt sophomore punter Tyler White, blocking his attempt and returning it for a score under the watchful eyes of Touchdown Jesus.

“I think one of the key factors is going to be the punt battle,” Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman said on Thursday before the game. “They have a big-time punter with a big-time leg. We have to try to affect them with our punt return unit, and the same thing goes for our punt unit, right?”

Following Craver’s tornadic touchdown that drew A&M level, Notre Dame riled up the Irish faithful with a reverse flea flicker that went for 47 yards. The trick play, in and of itself a lack of Aggie discipline, was only made possible because redshirt sophomore cornerback Dezz Ricks unnecessarily shoved Love into the benches while making a tackle, drawing a penalty and extending the Fighting Irish’s drive. Elko threw a chair in frustration and chewed out his defense after the drive.

“I don’t know that that thing went to script in any way, shape or form,” Elko said. “We battled through. … We kept fighting… ultimately made the play we needed to make to win a football game on the road.”

The Aggies have a week to prepare to avoid the slow start with an upcoming bye week, but will look to avoid it entirely against No. 24 Auburn on Saturday, Sept. 27.