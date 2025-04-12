Pf website ad
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Contact ella reyes at ereyes@marnellcompanies.com for more information (1)
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Contact ella reyes at ereyes@marnellcompanies.com for more information (1)
Pf website ad
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Contact ella reyes at ereyes@marnellcompanies.com for more information (1)

Weather delay, night and day, Santa’s sleigh — Aggies in four

No. 14 Texas A&M men’s tennis overcomes weather delay for a 4-3 win over No. 17 Tennessee
Justin Chen, Senior Sports Writer
April 12, 2025
Photo by Jackson Stanley
Freshman Theo Papamalamis reacts to hitting the ball during Texas A&M’s match against Texas University at Mitchell Tennis Center on Friday, April 5, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)

Just a week ago, No. 2 A&M women’s tennis underwent weather delays as dark clouds rolled into College Station and ultimately doubles play was cancelled — however, the Aggies brushed off the unforeseen circumstance and swept Georgia 4-0.

Fast forward to Friday, April 11, No. 14 A&M men’s tennis and its travel to Knoxville, Tennessee bore the same fruit as the match delayed its start due to weather conditions. Though the skies cleared momentarily, rain stamped yet another pause in the action. In parallel, the Aggies and Volunteers traded set wins back-and-forth. It all came down to a Court 4 showdown as senior Luke Casper snapped A&M’s two-game losing streak with a clutch 6-4 win over freshman Jose Garcia after close 5-7, 7-6 sets.

The Maroon and White opened up undeterred after the initial delay, securing the first victory of the match with redshirt freshman Ritesh Patil and senior Giulio Perego’s win on Court 3. They beat the freshmen duo of Jan Kobierski and Garcia, 6-1. 

After back-and-forth action on Court 2, the No. 10 duo of first name alliteration freshman Theo Papamalamis and junior Togan Tokac tallied the advantage point for the Aggies on Court 1, upsetting No. 8 duo of junior Alejandro Moreno and graduate Alex Kotzen.

Though Tokac and Papamalamis won their first sets in singles play, No. 25 senior Shunsuke Mitsui put Tennessee on the board with its first point as he edged out senior Alan Magadan 6-4, 6-4 on Court 2. Tokac rallied back after losing his second set to put A&M back on top with a 6-3 set win over senior Alan Jesudason for his eleventh straight win. 

Over on Court 1, Kotzen got a measure of revenge against Papamalamis as he tied the points for the Volunteers winning after 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 sets. Sophomore Tiago Pieres battled it out against Moreno as they each traded the first two sets 2-6, 6-3. However, Pieres dominated the final set 6-2 to put the Aggies within a match win’s reach of a crucial ranked win.

Senior Ian Cruz kept Tennessee in the game on Court 6 as he pulled out a win over Perego, battling out 6-4, 6-7, 6-3 sets for a winner-takes-all duel on Court 4 where Casper etched his singles win — and the match — for the Aggies.

In a short window, the Maroon and White continue their road trip as they face off against Georgia on Sunday, April 13.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Battalion
$2790
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas A&M University - College Station. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs, in addition to paying freelance staffers for their work, travel costs for coverage and more!

More to Discover
More in Sports
Tennis Texas Fr (9 Of 40)
Fortress Mitchell holds
Rocios bbvs.southcarolina 5
Bubble bash for the Aggies
Texas A&amp;M infielder Rylen Wiggins (2) attempts to tag out a Great Dane baserunner during Texas A&amp;M’s game against UAlbany at the first round of the NCAA Women’s College World Series at Davis Diamond on Friday, May 18, 2024. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)
‘The softball gods are paying her back’
Arma2335 enhanced nr
‘It’s something really special being a hometown kid’
Beep baseball crop (29 of 14)
Beep baseball builds community
Texas A&M students at ticket pull at Kyle Field for the Texas game on Sunday, Nov 17 immediately following the New Mexico State game. (Courtesy of Meredith Seaver/The Eagle)
Opinion: How do you feel about the new ticket pull system?
Donate to The Battalion
$2790
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal