What to expect as A&M women’s basketball takes on Tarleton State, Kansas State

Coming off of a decisive 81-43 win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Texas A&M women’s basketball looks to continue its success against Tarleton State at Reed Arena on Thursday, Nov. 13, before heading to Manhattan, Kansas, to take on Kansas State on the following Sunday.

The Aggies got revenge over the Islanders’ for last year’s loss, with a high-powered showing on offense off the backs of a stingy A&M defense holding A&M-Corpus Christi to only 43 points. Another strong defensive showing like that could keep the Maroon and White alive in any matchup.

The Fightin’ Farmers’ defense locked down the Islanders, notching 21 steals — the most by the Aggies since 2014. A major contributor to that record was senior guard Ny’Ceara Pryor, who grabbed eight steals in the season opener.

“I’m a small guard, so I got to be able to defend, and I take pride in that,” Pyror said. “So that’s what I’m going to bring to every game.”

Another point of emphasis going forward for the Aggies will be continuing to grab second-chance points. Securing 24 put-back buckets made all the difference on the offensive side of the ball against the Islanders.

“I’m excited about some of the things we did, offensive rebounds and defensively,” coach Joni Taylor said on her weekly radio show. “So that was the right first step for us to take last week.”

But with a team that only has three returning players, growing pains are inevitable. The Aggies committed 11 turnovers in their first game as the team began to build chemistry. Free throws were also a struggle, knocking down only 12 of their 23 attempts.

A&M takes on Tarleton State in front of a roaring crowd of school children at Reed Arena on Thursday for the Aggies’ annual Elementary School Day game. Having already played two overtime games this season, the Texans have already seen their fair share of hard-fought battles.

The Aggies will need to watch out for junior forward Shadasia Brackens, who’s shooting an impressive 72% from the field.

“Offensively, everything is to go to her [Brackens], and defensively, she just stands at the rim and tries to block everything,” Taylor said. “So we’ve gotta be creative in moving her away from the basket to create opportunities for us to get to the rim and score in the paint.”

The Texans will try to push the pace on the Aggies, as they are averaging 96 possessions per game. If A&M wants to take Tarleton State to school on the court, a continuation of strong defense will be needed to slow the ball down and limit points.

A&M will then take a trip up to Manhattan to face another purple foe in Kansas State on Sunday. In their two games, the Wildcats have demonstrated two completely different styles of play, first with a 100-point blowout victory against Omaha followed by a defensive battle in a 46-44 win over SMU.

A&M will need to keep track of K-State guards junior Taryn Sides and sophomore Izela Arenas, who are both averaging 14 points a game. The Wildcats’ backcourt has contributed to nearly half of the team’s points in its past two contests, so it will be important for the Aggies to disrupt their guards in order to leave Kansas with a win.

“It’ll be obviously our first road game, but a Power Four opponent for us,” Taylor said. “So it’ll be a good opportunity for us to again just measure and see where we are.”

The next two matchups will serve as an important checkpoint for a very new Aggie squad still trying to find its rhythm. Taylor’s team will be tested on how well its defensive prowess will perform against the fast-paced Texans and disciplined Wildcats.

With two very different tests ahead, the 12th Man will see if this team’s promising start can translate into wins against tougher opponents.