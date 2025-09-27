York becomes man possessed in 16-10 win over Auburn

No. 8 Texas A&M football went down to the wire against Auburn, but despite penalties and mistakes, the defense and junior linebacker Taurean York emerged as the deciding factor in the 16-10 win.

“My dad made his Facebook post before the game today, and he said he had a gut feeling that I was [going to have] a big game tonight,” York said. “And so I told my dad I trust his gut feeling. You know, went out there and trusted my instincts and my training for my coaches, and we got the job done.”

The man on a mission, York, totaled six tackles, one sack, two tackles for loss, a pass breakup and three quarterback hits in a huge day for the linebacker.

“His leadership is elite,” Elko said. “He’s an elite player. He’s a special one. We’re really glad we have him, you know. But what he does to command that defense all week in meetings, on the practice field, in walkthroughs, during the game. He’s a special kid.”

The first drive for Auburn’s offense ended with a monstrous sack by junior linebacker Daymion Sanford, filling a major gap during the noticeable absence of injured junior LB Scooby Williams.

“I feel so confident about our linebacker group, no matter who it is, no matter how old they are, you know, these guys, we love football,” York said. “Man, we really don’t care who gets the credit. And that’s a universal thing with our team.”

The Aggie secondary made their impact early, too, stuffing two-straight drives as junior safety Marcus Ratcliffe and senior cornerback Will Lee III locked down the flats.

The Maroon and White linebacker corps showed up in big times as well, starting in the first quarter as York stuffed a designed run for junior wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr. to end the Tigers’ drive then and there.

The Tigers were held to several season-lows in the first half, producing only 105 yards of total offense, going 0-for-7 on third-down conversions and being forced into six punts, ultimately leaving Auburn with nothing to show on the scoreboard by halftime outside of a 32-yard field goal.

A special teams mishap made the Aggie defense’s job just slightly more difficult after redshirt sophomore quarterback Marcel Reed was sacked on A&M’s own 12-yard line, and the subsequent punt from redshirt sophomore punter Tyler White went only 38 yards.

However, the new Wrecking Crew did not have a problem forcing another punt as junior defensive tackle DJ Hicks slammed Tigers junior QB Jackson Arnold to the ground for the group’s second sack.

Auburn found itself in the red zone for the first time after Singleton caught a 37-yard deep ball with A&M’s Lee in his face, but it was held to a 32-yard field goal after blunders by the offensive line backed the Aggies up.

Redshirt sophomore CB Dezz Ricks also locked down an attempt at seven, intended for sophomore WR Cam Coleman who produced only four catches for 18 yards by the end of the game.

“I think we tried to pay a lot of attention to [Coleman] from a cover standpoint, doubling him, helping in that direction, and we were able to execute that at a really good level today,” Elko said. “And so I thought the way we executed the plan on defense was really good, and I think if we do that, we have a chance to be really good on defense.”

York looked like a man possessed in Williams’ absence, hunting down the giant 6-foot-7 senior tight end Brandon Frazier for a 4-yard loss.

Ricks showed his prowess on long-ball coverage by swatting away a pass intended for sophomore WR Perry Thompson, effectively ending a last-ditch effort until graduate DT Albert Regis committed a running into the kicker penalty to give Auburn another chance at points before the half.

But the defense held on after more mistakes from the Tigers’ offensive line brought the drive to a stuttering stop and counted the eighth penalty against Auburn.

Penalties continued to show on both sides, with A&M’s offense committing the teams’ 10th and 11th in the third quarter, which occurred back-to-back after an unsportsmanlike conduct was called on junior offensive guard Chase Bisontis. The penalty tally ended at 23 combined flags, with the Aggies’ total at 13.

“We just created too many penalties,” Elko said. “Like, it’s just, it’s got to get fixed. You know, it’s way too many penalties that kill drives. It’s way too many penalties that set us behind the sticks.”

Multiple defensive blankets by A&M’s secondary and linebackers forced a fourth-down situation on the A&M 4-yard line. But there was an Aggie linebacker named York that was there to ruin Auburn’s plans.

After Arnold escaped the pocket looking for the first down marker, the Temple native made a sure-fire, open-field tackle to stuff the desperate Tigers and turn the ball over to his offense.

York hawked down Arnold on the following drive when he put the quarterback into the dirt again, leading to a mistimed throw.

In a matter of seconds, a strong offensive drive from A&M was taken the opposite way after a pass intended for sophomore WR Terry Bussey was intercepted by sophomore LB Xavier Atkins and returned for 73 yards to set up Arnold at the 2-yard line. Arnold then proceeded to knock-in their first score of the game with a 2-yard rushing touchdown, pushing the game closer at 13-10.

After a dud of an offensive possession for the Aggies, the defense once again was put in the spotlight as the Tigers set up for their chance to take the lead. York became the difference maker as he put Arnold on the ground once more, sacking him for a 7-yard loss.

Senior defensive end Cashius Howell wrapped up the drive in dominant fashion, putting Arnold down for the fourth team sack to silence the rally from Auburn.

Next, A&M will battle Mississippi State at Kyle Field on Oct. 4, at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network.