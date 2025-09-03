‘You have to be a little bit insane’: The perseverance of Austin Krajicek

The red clay courts of Paris’ Stade Roland Garros are one of the holiest sites in tennis. As host of the French Open — and other events, including the tennis portion 2024 Summer Olympics — the near-century old stadium has seen the sports’ stars rise and fall.

It’s also seen an Aggie reach the top of the tennis world, and slay the sports’ giants. And Austin Krajicek wants to be clear that it’s grit that got him there.

“I’ve never been the guy that’s the most talented guy, the guy that’s a clear cut, ‘Hey, he’s going to make it,’ or ‘He’s going to break through,’” Krajicek said. “There’s no doubt about that. … I work really hard, and you never know what can happen when you work hard and put yourself in a position.”

The former A&M star has had plenty of highlights over the course of his lengthy tennis career, including a French Open doubles title in 2023 and a 2011 NCAA doubles national title for the Aggies.

But nothing stands out to Krajicek quite like knocking the Spanish duo of Rafeal Nadal — whose very footprint now graces the Roland Garros court — and Grand Slam winner Carlos Alcaraz out of the Olympics in 2024 on that same hallowed ground.

“It was Rafa’s last match on a court that he dominated for literally 20 years,” Krajicek said. “It was pretty surreal being out there playing in front of a stadium with, you know, 15,000 people that maybe three of them were cheering for us … There’s not many times you get to play for a team in tennis, it’s a pretty individual sport. So all of my favorite moments have been when I’m either playing for [a team] like texting them. I mean, my whole four years in college was really special.”

The career of one of A&M’s most successful tennis products has seen just as much uncertainty and difficulty as success over the years. For every trophy won, there’s been moments of doubt and pain and times where Krajicek questioned his future in the sport. None more so when he made the transition from singles to doubles play full-time near the end of 2018.

“At that period, I was really struggling in singles, and financials weren’t really adding up,” Krajicek said. “And at that moment it was very, very dicey, of like, if I was going to stop, and I was kind of accepting of stopping [playing] tennis, and I already had some other stuff lined up as well outside of the court. So, you know, that moment sticks out of my mind where it’s like, ‘Hey, I was really willing to stop, and really accepted stopping.’”

For A&M men’s tennis coach Steve Denton, it’s Krajicek’s ability to persevere that has been the difference maker, from his time playing at Mitchell Tennis Center in College Station to winning titles on the ATP Tour.

“He’s just had a storybook career,” Denton said. “But, you know, it wasn’t always easy, and he did it the blue collar way. [I’m] just proud of him, you know, being able to face adversity and continuing to have a good, positive attitude and trying to get better, and that’s what he has done basically his whole life.”

Given how close Denton and Krajicek are now — they call often, the latter says — it’s hard to believe that Krajicek almost never played for the A&M in the first place.

Originally committed to Florida, Krajicek took a recruiting trip to Aggieland on a whim and was quickly hooked.

“He really embraced the Aggie network and the Aggie way of life,” Denton said. “He got cowboy boots. He started listening to country music. He liked to go hunting and fishing … [he] embraced all the other Aggie sports.”

Luckily for the Aggies, Denton was able to sway Krajicek. And he became the backbone of a team that would make several deep NCAA Tournament runs during the Florida native’s time with the Aggies.

“[Krajicek] really set the tone for us on the work ethic,” Denton said. “And the fact that we got a top American player to come play for us really helped us in our recruiting and kind of validated our program. And, from there, he just got better and better every year.”

Once Krajicek turned professional in 2012, he was hit with the stark reality that all college-turn-pro players have to face: You may be living the dream, and you may be extremely grateful, but it can still suck.

Every week a new city — but no time to see any sights, and no money to afford it even if the time was there. Just an endless array of different courts until a player can finally scrape and claw their way up the rankings before running out of opportunities.

“I always joke that to play tennis as long as I have, and as long as a lot of the guys on the tour have, you have to be a little bit insane,” Krajicek said. “ … I mean, you really have to have a unique mindset and just a weird sense of perseverance and just there’s no option to quit, and you just kind of push through all the crap.”

Playing a mix of singles and doubles, Krajicek earned a top-100 singles ranking in 2015. But a series of setbacks had him questioning his future around the time he made the switch to focus solely on doubles in 2018.

“At that moment, it was very dicey of if I was going to stop, and I was kind of accepting of stopping tennis and I had some other stuff lined up outside of the court,” Krajicek said. “ … At that moment, I’m glad that I was able to stick through it for sure.”

Krajicek says it’s how to lose, more so than the number of wins, that sets a player apart from the rest and keeps a career going.

“Tennis is a weird sport, because, you know, you could literally have the best year of your career, like I did in 2023 and finished the year number one. … Eighty percent of the time, you’re losing every week,” Krajicek said. “… Everybody can win and be positive and do the right stuff, but it’s when you lose and how you kind of handle that and respond from that is what separates the guys that ultimately make it or don’t.”

For Denton, who’s supported Krajicek for practically his whole career, to see the life he’s built for himself in and outside of tennis has been fulfilling.

“He has an incredibly positive outlook on things,” Denton said. “He continues to believe — no matter what the circumstances are — [that] he has the ability to bounce back when adversity or setbacks come his way … I think he’s been the best ambassador for our Texas A&M tennis program since I’ve been here.”