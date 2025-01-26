GALLERY: Student Bonfire 2025
Micah Richter, Photographer
January 26, 2025
0
Donate to The Battalion
$360
$2500
Contributed
Our Goal
Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas A&M University - College Station. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs, in addition to paying freelance staffers for their work, travel costs for coverage and more!
More to Discover
About the Contributor
Micah is a sophomore Journalism major from Boerne, TX. Micah serves as a sports photographer for The Battalion’s photo desk. She is expected to graduate in May of 2027.