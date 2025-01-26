Texas A&M Student Media spring 2025 advertising promo
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
GALLERY: Student Bonfire 2025

Micah Richter, Photographer
January 26, 2025

  • Red pots light their torches at the Student Bonfire on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (Micah Richter/The Battalion)

    Photo by Micah Richter
  • Corps members watch as the stack burns at the Student Bonfire on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (Micah Richter/The Battalion)

    Photo by Micah Richter
  • The stack burns bright at the Student Bonfire on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (Micah Richter/The Battalion)

    Photo by Micah Richter
  • Aggies watch as the stack burns at the Student Bonfire on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (Micah Richter/The Battalion)

    Photo by Micah Richter
  • Corps member country dance in front of the stack at the Student Bonfire on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (Micah Richter/The Battalion)

    Photo by Micah Richter
  • Corps members circle in for a huddle at the Student Bonfire on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (Micah Richter/The Battalion)

    Photo by Micah Richter
  • Aggie bonfire tralier at the Student Bonfire on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (Micah Richter/The Battalion)

    Photo by Micah Richter
  • A Corps member holds axe head in front of the stack at the Student Bonfire on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (Micah Richter/The Battalion)

    Photo by Micah Richter
  • Aggies watch as the stack burns at the Student Bonfire on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (Micah Richter/The Battalion)

    Photo by Micah Richter
  • The stack burns at the Student Bonfire on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (Micah Richter/The Battalion)

    Photo by Micah Richter
  • Aggies light their cigars at the Student Bonfire on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (Micah Richter/The Battalion)

    Photo by Micah Richter
  • An aggie bonfire member leads a yell at the Student Bonfire on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (Micah Richter/The Battalion)

    Photo by Micah Richter
  • The stack burns bright at the Student Bonfire on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (Micah Richter/The Battalion)

    Photo by Micah Richter
  • Red pots wrangle for the tourches at the Student Bonfire on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (Micah Richter/The Battalion)

    Photo by Micah Richter
  • A red pot lights the bonfire at the Student Bonfire on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (Micah Richter/The Battalion)

    Photo by Micah Richter
  • A red pot lights the bonfire at the Student Bonfire on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (Micah Richter/The Battalion)

    Photo by Micah Richter
  • Red pots circle the bonfire before lighting at the Student Bonfire on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (Micah Richter/The Battalion)

    Photo by Micah Richter
  • Red pots circle the bonfire before lighting at the Student Bonfire on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (Micah Richter/The Battalion)

    Photo by Micah Richter
Micah is a sophomore Journalism major from Boerne, TX. Micah serves as a sports photographer for The Battalion’s photo desk. She is expected to graduate in May of 2027.
