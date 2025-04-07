Ring Day: A dynasty completed

Six for six, and no, I’m not referring to Lombardi Trophies. I’m talking about my family’s record as Aggie Ring recipients. From my parents getting their rings in the 1980s — when there was no such thing as “ring day,” according to my dad — to my oldest sister getting hers in 2016 #old, this has been a moment I’ve waited 21 years for.

Everyone knows I’m a goofy, laid-back jokester. But one thing I’ll never joke about is my love for Texas A&M. I have loved this school since I can remember, learning to hate t.u. before I could even ride a bike.

In fact, I recall refusing to color my drawings anything but Maroon and White in preschool, much to my teacher’s dismay. Growing up in Cypress, I lived just an hour away from campus and enjoyed every opportunity to roam around Aggieland.

I obviously owe the honor of being able to call myself a second-generation Aggie to my parents, Louis ‘88 and Kathleen Seaver ‘88. My father served in the United States Air Force before moseying down to Texas from Johnson City, Tennessee. My mother, a first-gen college student, paid her way through college as a Korean-American military brat from Del Rio.

They both encouraged my love for all things A&M, whether it was always putting Aggie sports on TV regardless of the score or telling me that A&M actually stands for Agriculture and Mechanics.

My mother has shown me what hard work looks like and that if you want to be successful in this life, then you’re gonna have to put in effort. My dad is the funniest person I’ve ever met, he’s taught me how to laugh at life even when it seems impossible and to not take yourself so seriously.

I definitely wouldn’t have made it to 90 hours or probably even into A&M at all if it wasn’t for the guidance of my three older siblings. As the youngest, I looked up to each of them so much throughout my childhood.

First, my oldest sister, Meredith Seaver ‘17, is my “redass” cohort. As the first of my siblings to step on campus she taught me countless traditions, like the difference between good bull and bad bull. She even signed me up for Yell Leader camp, fueling my dreams of donning the white janitor uniform.

My middle sister, Elizabeth Maureen Seaver ‘20, was my second mother growing up — always taking care of baby Matthew. She’s taught me how to balance a college workload with some kind of social life and reminds me to enjoy the journey, especially as her time in Aggieland was derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Finally, my brother, Thomas Seaver ‘22. A person I grew up admiring and always wanting to emulate, Thomas was the coolest guy in the room; even through hardship, he found happiness. Whether or not he did it on purpose, I am so happy he decided to take a super-senior semester my freshman year, as going to college with him was a dream come true.

As a procrastinator, I’m currently writing this piece at 2 a.m. on Tuesday, April 1. Six hours ahead in Florence, Italy, is the love of my life, Frida Guajardo ‘26. She’s taught me so many things I never knew about myself, shown me what I want out of life and helped me realize that sometimes you just need to cry a little. I owe so much of where I am to her, I don’t know where I would be without her. Te amo, pookie.

I also have to thank the organizations that have helped me reach 90 hours, like Session B Yell-Off Champs Green Camp Moore showing me what it’s like to be loved for exactly who you are and MSC FISH for giving me my first group of real college friends here at A&M.

Last and certainly not least, The Battalion — I wouldn’t even be writing this paper if I had never applied to join The Batt two years ago. Thank you to everyone in the Batt Cave for laughing at my jokes and acknowledging my Irish goodbyes.

With all that said, I have never been more prepared for anything in my whole life. I’ve waited so long to get that thang on my finger and earn the right to knock the hullabaloo on the railing inside Kyle Field.

Completing the “Seaver Dynasty” is not only an honor but a mission I set for myself after my father’s stroke three years ago, shortly after my brother’s ring day. So if you take anything away from this article, let it be this: The Seavers are shooting 100% on Aggie rings, and there’s nothing you can do about it.