Ring Day: More than a tradition

A tribute to my dad’s hard work
Ashely Bautista, Associate Photo Chief
April 7, 2025

Ring Day means so much to me. Not only does receiving my Aggie Ring mean I get to be part of an ongoing tradition that has been around for over 100 years and get to connect with other Aggies around the world, but it means I’m also forging my own path and achieving things others didn’t have a chance to.

As a first-generation college student, from a small town 25 minutes away from Texas A&M, I’m very familiar with the Aggie community. From going grocery shopping on the weekdays to driving to the movies or park during the weekend, the Bryan-College Station area was our second home. 

So once my parents heard that one of the best, most amazing, and greatest schools in Texas was right there, they wanted nothing more than to have one of their kids be a part of it. 

While both of my parents had the greatest impact of my college experience, this story goes specifically to my dad, who has the biggest impact of all.

Unlike me, my dad grew up with barely anything or anyone on his side. With an elementary-level education, my dad went into the workforce at a young age, barely making enough money for food for him and his family. 

Once he came to the U.S., he was truly alone with no family or friends, barely making enough to survive. He got a job to provide and make better for himself. 

He always thought of the U.S. as the American Dream and wished nothing more than to make things better for his children and to provide for them the things he didn’t get to have. 

To this day, my dad is the hardest-working man I will ever know, working multiple jobs so his family can have more than what he even had in his life. Once he found out I got accepted to A&M, he couldn’t have been more proud of me and wished nothing more than success for me, as he saw I was going to one of the best universities in Texas. 

When it came time to order my ring, I saw my dad in a new light. I saw him as a kid being so excited to get a new toy as he saw me pick out my ring and get my ring sizes. I saw my dad being so excited, so proud of seeing his hard work almost coming full circle. 

My dad is my number one and will always have my back. So while getting this ring has so much symbolism purely from being an Aggie, it means more to me because I am being reminded of struggles and achievements — not only those of my own, but how my dad worked hard to help me be here. 

To my dad, Pops: I love you so much, and even if I don’t say it as often as I should, just know I am very grateful for you and everything you have and are doing for me. Thank you. I am very happy you are my dad.

