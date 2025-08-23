The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

Silver Taps: Colby Brent Fisher

Hilani Quinones, Associate News Editor
August 23, 2025

January 22, 2002 – April 17, 2025

Colby Brent Fisher

An Aggie who followed his arrow with faith, love and laughter

A son. A brother. A friend. At 6-foot-1 and with a personality just as big, Colby was an Aggie who left a lasting impact on everyone he met. 

He studied political science and was pursuing a minor in cybersecurity while he served as vice president of recruitment for Alpha Sigma Phi. According to his mother, Amee Fisher, he loved his brothers more than anything.

“He became like a second dad to his youngest brother, Cason, always so protective,” Amee said. 

His mother said Colby’s love language was physical touch. He cherished back rubs and the comfort of closeness. Just as he loved receiving attention, he gave it freely, whether through a bear hug or a compliment. 

“When he worked at HEB, he would tell customers something like, ‘I love that shirt today,’ and always make sure he made somebody’s day,” Amee said.  

A natural storyteller, Colby’s family said he could spin a tale about almost anything, often starting with “I have a story about that” in each conversation. His strong faith grounded him, and he was known for sharing his knowledge of scripture with friends and strangers alike. 

“He wanted to make sure that everyone was saved and knew Jesus,” Amee said. “That was his mission.”

Though born in Lubbock, Colby always knew he would be an Aggie. His mother said he loved Texas A&M traditions, and his favorite spot on campus was the Memorial Student Center, the historical heart of campus. Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, he found ways to be connected through his humor and pranks. 

“One time during class, Colby asked his professor if he could ask a question,” Amee said. “Instead, he dumped milk on his own head and wiggled back and forth as everyone laughed. He must’ve had a good connection with his class and the professor.” 

Outside the classroom, Colby loved the outdoors; he hunted, fished and even started a drone fishing business. He also enjoyed building and collecting guns and creating websites. His father, David Fisher, recalled his son’s kindness, remembering how Colby once surprised a sorority sister with coffee and breakfast after losing her dog. 

“He was very intuitive and could read people and truly cared about them,” David said.

Colby’s protective nature extended beyond his family. His brother, Calem Fisher, said he recalled when Colby, upon seeing an overturned truck during a rainy drive, immediately jumped in to help. 

“Anytime he saw somebody needing help, he’d say ‘Go get him, boys,’” Calum said. “That’s who he was. He could distinguish between police and firefighting sirens and try to help as much as he could.”

Whether ensuring classmates got home safely, offering words of encouragement or giving the biggest hugs, Colby dedicated himself to making others feel safe and loved. Amee said “The Arrow” by Aaron Watson is a song that describes how she wants her sons to live their lives. 

“Colby ‘followed his arrow’ and accomplished in 23 years what most men can’t accomplish in 60 or 70 years,” Amee said. “Both his father and brother have tattoos with arrows and his final EKG reading.” 

Through his faith, compassion and deep bonds he built, his impact continues. 

“Whatever Colby did, carry it on,” Amee said. “Make people feel safe and loved.”

