Silver Taps: Lindsey Cheyenne Webster

October 14, 2000 – May 14, 2025

Lindsey Cheyenne Webster

An Aggie who led with love to live with joy

Lindsey Cheyenne Webster grew up in Orange Grove, where she did something not many others had in the Coastal Bend — graduated high school at 17 years old with her associate degree.

Charity Webster, Lindsey’s mom, said that she was a stellar student, showing up in the classroom and for the many school activities she excelled in: basketball, softball, band, the mascot, Future Farmers of America and Faith, Career and Community Leaders of America. The momentum only continued as she pursued her biology degree at Texas A&M.

“She’s always come out on top,” her brother Colton Webster said. “She never once allowed other people to dictate what she did or where she went in the world, because she was so driven on what she wanted to do and what she wanted to become, not just for her career but for her kids, the family and everything. She never once gave up.”

In college, she tutored students, worked as a phlebotomist, fed lab rats and was a call girl for the Association of Former Students. After graduating with her bachelor’s degree, Lindsey moved back home, where she worked at the Meridian Care of Alice during the COVID-19 pandemic. It was then that she had the realization she wanted to pursue her doctorate in pharmacy, just a few days before the application deadline.

“I said, ‘Lindsey, that’s like in three days,’” Charity said. “She said, ‘It’s okay, I’ve got this.’ She had it because that was a passion that she pursued. She went through extensive Zoom interviews, elimination rounds through the process, them dwindling down the class, and she made the class.”

Lindsey worked hard not only for herself but for her two daughters, Reagan and Kennedy. Family was exceedingly important to Lindsey, and she never failed to show up for those around her, especially her nieces and nephews.

“I have a lot of kids, but she was their number one supporter in everything,” Colton said. “It did not matter what sport or school concert, she was always there. She made sure that everyone knew she was there, because she would be the loudest person yelling at whoever needed it.”

Channeling her energy to her family included keeping a close eye on her nephew shortly after his birth as he fought for his life in the hospital.

“One of the biggest moments was when my son was born and had to go to the NICU,” Colton said. “She made a spreadsheet to keep track of him. If I did not fill out the spreadsheet she made by a certain time every day, I would get a phone call.”

Faith carried Lindsey as she was an active member of BT Church. She attended church every Sunday and volunteered her time for Sunday school and church events.

“I think that part of her legacy is that her mindset was to keep her eyes above the water and focus on the Lord,” Charity said. “It was a constant reminder to her, because even though she went to school and she was a distinguished scholar, she was so much more than the cords around her neck. She advocated for people, and she advocated for her children with every breath she took.”

On May 17, 2025, Lindsey graduated magna cum laude with her family proudly crossing the stage in her honor — officially declaring her Dr. Webster. Despite the obstacles thrown her way, Lindsey persisted and achieved everything she set her mind to, having just recently secured an internship with the Department of Veterans Affairs in Corpus Christi.

“Her journey wasn’t just all academics and accolades; it was revolutionary,” her uncle David Finto wrote in her obituary in the Alice Echo News-Journal. “Lindsey made space for others while blazing trails of her own. She had red hair and a firecracker spirit to match. Lindsey was a pistol, bossy in all the right ways, a born leader and the most relentless, spunky, strong-willed soul you ever met.”