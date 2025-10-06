Silver Taps: Lucas Hitters

July 17, 2003 – April 5, 2025

Lucas Hitters

An Aggie who never had a bad day

Lucas Hitters was an incoming Texas A&M Mays Business School transfer student born in Morrison, New Jersey, on July 17, 2003. He and his family moved to Buenos Aires, Argentina, which is where he spent his early years before moving to Houston alongside his mother, Federica, father, Guillermo, and brother, Matthias.

His parents described him as a talented soccer player, diligent worker, role model and someone who made everyone feel valued.

During his varsity soccer years at Cypress Ranch High School, Lucas was described as an example for his teammates due to his skill and leadership. His father also said that he shone bright as a player for the Dynamos Soccer Club as team captain for the 02/03 age-group squad.

He graduated from Cy-Ranch in 2022 with distinction and multiple athletic accomplishments: the title of District Rookie of the Year in 2018, the role of varsity captain from 2020-22 and District Most Valuable Player in 2022.

In December 2022, Lucas was offered a scholarship to play soccer across the country at Temple in Philadelphia where he played as a forward and studied exercise and sports science. His academic career took a turn in Spring 2024, when he transferred to Indiana University Indianapolis.

After spending two years across the country, Lucas decided to return home to Texas, leading him right to the heart of Aggieland in the fall of 2024 after deciding to reunite with some of his closest friends. He enrolled at Blinn College and maintained a 4.0 GPA, and in Spring 2025, he was admitted into Mays Business School to pursue a bachelor’s of business administration in management.

Diligent worker

“He was never a procrastinator,” Guillermo said. “ … He was always quite driven and goal oriented. He knew it was hard to get into Mays Business, but he worked hard to do that.”

During his college career, Lucas was known to be extremely motivated and hardworking. His father said that — despite Lucas knowing of how low the odds were of transferring into Mays from Blinn — the challenge of admission was no match for his determination.

“We’ve been at Blinn for two, three years, and he comes in and transfers,” Lucas’ close friend and construction science junior Hayden De La Cruz said. “He did twice the amount of work we did in the summer, and then gets good grades.”

Lucas worked two jobs throughout his time in Aggieland; one as as an employee at Willie’s Grill & Icehouse alongside De La Cruz, and the other as a remote intern analyst for travel company Exoticca’s Barcelona, Spain, location.

“I think he lived a great life, and he lived a very accomplished life,” Guillermo said. “Some people don’t have half of his accomplishments in a full life.”

Role model

Friends remember Lucas as being a mentor to others and as someone who was always eager to help others and give advice in any situation.

“He was very driven; he always pushed himself,” Guillermo said. “He was also able to push other guys on the [soccer] team, but push via example. … He was pushed by trying to excel.”

As a team captain, friend, brother and son, Lucas set an example for others to follow. He maintained a balance between athletics, social life and school, all the while encouraging others to do their best.

“He was balanced very well, the ability to be respected, the ability to be approachable,” Guillermo said. “He played hard, he worked hard. … He was very, very driven.”

His father and close friends describe him as someone who tried his best in everything he set his mind to. He was incredibly passionate and determined to succeed, despite any difficulties that he faced.

“My favorite thing about Lucas is everything,” De La Cruz said. “Specifically, just his drive and passion for literally everything he did. … The little things that he did every day motivate me so much now.”

Made everyone feel valued

According to his father and De La Cruz, one of Lucas’ greatest strengths was his friendly demeanor and personability.

“Anyone around him was just instantly happy, it’s hard to describe,” De La Cruz said. “He made everyone want to be his best friend and made everyone feel so comfortable.”

De La Cruz said that, as a roommate and as a friend, Lucas brought joy into every conversation, and his smile lit up the room.

“Once he moved in with us, he was the glue,” De La Cruz said. “There wasn’t a bad day around him. Bad days didn’t exist with Lucas.”

After receiving his acceptance into Mays, Lucas continued to pour positivity into others, namely his roommates, as they applied to transfer into A&M as well. He never stopped encouraging others and was ready to help at a moment’s notice, De La Cruz said.

“He was just motivating us every single day and giving us the affirmation we needed,” De La Cruz said. “He got into his major, and we were so proud of him. … He was like, ‘Now it’s your turn, you’re gonna get in.’”

Surrounded by family and friends, Lucas was laid to rest on Friday, April 18, at the age of 21, at the Forest Park The Woodlands Funeral Home & Cemetery in The Woodlands. His parents have shared their intention of starting a scholarship at A&M in memory of Lucas and creating a foundation with the goal of supporting research endeavors to find a cure for nocturnal epilepsy and sudden death from epilepsy.

“The positive note is that he passed away in one of his happiest times ever; he was happy to be with his best friends down in College Station,” Guillermo said. “ … Having been accepted into A&M, he was so proud, we were so proud.”