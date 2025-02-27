Silver Taps: Lyndon Colbert

April 23, 2005 – January 2, 2025

Lyndon Colbert

A man anyone could love forever

A son. A musician. A chef. An engineer. An Aggie. Lyndon Colbert was a man of many roles, and he radiated kindness and goodness in every single one of them. Lyndon may have passed at 19 years old, but the beauty of his character will be remembered by every person he encountered. According to his mother, Rosland Renfro, Lyndon had a special magnetism that drew every person to absolutely adore him.

When Lyndon was in high school, he excelled in academics. He especially took a liking to the technological side of things and found a passion for building and coding.

“When he was in junior high school, he would build robots,” Renfro said. “And then he went to the SMU technical camps — coding camps — and he got into coding.”

Continuously chasing this passion, Lyndon was enrolled in general engineering at Texas A&M in order to fulfill his aspirations of working with technology. Although he passed before he was able to be admitted into a specific program, he had high hopes for mechanical engineering as a stepping stone for a career in artificial intelligence.

“He wanted to do AI, so he’s been through a couple [majors], and he landed on mechanical engineering,” Renfro said. “He could have done anything.”

When Lyndon wasn’t busy with school, he could be found playing classical piano music or cooking. His passion and talent for these things are embedded within memories that will not leave the hearts of those he loved.

One meal that Lyndon cooked stuck out in particular, as it was a perfect representation of his kindness and willingness to bring joy to the people around him.

“One year, Lyndon cooked a whole Thanksgiving meal,” Renfro said. “I think his junior year. Was it junior or sophomore year when COVID was in? He ended up cooking. Everybody was sick but him, so he ended up cooking the whole meal. And it was really good.”

Lyndon used his skills and innate goodness to spread happiness to everyone around him. These traits will forever be remembered and cherished by those who loved him and by the Aggies who have the opportunity to honor him.

“He was such a beautiful soul,” Renfro said. “I mean inside and out. Animals, old people, babies, just loved him. He was just, he was just so beautiful.”