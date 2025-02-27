The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Categories:

Silver Taps: Lyndon Colbert

Julia Kazda, Associate News Editor
February 27, 2025

April 23, 2005 – January 2, 2025

Lyndon Colbert

A man anyone could love forever

A son. A musician. A chef. An engineer. An Aggie. Lyndon Colbert was a man of many roles, and he radiated kindness and goodness in every single one of them. Lyndon may have passed at 19 years old, but the beauty of his character will be remembered by every person he encountered. According to his mother, Rosland Renfro, Lyndon had a special magnetism that drew every person to absolutely adore him.

When Lyndon was in high school, he excelled in academics. He especially took a liking to the technological side of things and found a passion for building and coding.

“When he was in junior high school, he would build robots,” Renfro said. “And then he went to the SMU technical camps — coding camps — and he got into coding.”

Continuously chasing this passion, Lyndon was enrolled in general engineering at Texas A&M in order to fulfill his aspirations of working with technology. Although he passed before he was able to be admitted into a specific program, he had high hopes for mechanical engineering as a stepping stone for a career in artificial intelligence.

“He wanted to do AI, so he’s been through a couple [majors], and he landed on mechanical engineering,” Renfro said. “He could have done anything.”

When Lyndon wasn’t busy with school, he could be found playing classical piano music or cooking. His passion and talent for these things are embedded within memories that will not leave the hearts of those he loved. 

One meal that Lyndon cooked stuck out in particular, as it was a perfect representation of his kindness and willingness to bring joy to the people around him.

“One year, Lyndon cooked a whole Thanksgiving meal,” Renfro said. “I think his junior year. Was it junior or sophomore year when COVID was in? He ended up cooking. Everybody was sick but him, so he ended up cooking the whole meal. And it was really good.”

Lyndon used his skills and innate goodness to spread happiness to everyone around him. These traits will forever be remembered and cherished by those who loved him and by the Aggies who have the opportunity to honor him.

“He was such a beautiful soul,” Renfro said. “I mean inside and out. Animals, old people, babies, just loved him. He was just, he was just so beautiful.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Battalion
$1415
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas A&M University - College Station. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs, in addition to paying freelance staffers for their work, travel costs for coverage and more!

More to Discover
More in Traditions
Img 8985 960
Silver Taps: Victor Guerrero
A candleholder lights the first candle during the 100th annual Muster ceremony held at Reed Arena on Sunday, April 21, 2024.
Campus Muster announces keynote speaker
Huntzinger Katie 720
Silver Taps: Katie Deanna Huntzinger
Img 3236 720
Silver Taps: Ethan Walker Kanthack
Img 4403
Silver Taps: Matthew David Elmer
Studnet Bonfire 8
GALLERY: Student Bonfire 2025
About the Contributor
Julia Kazda
Julia Kazda, Associate News Editor
Julia is a class of 2027 English major from West, TX. She plans to pursue a PhD to become a professor of British literature after graduation. Julia spent a semester as a news reporter and is now an associate news editor.
Donate to The Battalion
$1415
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal