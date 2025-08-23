Silver Taps: Megan Avery Callahan-Krejcar

April 1, 2003 – May 2, 2025

Megan Avery Callahan-Krejcar

A vibrant and lively person who never met a stranger

“She had the best laugh I’ve ever heard in my life, and the best smile, and her eyes twinkled,” Megan’s mother, Grace Callahan, said.

Megan Callahan-Krejcar had many passions, from soccer to Formula 1 racing, each of which brought out her bubbly personality — but nothing brought light to her eyes like her friends and family.

“She’s very loyal to her friends and family,” Grace said. “She’s very outgoing and bubbly, and people kind of migrated toward that personality. People just loved her.”

Her relationships with people reached far and wide. Between working in the IT department at Texas A&M and participating in the Omega Phi Alpha chapter, many cherished her friendship.

These friendships, made at a university that she held near to her heart, brought her dreams of becoming a true Aggie to fruition.

“She loved A&M,” Grace said. “She loved the dynamic of A&M. She loved everything, you know. The school work, the party life. She just loved A&M.”

Knowing from a young age that she wanted to attend A&M led to years of anticipation for receiving her Aggie Ring, which she finally received last October.



“She physically got her ring about two weeks after she got in the hospital,” Grace said. “She was supposed to have the ring dunk with her roommates. We got to go up there one time so that they could hold up their pitchers. She, of course, could not do the ring dunk because she couldn’t really be around anybody else, but it was very special for her.”

In October 2024, Megan was diagnosed with cancer. However, her mother said even this diagnosis did not stop her.

“I mean, I know it scared her,” Grace said. “I know that she was terrified every day, but she was still upbeat. The last month, she wanted to go see her friends in College Station a lot, and she went. We went on a little trip to Galveston. She just wanted, I guess, to do as much as she could and live.”

Megan was not deterred by her diagnosis, but instead used it as a reason to make the most of the time she had left. However, Grace expressed Megan’s concern for the people she would leave behind.

“She was worried about me while she was dying,” Grace said. “She was worried about how I was going to be after it. Always worried about me, always worried about her brothers and her dad. She just thought about people’s feelings.”

And being a caring person is exactly what led her to the public health program at A&M, where she was pursuing a degree in medicine.

“At the beginning, she wanted to be a nurse,” Grace said. “The reason she wanted to be a nurse was because when her grandmother was in the hospital, the nurses were the kindest to my mom, and she always respected that.”

This kindness that the nurses extended to her grandmother and family was exactly what she wanted to give back to others.

Megan, with her empathy — and occasional stubbornness, according to Grace — was someone who lit up every room she was in with power and grace.

“She was just the bravest kid I knew and the bravest person I’ve ever come into contact with,” Grace said. “I’ve known a lot of brave people in my time, but she was the bravest and she was so positive.”

Her bravery and positivity remained with her and still shed light on those whose lives she crossed.

“Megan was a bright and joyful spirit who touched the lives of all who knew her,” her obituary reads. “Megan’s memory will forever be cherished by all who had the privilege of knowing her. Though she is no longer with us in body, her beautiful spirit will continue to shine through the lives she touched and the love she shared.”