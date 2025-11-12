‘Their stories are worth remembering’: Bonfire Remembrance commemorates 26th anniversary

A cool breeze ripples across the dimly lit pathway, the howl of the wind filling the thick and silent air. The girl glances to the left, where the traditional words of “The Last Corps Trip” are carved into the concrete wall.

The sound of crunching rocks fades as she approaches the crowd, each person silent, holding a candle in their hands. She looks around, eyes bouncing from portal to portal, each one filled by a student representing the lives lost 26 years ago.

Candles begin to burn as each name is called aloud.

Miranda Denise Adams ‘02. Christopher D. Breen ‘96. Michael Stephen Ebanks ‘03. Jeremy Richard Frampton ‘99. Jamie Lynn Hand ‘03. Christopher Lee Heard ‘03. Timothy Doran Kerlee Jr. ‘03. Lucas John Kimmel ‘03. Bryan A. McClain ‘02. Chad A. Powell ‘03. Jerry Don Self ‘01. Nathan Scott West ‘02.

They are all, “Here.”

Twenty-six years ago, a 92-year-old tradition ended in tragedy. At 2:42 a.m. on Nov. 18, 1999, Texas A&M’s annual Bonfire collapsed, taking the lives of 12 Aggies and injuring 27 others. Now, each year on that date, Aggies gather at the Bonfire Memorial located on campus to honor the lives lost.

Each year, a new Aggie leads the charge, and this year’s Traditions Council Bonfire Remembrance chair is communication junior Ella Claire Williford.

After being selected as chair during the summer, Williford immediately began planning the logistics behind the scenes. From coordinating campus entities and stakeholders to spearheading marketing and promotion, Williford has worked on preparing the day to be just as special as every other year.

“Last year was a huge year for us with the 25th anniversary,” Williford said. “We saw a crowd bigger than we’d seen in quite a few years, and so a huge goal this year is continuing that momentum … of seeing such a huge crowd and so many people … connect, maybe for the first time, with Bonfire Remembrance.”

Following last year’s 25th anniversary, Traditions Council is looking to not only maintain the momentum but also improve the experience for current students, and more importantly, for the families of those lost.

“We’ve been told by [the families] every single year: ‘You cannot begin to understand how much it means to still, 26 years later, turn around and see those thousands of students showing up to support the memories of our loved ones. There’s truly nothing more validating than that site,’” agricultural leadership and development junior and Vice Chair Truett Marrs said.

Last year, Traditions Council hosted a dinner for the families of the 12 — an event it will bring back this year.

“It was kind of a way for us to offer support to the families and to show them that the university still recognizes them and deeply cares for them,” Williford said. “We are continuing the dinner this year, just providing a space for families to be with each other … and just kind of share memories and reflect and have a space for them to be together before the ceremony.”

In addition to organizing the dinner, Traditions Council has also put in place a coffee and reflections event, open to the community prior to Remembrance, in hopes that students will connect with each other and the stories of the Aggies lost. The event will take place in the Jack K. Williams Administration Building from midnight to 2 a.m. before the ceremony.

Reflection displays were also set up in the Memorial Student Center Flag Room on Nov. 9 and will remain there until Wednesday, Nov. 19, for students to observe.

Through sharing the stories of the 12, Traditions Council is able to foster a connection among students and the Aggie community — stories of which almost anyone can relate to.

Another way the Bonfire Remembrance Committee is honoring the 12 is through individual reflection displays in front of buildings corresponding to their majors, helping students form a personal connection by following in the footsteps of the fallen.

“I think that having those individual displays really allows people to more deeply connect with the honorees and realize these people were students at this university just the same as I am,” Marrs said. “I think that these students really serve as model Aggies. They were up in the wee hours of the morning contributing to something that they consider bigger than themselves, and I think that it’s our job as the student body to reciprocate the favor by showing up to Bonfire Remembrance.”

Williford pointed out that oftentimes, students tend to forget that the Aggies lost in 1999 were students just like them. Students who walked the same paths to class, yelled in the crowds of Kyle Field while cheering on the football team and even sat in the same classrooms that Aggies sit in today.

When students consider the connection between themselves and the 12, a new understanding is revealed, according to Williford.

“We’re very much attached to the lives of these students; they’re very similar to us in a lot of ways,” Williford said. “ … I think when you’re able to connect with their stories and the kind of people they were, that’s what helps you be able to relate to the ceremony and see its significance.”

The community that came after Collapse — football players carrying logs from the Stack, immediate memorial services with thousands in attendance — is something that, according to Williford, is difficult to understand.

The impact of the tragedy was felt by family, friends, students and Aggies across the world. However, Williford says it’s the community and support that still reign today that embody the fullness of the Aggie Spirit.

“The loss of 12 students, I mean, I don’t think we can fully comprehend that,” Williford said. “ … In the face of such grief, though, Texas A&M embodied that same spirit that was fostered at Bonfire. That camaraderie was completely showcased through the tragedy … through a really difficult time on our campus. I think that Texas A&M today is still this place of resilience.”

Remembrance and resilience are two words that Williford used to describe the university: a community that comes together in times of need. Each month for Silver Taps, each year for Bonfire Remembrance and Muster and even each day as Aggies uplift their fellow Aggies.

Support like this — strong and united in the face of both fortune and tragedy — can only be found in one place, according to Williford.

“Because we go to Texas A&M University, we remember them,” Williford said. “ … Not a lot of other college campuses, maybe not anywhere else, have this culture surrounding life that Texas A&M does. Bonfire Remembrance was the first thing that showed me just kind of what it meant to be an Aggie, to recognize the significance and recognizing people … that otherwise, you wouldn’t even know anything about.”

From the community that was fostered through tragedy and still remains today to the cold air that’ll whip through hair on next Tuesday morning as flames dimly light a sea of Aggies, Bonfire Remembrance is about more than just showing up.

“Bonfire Remembrance is a time we get to recognize … the history of a tradition that was really amazing and brought so many students together and kind of made A&M what it is in a lot of ways,” Williford said. “We also get to recognize the legacies of the 12 students who walked this campus and who are very similar to you and I. Their stories are worth remembering.”

The ceremony will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 18, at 2:42 a.m. at Bonfire Memorial. Upon arrival, Traditions Council asks that attendees be respectful of the solemnity of the event. A reading of “The Last Corps Trip,” a chorus from the Singing Cadets, a roll call of the fallen by the Yell Leaders and a final playing of “Amazing Grace” will be presented in the ceremony.

As Bonfire Remembrance commemorates its 26th anniversary, Aggies far and wide remember the 12 and one important message: They are all, “Here.”