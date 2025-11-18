A&M carves out space for academic coffee certificate, research center

Texas A&M launched the first academic coffee certificate in the nation in 2024 to equip Aggies with the skills necessary to step foot into the rapidly growing coffee industry.

Today, the academic coffee culture of A&M continues to rise, as the establishment of a designated space for the Center for Coffee Research and Education is underway within the ongoing construction of the new Aplin Center.

Eric Brenner, the assistant director of the Center for Coffee Research and Education, said the new expansion will offer unique opportunities for Aggies studying coffee processing and quality.

“We have a very small facility in [the] AgriLife Services Building,” Brenner said. “… But now, the center is gonna go into Aplin. So we’re going to have a huge area where we’ll have a roastery. We’ll have a brewing lab. … This is gonna be a huge program for the university.”

The Center for Coffee Research and Education exists within the Norman Borlaug Institute for International Agriculture at A&M and was established in 2016 to meet the needs of higher education within the growing coffee industry.

“The goal [of the certificate] is to make Texas A&M into one of the, probably the best, coffee program[s] in the nation, when it comes to a university,” Brenner said.

While other certification programs exist outside the academic sphere, such as one provided by the Coffee Quality Institute, Brenner hopes A&M’s 15-credit certificate program will create a more accessible and affordable learning environment for future students of coffee processing.

“We’re trying to offer something that is similar,” Brenner said. “However, some of those professional certifications can be very, very expensive. So we’re trying to offer something that is right in the middle. … [For] somebody who wants to jump into this world.”

According to the National Coffee Association, two-thirds of American adults drink coffee everyday and more than 70% drink coffee each week. In 2022, the coffee industry in the United States alone had a $343.2 billion impact on the economy.

Getting 70% of American adults their weekly coffee is not an overnight process. Brenner explained there’s a lot more than meets the eye behind someone’s morning brew.

“To get a cup of coffee, it starts with the fruits thousands of miles away,” Brenner said. “ … That coffee fruit is gonna go through thousands of hands. … Most of the coffee in the world is produced by smallholder farmers … The amount of work that it takes for a farmer thousands of miles away … for you to have a cup of coffee –– it is nothing short of a miracle.”

Brenner said that the center has orchestrated a few coffee workshops with local residents, aiming to extend coffee processing knowledge to the general public.

“We have done workshops in some of the local coffee places,” Brenner said. “ … [They’re] very popular … and we plan to … keep expanding.”

Brenner also offers free presentations for private groups at the coffee center within the AgriLife Services Building.

“One of the reasons I started doing [free presentations] is that not a lot of people knew that we have a center for coffee,” Brenner said. “And so it is a fun way for me not to talk about coffee, but actually [for] people to experience what coffee is.”

For those interested in a free presentation or a tour of the coffee center’s facilities, Brenner invites them to contact him directly at [email protected].