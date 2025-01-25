Texas A&M Student Media spring 2025 advertising promo
GALLERY: Men’s Basketball vs. Texas

Texas A&M fell to the Texas Longhorns, 70-69 at Moody Center in Austin, Texas on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2024. The Maroon and White’s next home matchup will be against Oklahoma on Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 8 p.m.
Chris Swann, Photo Chief
January 25, 2025

  • Texas A&M forward Andersson Garcia (11) before Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Moody Center in Austin, Texas on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas guard Jordan Pope (0) shoots a layup against Texas A&M guard Zhuric Phelps (1) during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Moody Center in Austin, Texas on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • The Longhorns huddle up before Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Moody Center in Austin, Texas on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Hayden Hefner (2) hugs Texas A&M guard Manny Obaseki (35) before Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Moody Center in Austin, Texas on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas guard Jordan Pope (0) shoots a layup during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Moody Center in Austin, Texas on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas forward Jayson Kent (25) shoots from the three-point line during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Moody Center in Austin, Texas on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Pharrel Payne (21) looks to make a pass during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Moody Center in Austin, Texas on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas guard Tre Johnson (20) drives toward the basket during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Moody Center in Austin, Texas on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas forward Ze’Rik Onyema (21) reacts after committing a foul during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Moody Center in Austin, Texas on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Pharrel Payne (21) makes a block off of Texas forward Jayson Kent (25) during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Moody Center in Austin, Texas on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Hook ‘Em during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Moody Center in Austin, Texas on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Jace Carter (0) reacts toward the Aggie bench during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Moody Center in Austin, Texas on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams reacts on the sideline during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Moody Center in Austin, Texas on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Andersson Garcia (11) during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Moody Center in Austin, Texas on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas forward Kadin Shedrick (5) fights for posession of the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Moody Center in Austin, Texas on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Solomon Washington (9) reacts on the Aggie bench during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Moody Center in Austin, Texas on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas guard Tramon Mark (12) drives toward the basket during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Moody Center in Austin, Texas on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Solomon Washington (9) reacts on the bench during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Moody Center in Austin, Texas on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Solomon Washington (9) shoots the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Moody Center in Austin, Texas on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas guard Tre Johnson (20) shoots the ball from behind the three point line during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Moody Center in Austin, Texas on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • The Longhorn crowd during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Moody Center in Austin, Texas on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Pharrel Payne (21) dunks the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at The Moody Center in Austin, Texas on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    '

  • Texas A&M forward Pharrel Payne (21) dunks the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at The Moody Center in Austin, Texas on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Pharrel Payne (21) fights for posession of the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Moody Center in Austin, Texas on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas head coach Rodney Terry reacts on the sidelines during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Moody Center in Austin, Texas on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Manny Obaseki (35) shoots a free throw during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Moody Center in Austin, Texas on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV (4) shoots a pass during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Moody Center in Austin, Texas on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Zhuric Phelps (1) drives toward the basket during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Moody Center in Austin, Texas on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV (4) shoots a layup during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Moody Center in Austin, Texas on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • The Aggies circle up on the court during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Moody Center in Austin, Texas on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Pharrel Payne (21) blocks a shot from Texas forward Jayson Kent (25) during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Moody Center in Austin, Texas on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Pharrel Payne (21) loses posession of the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Moody Center in Austin, Texas on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas guard Tre Johnson (20) reacts after shooting a three-pointer in the final minute of the second half of Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Moody Center in Austin, Texas on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Andersson Garcia (11) shoots a layup during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Moody Center in Austin, Texas on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • The Longhorn crowd reacts during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Moody Center in Austin, Texas on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas guard Tramon Mark (12) shoots the game-winning shot during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Moody Center in Austin, Texas on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Zhuric Phelps (1) reacts after Texas A&M’s loss against Texas at Moody Center in Austin, Texas on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • The Longhorns react after Texas A&M’s loss against Texas at Moody Center in Austin, Texas on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '
About the Contributor
Chris Swann
Chris Swann, Photo Chief
Chris is a journalism senior from Winnsboro, TX. Chris served as the social media manager and assistant photo chief before becoming photo chief for The Battalion’s photo desk. Before transferring to Texas A&M in the fall of 2023, Chris spent two years at Tyler Junior College, where he was the photo and design editor for their student publication, The DrumBeat. He is expected to graduate in May 2026.
