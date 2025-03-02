The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion

GALLERY: Women’s Basketball vs. Arkansas

Texas A&M fell to the Arkansas Razorbacks 80-71 during their last home game of the season at Reed Arena on Sunday, March 2, 2025. The Maroon and White’s next matchup will be in the first round of the SEC Tournament against Tennessee in Greenville, South Carolina on Wednesday, March 5.
Taylor Barnett, Sarthak Dalal
March 2, 2025

  • The seniors on the team are gifted flowers before Texas A&M’s game against Arkansas at Reed Arena on Sunday, March 2, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Amirah Abdur-Rahim (23) shoots during Texas A&M’s game against Arkansas at Reed Arena on Sunday, Mar. 2, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Sahara Jones (24) reaches for the ball at tip off during Texas A&M’s game against Arkansas at Reed Arena on Sunday, March 2, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett
    '

  • Arkansas forward Cristina Sánchez Cerqueira (10) during Texas A&M’s game against Arkansas at Reed Arena on Sunday, March 2, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Jada Malone (13) and guards Erica Moon (3) and Sahara Jones (24) before Texas A&M’s game against Arkansas at Reed Arena on Sunday, March 2, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Janae Kent (20) guards during Texas A&M’s game against Arkansas at Reed Arena on Sunday, March 2, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Sahara Jones (24) goes for a layup during Texas A&M’s game against Arkansas at Reed Arena on Sunday, March 2, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Sahara Jones (24) keeps her eye on the net during Texas A&M’s game against Arkansas at Reed Arena on Sunday, March 2, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Janae Kent (20) takes possession of the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Arkansas at Reed Arena on Sunday, March 2, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Amirah Abdur-Rahim (21) is blocked by two Arkansas players during Texas A&M’s game against Arkansas at Reed Arena on Sunday, March 2, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Jada Malone (13) sets up to shoot the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Arkansas at Reed Arena on Sunday, March 2, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Jada Malone (13) shoots the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Arkansas at Reed Arena on Sunday, March 2, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Jada Malone (13) shoots the ball during warm-ups during halftime at Texas A&M’s game against Arkansas at Reed Arena on Sunday, March 2, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Amirah Abdur-Rahim during Texas A&M’s game against Arkansas at Reed Arena on Sunday, March 2, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Kyndall Hunter (7) dribbles the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Arkansas at Reed Arena on Sunday, March 2, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett
    '

  • Texas A&M forwards Jada Malone (13) and Amirah Abdur-Rahim (23) block Arkansas center Danika Galea (25) during Texas A&M’s game against Arkansas at Reed Arena on Sunday, March 2, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Amirah Abdur-Rahim (23) catches the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Arkansas at Reed Arena on Sunday, March 2, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett
    '

  • Junior Yell Leader Kyler Fife holds up a “BTHO Arkansas” newspaper during Texas A&M’s game against Arkansas at Reed Arena on Sunday, March 2, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett
    '

  • Arkansas Razorbacks guard Phoenix Stotijn (1) and Arkansas Razorbacks center Danika Galea (25) watch as Arkansas Razorbacks guard Phoenix Stotijn (1) shoots the final free throws of the game during Texas A&M’s game against Arkansas at Reed Arena on Sunday, Mar. 2, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Sahara Jones (24) drives and shoots during Texas A&M’s game against Arkansas at Reed Arena on Sunday, Mar. 2, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Kyndall Hunter (7) jab steps against Arkansas Razorbacks guard Phoenix Stotijn (1) during Texas A&M’s game against Arkansas at Reed Arena on Sunday, Mar. 2, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal
    '

  • Arkansas Razorbacks guard Phoenix Stotijn (1) moves the ball up the court during Texas A&M’s game against Arkansas at Reed Arena on Sunday, Mar. 2, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Sahara Jones (24) shoots during Texas A&M’s game against Arkansas at Reed Arena on Sunday, Mar. 2, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal
    '

  • Arkansas Razorbacks guard Izzy Higginbottom (3) looks to move the ball up while guarded by Texas A&M guard Sahara Jones (24) during Texas A&M’s game against Arkansas at Reed Arena on Sunday, Mar. 2, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Amirah Abdur-Rahim (23) shoots and scores a free throw during Texas A&M’s game against Arkansas at Reed Arena on Sunday, Mar. 2, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Erica Moon (3) shoots during Texas A&M’s game against Arkansas at Reed Arena on Sunday, Mar. 2, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Sahara Jones (24) gets upset during Texas A&M’s game against Arkansas at Reed Arena on Sunday, Mar. 2, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Jada Malone (13) gets blocked by Arkansas Razorbacks guard Phoenix Stotijn (1) during Texas A&M’s game against Arkansas at Reed Arena on Sunday, Mar. 2, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal
    '

  • Arkansas Razorbacks guard Phoenix Stotijn (1) shoots while guarded by Texas A&M forward Jada Malone (13) during Texas A&M’s game against Arkansas at Reed Arena on Sunday, Mar. 2, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal
    '

  • Aggie coach Joni Taylor reacts during Texas A&M’s game against Arkansas at Reed Arena on Sunday, Mar. 2, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Sahara Jones (24) gets angry after a foul call during Texas A&M’s game against Arkansas at Reed Arena on Sunday, Mar. 2, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Kyndall Hunter (7) passes the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Arkansas at Reed Arena on Sunday, Mar. 2, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Janae Kent (20) tried to move in while guarded by Arkansas Razorbacks guard Phoenix Stotijn (1) during Texas A&M’s game against Arkansas at Reed Arena on Sunday, Mar. 2, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Erica Moon (3) directs the other players during Texas A&M’s game against Arkansas at Reed Arena on Sunday, Mar. 2, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Sahara Jones (24) looks to score while guarded by Arkansas Razorbacks guard Carly Keats (23) during Texas A&M’s game against Arkansas at Reed Arena on Sunday, Mar. 2, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal
    '
Navigate Left
Navigate Right

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Battalion
$1435
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas A&M University - College Station. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs, in addition to paying freelance staffers for their work, travel costs for coverage and more!

More to Discover
More in Uncategorized
Cwis9191 Enhanced Nr
GALLERY: Men's Basketball vs. Georgia
The Academic Building in Academic Plaza on Thursday, October 17, 2024.
ICE ‘permitted’ on campus, A&M says
Mbbattexas Swannc 11
GALLERY: Men's Basketball vs. Texas
Rocios Wbbvs.georgia 6
GALLERY: Women's Basketball vs. Georgia
Texas A&amp;M guard Taliyah Parker (21) gets wrapped up between Tennessee forward Zee Spearman (11) during Texas A&amp;M’s game against Tennessee at Reed Arena on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)
GALLERY: Women's Basketball vs. Tennessee
Texas A&amp;M guard Jace Carter (0) reacts after an Aggie goal during Texas A&amp;M’s game against Houston Christian at Reed Arena on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)
GALLERY: Men's Basketball vs. HCU
Donate to The Battalion
$1435
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal