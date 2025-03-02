GALLERY: Women’s Basketball vs. Arkansas

Texas A&M fell to the Arkansas Razorbacks 80-71 during their last home game of the season at Reed Arena on Sunday, March 2, 2025. The Maroon and White’s next matchup will be in the first round of the SEC Tournament against Tennessee in Greenville, South Carolina on Wednesday, March 5.
Texas A&M forwards Jada Malone (13) and Amirah Abdur-Rahim (23) block Arkansas center Danika Galea (25) during Texas A&M’s game against Arkansas at Reed Arena on Sunday, March 2, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)
Arkansas Razorbacks guard Phoenix Stotijn (1) and Arkansas Razorbacks center Danika Galea (25) watch as Arkansas Razorbacks guard Phoenix Stotijn (1) shoots the final free throws of the game during Texas A&M’s game against Arkansas at Reed Arena on Sunday, Mar. 2, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)
Texas A&M guard Kyndall Hunter (7) jab steps against Arkansas Razorbacks guard Phoenix Stotijn (1) during Texas A&M’s game against Arkansas at Reed Arena on Sunday, Mar. 2, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)
Arkansas Razorbacks guard Izzy Higginbottom (3) looks to move the ball up while guarded by Texas A&M guard Sahara Jones (24) during Texas A&M’s game against Arkansas at Reed Arena on Sunday, Mar. 2, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)
Texas A&M forward Jada Malone (13) gets blocked by Arkansas Razorbacks guard Phoenix Stotijn (1) during Texas A&M’s game against Arkansas at Reed Arena on Sunday, Mar. 2, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)
Arkansas Razorbacks guard Phoenix Stotijn (1) shoots while guarded by Texas A&M forward Jada Malone (13) during Texas A&M’s game against Arkansas at Reed Arena on Sunday, Mar. 2, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)
Texas A&M guard Janae Kent (20) tried to move in while guarded by Arkansas Razorbacks guard Phoenix Stotijn (1) during Texas A&M’s game against Arkansas at Reed Arena on Sunday, Mar. 2, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)
Texas A&M guard Sahara Jones (24) looks to score while guarded by Arkansas Razorbacks guard Carly Keats (23) during Texas A&M’s game against Arkansas at Reed Arena on Sunday, Mar. 2, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)
