GALLERY: Women’s Basketball vs. Georgia
Texas A&M women’s basketball defeated the Georgia Bulldogs 68-63 at Reed Arena on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. The Maroon and White’s next home matchup will be against Kentucky on Thursday, Jan. 23, at 6 p.m.
January 16, 2025
1
Donate to The Battalion
$90
$2500
Contributed
Our Goal
Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas A&M University - College Station. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs, in addition to paying freelance staffers for their work, travel costs for coverage and more!
More to Discover