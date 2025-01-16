Contest Https Www.therudderassociation.org Awards Contest
The Battalion
The Battalion
The Battalion
GALLERY: Women’s Basketball vs. Georgia

Texas A&M women’s basketball defeated the Georgia Bulldogs 68-63 at Reed Arena on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. The Maroon and White’s next home matchup will be against Kentucky on Thursday, Jan. 23, at 6 p.m.
Sarthak Dalal and Rocio Salgado
January 16, 2025

  • Texas A&M students hold up newspapers during Georgia’s lineup announcement before Texas A&M’s game against Georgia at Reed Arena on Jan. 16, 2025. (RocioSalgado/TheBattalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado
    '

  • Georgia forward Miyah Verse (4) goes for a layup during Texas A&M’s game against Georgia at Reed Arena on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Aicha Coulibaly (5) shoots a free throw during Texas A&M’s game against Georgia at Reed Arena on Jan. 16, 2025. (RocioSalgado/TheBattalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado
    '

  • Georgia forward Miyah Verse (4) shoots a floater during Texas A&M’s game against Georgia at Reed Arena on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal
    '

  • Georgia guard Asia Avinger (1) pulls up from the mid-range during Texas A&M’s game against Georgia at Reed Arena on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Amirah Abdur-Rahim (23) passes the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Georgia at Reed Arena on Jan. 16, 2025. (RocioSalgado/TheBattalion)

    '

  • Texas A&M guard Aicha Coulibaly (5) goes for a layup during Texas A&M’s game against Georgia at Reed Arena on Jan. 16, 2025.(RocioSalgado/TheBattalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado
    '

  • Georgia guard Trinity Turner (0) shoots as Texas A&M forward Lauren Ware (32) attempts to block the shot during Texas A&M’s game against Georgia at Reed Arena on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Taliyah Parker (21) gets ready to shoot a free throw during Texas A&M’s game against Georgia at Reed Arena on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal
    '

  • Georgia guard De’Mauri Flournoy (10) takes the ball up the court during Texas A&M’s game against Georgia at Reed Arena on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Lauren Ware (32) and Georgia forward Mia Woolfolk (33) contest for a rebound during Texas A&M’s game against Georgia at Reed Arena on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Amirah Abdur-Rahim (23) holds the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Georgia at Reed Arena on Jan. 16, 2025. (RocioSalgado/TheBattalion)

    '

  • Texas A&M guard Sahara Jones (24) watches as Georgia forward Miyah Verse (4) takes a free throw for Georgia during Texas A&M’s game against Georgia at Reed Arena on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Lauren Ware (32) and Texas A&M guard Aicha Coulibaly (5) attempt to block a shot during Texas A&M’s game against Georgia at Reed Arena on Jan. 16, 2024 (RocioSalgado/TheBattalion)

    '

  • Texas A&M guard Erica Moon (3) defends during Texas A&M’s game against Georgia at Reed Arena on Jan. 16, 2025. (RocioSalgado/TheBattalion)

    '

  • Georgia forward Miyah Verse (4) blocks the shot of Texas A&M guard Taliyah Parker (21) during Texas A&M’s game against Georgia at Reed Arena on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Aicha Coulibaly (5) reacts after scoring during Texas A&M’s game against Georgia at Reed Arena on Jan. 16, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/TheBattalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Aicha Coulibaly (5) shoots the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Georgia at Reed Arena on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Erica Moon (3) guards Georgia guard De’Mauri Flournoy (10) during Texas A&M’s game against Georgia at Reed Arena on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Sole Williams (15), Texas A&M guard Erica Moon (3), Texas A&M forward Amirah Abdur-Rahim (23), Texas A&M guard Aicha Coulibaly (5) walk back on court during Texas A&M’s game against Georgia at Reed Arena on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Amirah Abdur-Rahim (23), Texas A&M guard Erica Moon (3), Texas A&M forward Lauren Ware (32), and Texas A&M guard Aicha Coulibaly (5) watch as Texas A&M guard Sole Williams (15) seals the game with a free throw during Texas A&M’s game against Georgia at Reed Arena on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Aicha Coulibaly (5) reacts after Texas A&M’s game against Georgia at Reed Arena on Jan. 16, 2025. (RocioSalgado/TheBattalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado
    '

  • Georgia guard Asia Avinger (1) drives to the basket as Texas A&M guard Sole Williams (15) blocks during Texas A&M’s game against Georgia at Reed Arena on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Aicha Coulibaly (5) holds the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Georgia at Reed Arena on Jan. 16, 2025. (RocioSalgado/TheBattalion)

    '

  • Texas A&M head coach Joni Taylor reacts after Texas A&M’s game against Georgia at Reed Arena on Jan. 16, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/TheBattalion)

    '
