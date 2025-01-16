GALLERY: Women’s Basketball vs. Georgia

Texas A&M forward Amirah Abdur-Rahim (23), Texas A&M guard Erica Moon (3), Texas A&M forward Lauren Ware (32), and Texas A&M guard Aicha Coulibaly (5) watch as Texas A&M guard Sole Williams (15) seals the game with a free throw during Texas A&M’s game against Georgia at Reed Arena on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)