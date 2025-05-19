GALLERY: Women’s Tennis vs. Michigan, NCAA Tournament
The Texas A&M Women’s Tennis Team bested the Michigan Wolverines in the semifinal round of the NCAA Tournament at Hurd Tennis Center on Saturday, May 17, 2025. The Aggies won 4-1, winning the doubles point in a comeback by junior Nicole Khirin and sophomore Lucciana Perez and singles points from freshman Lexington Reed, junior Mia Kupres, and junior Nicole Khirin. The Aggies return to Hurd Tennis Center to face the Georgia Bulldogs in a second consecutive outdoor championship, with 8 total matches between the number 1-seeded Bulldogs and the number 2-seeded Aggies in 2 years.
Sophomore Lucianna Perez and Junior Nicole Khirin react to an officiating decision during Texas A&M’s match against Michigan at Hurd Tennis Center on Saturday, May 17, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Junior Daria Smetannikov and Sophomore Lucianna Perez react to winning the doubles point during Texas A&M’s match against Michigan at Hurd Tennis Center on Saturday, May 17, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Junior Nicole Khirin punches the ticket to the NCAA Women’s Tennis Tournament Championship after Texas A&M’s match against Michigan at
Hurd Tennis Center on Saturday, May 17, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
