GALLERY: Women’s Tennis vs. Michigan, NCAA Tournament

The Texas A&M Women’s Tennis Team bested the Michigan Wolverines in the semifinal round of the NCAA Tournament at Hurd Tennis Center on Saturday, May 17, 2025. The Aggies won 4-1, winning the doubles point in a comeback by junior Nicole Khirin and sophomore Lucciana Perez and singles points from freshman Lexington Reed, junior Mia Kupres, and junior Nicole Khirin. The Aggies return to Hurd Tennis Center to face the Georgia Bulldogs in a second consecutive outdoor championship, with 8 total matches between the number 1-seeded Bulldogs and the number 2-seeded Aggies in 2 years.