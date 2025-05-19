Texas a m digital (2)
GALLERY: Women’s Tennis vs. Michigan, NCAA Tournament

The Texas A&M Women’s Tennis Team bested the Michigan Wolverines in the semifinal round of the NCAA Tournament at Hurd Tennis Center on Saturday, May 17, 2025. The Aggies won 4-1, winning the doubles point in a comeback by junior Nicole Khirin and sophomore Lucciana Perez and singles points from freshman Lexington Reed, junior Mia Kupres, and junior Nicole Khirin. The Aggies return to Hurd Tennis Center to face the Georgia Bulldogs in a second consecutive outdoor championship, with 8 total matches between the number 1-seeded Bulldogs and the number 2-seeded Aggies in 2 years.
Adriano Espinosa, Photo Chief
May 19, 2025

  • Sophomore Lucianna Perez rea during Texas A&M’scts to Junior Nicole Khirin match against Michigan at Hurd Tennis Center on Saturday, May 17, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Senior Mary Stoiana reacts to winning a doubles set during Texas A&M’s match against Michigan at Hurd Tennis Center on Saturday, May 17, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Junior Daria Smetannikov reacts to a won set during Texas A&M’s match against Michigan at Hurd Tennis Center on Saturday, May 17, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Sophomore Lucianna Perez and Junior Nicole Khirin react to an officiating decision during Texas A&M’s match against Michigan at Hurd Tennis Center on Saturday, May 17, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Senior Mary Stoiana chants to the team and audience during Texas A&M’s match against Michigan at Hurd Tennis Center on Saturday, May 17, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Sophomore Lucianna Perez reacts to a play by Junior Nicole Khirin during Texas A&M’s match against Michigan at Hurd Tennis Center on Saturday, May 17, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Junior Daria Smetannikov and Sophomore Lucianna Perez react to winning the doubles point during Texas A&M’s match against Michigan at Hurd Tennis Center on Saturday, May 17, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Junior Daria Smetannikov braces to swing at the ball during Texas A&M’s match against Michigan at Hurd Tennis Center on Saturday, May 17, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Junior Daria Smetannikov swings at the ball during Texas A&M’s match against Michigan at Hurd Tennis Center on Saturday, May 17, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Senior Mary Stoiana serves the ball during Texas A&M’s match against Michigan at Hurd Tennis Center on Saturday, May 17, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Senior Mary Stoiana reacts to winning a singles set during Texas A&M’s match against Michigan at Hurd Tennis Center on Saturday, May 17, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Junior Mia Kupres jumps for a ball during Texas A&M’s match against Michigan at Hurd Tennis Center on Saturday, May 17, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Junior Nicole Khirin reacts to a won set during Texas A&M’s match against Michigan at Hurd Tennis Center on Saturday, May 17, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Senior Mary Stoiana serves the ball during Texas A&M’s match against Michigan at Hurd Tennis Center on Saturday, May 17, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Freshman Lexington Reed swings at the ball during Texas A&M’s match against Michigan at Hurd Tennis Center on Saturday, May 17, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Senior Mary Stoiana swats at the ball during Texas A&M’s match against Michigan at Hurd Tennis Center on Saturday, May 17, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Sophomore Lucianna Perez swings at the ball during Texas A&M’s match against Michigan at Hurd Tennis Center on Saturday, May 17, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Sophomore Lucianna Perez reacts to winning a point during Texas A&M’s match against Michigan at Hurd Tennis Center on Saturday, May 17, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Junior Nicole Khirin reacts to winning a point during Texas A&M’s match against Michigan at Hurd Tennis Center on Saturday, May 17, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Sophomore Lucianna Perez reacts to winning a set during Texas A&M’s match against Michigan at Hurd Tennis Center on Saturday, May 17, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Freshman Lexington Reed reacts to winning her match during Texas A&M’s match against Michigan at Hurd Tennis Center on Saturday, May 17, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Junior Mia Kupres swings at the ball during Texas A&M’s match against Michigan at Hurd Tennis Center on Saturday, May 17, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Senior Mary Stoiana steps towards the ball during Texas A&M’s match against Michigan at Hurd Tennis Center on Saturday, May 17, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Junior Mia Kupres reacts to a victory point during Texas A&M’s match against Michigan at Hurd Tennis Center on Saturday, May 17, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Junior Nicole Khirin reacts to winning a point during Texas A&M’s match against Michigan at Hurd Tennis Center on Saturday, May 17, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Junior Nicole Khirin reacts to earning a victory point during Texas A&M’s match against Michigan at Hurd Tennis Center on Saturday, May 17, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Junior Nicole Khirin punches the ticket to the NCAA Women’s Tennis Tournament Championship after Texas A&M’s match against Michigan at Hurd Tennis Center on Saturday, May 17, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Junior Nicole Khirin punches the ticket to the NCAA Women’s Tennis Tournament Championship after Texas A&M’s match against Michigan at Hurd Tennis Center on Saturday, May 17, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Junior Mia Kupres embraces senior Mary Stoiana during Texas A&M’s match against Michigan at Hurd Tennis Center on Saturday, May 17, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
