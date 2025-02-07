The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

ICE ‘permitted’ on campus, A&M says

A&M announces that, in compliance with federal law, ICE is allowed in public areas on campus and offers information regarding immigrant students’ protections
Tenny Luhrs, Associate News Editor
February 7, 2025
Photo by Rocio Salgado
The Academic Building in Academic Plaza on Thursday, October 17, 2024.

Texas A&M’s Chief Operating Officer and Senior Vice President Peter Lange distributed a university-wide email Thursday informing students and staff that federal law enforcement agencies, namely Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, will be permitted to enter the university’s public areas.

“As a public institution and member of The Texas A&M University System, these new policies do not change federal government law enforcement agencies’ ability to access university and college campuses,” the email reads.

Formerly, the 2021 Enforcement Actions in or near Protected Areas directive restricted ICE from making arrests in or near sensitive areas, such as churches and schools. On Jan 20, the Department of Homeland Security announced a revised version of the directive that rescinded the actions of the previous order.

Just 11 days later, ICE issued another revision to the 2025 directive acknowledging that enforcement officers are able to “apply enforcement discretion to balance a variety of interests, including the degree to which law enforcement actions occur in protected areas,” ICE’s website reads.

Lange’s announcement follows a recent trend of public schools across the nation preparing for new directives from ICE.  The memo acknowledges the uncertainty international students face and offers information regarding students’ protections and right to academic privacy under the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act.  

“Access to nonpublic areas, like on-campus residence halls and dormitories, typically requires a search warrant,” the memo reads. “If you are presented with a warrant to access a restricted area by a law enforcement officer, please listen to their instructions, comply and immediately notify the University Police Department or the designated public safety contact for your respective location.”

Lange encouraged students to utilize the International Student and Scholar Services office for more resources. A&M’s Council for Minority Student Affairs has also posted information on their Instagram page along with a statement stating their commitment to supporting immigrant students.

“We recognize that policies like these create an environment of fear and uncertainty for many students and their families,” the post reads. “We stand in solidarity with those affected and remain committed to providing resources, education and a safe space for our community.”

About the Contributor
Tenny Luhrs
Tenny Luhrs, Associate News Editor
Tenny Luhrs is a senior communications major and Spanish minor from New Braunfels, TX. She was promoted to associate news editor in December 2024 and wants to pursue journalism after graduation.
