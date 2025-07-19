Opinion: The Supreme Court is underrated

In a political atmosphere that feels ever more divisive and partisan, one branch of the federal government stands out as a beacon of success. Despite existing in the age of the internet, the Supreme Court of the United States has not succumbed to the outside pressures of rampant tribalism.

This is due to several factors. One reason is that the nation’s highest courts’ continued success is the nature of their application process. Justices must be nominated by the president, then confirmed by the Senate. This strenuous process eliminates less qualified candidates which prevents them from negatively impacting the court’s reputation.

Additionally, justices are allowed to serve until their death or retirement, which ensures the nine-member panel is protected from outside political pressure. While this may frustrate decision makers or the public, it does allow for the jurists to vote as they see fit.

Finally, neither political party has attempted to push unqualified candidates into the court. Of the current nine justices, eight attended either Harvard or Yale for law school. The only exception is Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who graduated first in her class from Notre Dame. The panel’s impressive qualifications do not end here. Eight of the nine were jurists at the circuit court level before being nominated for the Supreme Court. Associate Justice Elena Kagan, who is the outlier, served as Solicitor General and as the Dean of Harvard Law School.

This lack of partisanship and incredible qualifications has not stopped the court from being viewed divisively. As it stands currently, six conservatives make up the majority, while three liberals represent the minority.

In the past, these two opposing ideologies have resulted in the most contentious cases being settled six to three, with the panel split along ideological lines. The most famous example of this was Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overturned national abortion rights established in Roe v. Wade. In this case, all six conservative justices ruled that the Constitution did not guarantee abortion rights, while the three liberals dissented and claimed that the Constitution did guarantee the right to choice.

As a result, the court’s conservative majority drew the ire of pro-choice individuals. While the case’s decision is a strong example of the ideological divide in the court, similar cases represent a small portion of the court’s workload. More frequently than not, the members of the court agree on issues, resulting in unanimous or near-unanimous rulings.

This sentiment is backed up by the numbers. During the 2023-24 term, three members of the court, Chief Justice John Roberts as well as Associate Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Barrett, ruled as part of the majority over 90% of the time. The same cannot be said for the rest of the so-called conservative super majority. Justices Samuel Alito (80%), Clarence Thomas (78%) and Neil Gorsuch (83%) were less likely to be in the majority. The liberal members on the court all found themselves on the ruling side of a case around 70% of the time.

Although every liberal is significantly less likely to be involved in the majority opinion than any conservative, it is remarkable that the justices agree as often as they do. Ideological divisions are to be expected among any group of people. Despite several high-profile cases being decided along these lines, this divide does not characterize the overall body of work of this version of the Supreme Court.

Recently, examples of both types of decisions have occurred. In Catholic Charities Bureau, Inc. v. WILIRC, all nine justices combined forces to overturn a Wisconsin Supreme Court decision that infringed on religious rights protected by the First Amendment.

However, this is not the most interesting aspect of the decision. The majority opinion, written by the ideologically-liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor, dismantled the ruling from the liberal majority of the Wisconsin Supreme Court, who were all elected onto the panel. This demonstrates the key difference between polarized national politics and the institution that is the Supreme Court.

In Mahmoud v. Taylor, Justice Alito wrote for the court’s conservative wing, establishing the ability for parents to opt their children out of the curriculum if they find it religiously problematic. All three liberals dissented from this ruling. Despite the courts’ inherent similarity, cases like this demonstrate the different philosophies of the jurists.

Earlier this year, conservatives Kavanaugh and Roberts worked with the three liberal justices to make it easier for individuals to access federal civil rights claims in Williams v. Reed. This ruling provides the most recent example of a minority of the courts’ conservatives ruling with the liberals to achieve a majority. Cases like this are not uncommon and illustrate another important aspect of the court: each justice acts independently of the others

Despite there being a conservative majority on the bench, the members of the panel rely on their jurisprudence rather than the beliefs of their party or ideological group. While holding similar views, the conservative majority is not the republican party. Rather, it is a collection of the six highly talented individuals who hold overlapping beliefs. The same thing can be said about the three liberals on the bench.

This phenomenon has enabled the court to remain a highly-respected body whose rulings serve as the law of the land. Similarly, it has, for the most part, stopped outside influences from attempting to meddle with the affairs of the court. Legally, if the current situation changes, the legislature could move to impeach a jurist from their post, or Congress could expand the court, potentially diluting the importance of each member.

Both of these Pandora’s boxes have remained shut. This should be the case as every member of the court has demonstrated a remarkable ability to rule in an unbiased manner. As long as it continues, the Supreme Court of the United States will remain a sacred institution and the envy of our peers abroad. Entities like the Supreme Court are what make America truly special. It is in all of our best interests to keep this the case. Despite how appealing it may seem, citizens and elected officials should not attempt to interfere with the affairs of the nation’s highest court.