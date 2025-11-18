Potential Bryan Waffle House sparks discussion

In an interview with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia on The Infomaniacs on Oct. 22, Bryan Mayor Bobby Gutierrez said that he has been in contact with Waffle House about a potential new location in Bryan. However, the company stated it needs six locations to open in the Brazos Valley for one to open in Aggieland, according to Gutierrez.

Strategies like this can be common for businesses with the same organizational structure as Waffle House, according to management professor and Director of Mays Business School’s Master of Science in Entrepreneurial Leadership Program David Flint, Ph.D..

“The way [Waffle House] organizes its control inside the organization is through a restaurant manager, then a district manager, then a division manager,” Flint said. “They like to have enough there that fits into their organizational model really well.”

Gutierrez has been in communication with cities around the Brazos Valley to attempt to make these new Waffle House locations a reality.

“I will tell you, as the mayor of Bryan, I’m working on not only Bryan, but College Station, Navasota and Hempstead and have talked to those mayors already,” Gutierrez said in her interview with WTAW..

Leonard Bierman, J.D., a management professor at Mays Business School, explained that College Station’s growing community could allow the business to have success with a new location in Aggieland.

“You have almost an economic multiplier effect every time you add 1,000 students or 2,000 students, because those students spend money, their relatives come to visit, their friends come to visit,” Beirman said.

Bierman also thinks that Waffle House’s relatively low prices could appeal to Texas A&M’s student demographic.

Also, it has become a tradition for students in organizations at A&M like Impact, Fish Camp or different freshman leadership organizations, or FLOS, to drive and visit the nearest Waffle House, which is currently located in Cypress, according to students like petroleum engineering junior Kyle Chang.

Chang, who traveled to Waffle House with his FLO multiple times during his freshman year and recently with friends from a Bible study group at his church, thinks the magic of Waffle House might be in the adventure of getting there, not the restaurant itself.

“Honestly, I think the experience of going to Waffle House is more of like the journey,” Chang said. “It’s something that we don’t have here so it makes you long for it more.”

Flint believes that because College Station and the rest of the area are not directly on an interstate, where Waffle House locations tend to be, and is not as populated as Houston and its surrounding areas, it may be unlikely that Waffle House decides to open locations in the Brazos Valley.

“I just kind of doubt there would be enough regular daily traffic flowing through this area at this time,” Flint said.

He also pointed out that traffic would be especially low during the summer when students leave town. According to Flint, Waffle House is most likely to find success expanding toward Aggieland if it keeps opening locations farther down Highway 6 from Houston to College Station.

Gutierrez has not yet released any official plans for a Waffle House location.