Careers

For the Spring 2025 semester, we are looking to hire students to join The Battalion, The Aggieland Yearbook, and Maroon Life Magazine.

To apply for The Battalion, complete a staff application by submitting this digital application or printing and sending the PDF version on the right to [email protected]. You can also drop it off in our office in the Memorial Student Center suite L400, up the stairs from the pool tables and Smoothie King on the lower level of the MSC.

To apply to join the The Aggieland Yearbook staff for Spring 2025, please visit The Aggieland Yearbook website here.

To become a member of Maroon Life Magazine and join our newest publication for Spring 2025, please visit their portion on The Batt Online.

Upon filling out this form for The Battalion, one of our editorial staff may reach out to schedule an interview. Questions or follow-ups can be sent to [email protected].

Here is a full list of the available positions and their job descriptions:

News Reporter: Research, write and publish stories on an assigned beat, including, but not limited to, Student Government, faculty affairs, Bryan-College Station and state politics. No experience is required.

Life & Arts Writer: Write and publish stories on an assigned beat relating to art, culture and entertainment at Texas A&M. Duties may include student life coverages and features of interesting individuals. No experience is required.

Opinion Writer: Write and publish opinions on various topics that relate to students, A&M and Texas, including criticisms and reviews. No experience is required.

Sports Reporter: Cover assigned A&M sporting events. Write recaps, previews, commentaries and profiles of student-athletes and coaches. Familiarity with A&M sports preferred.

Photographer: Photograph campus life, events, sports, people and news. Equipment is provided by The Battalion. Previous photography experience is required.

Graphic Artist: Create accompanying graphics for articles that are printed in the paper or published online. Responsibilities may include designing page layouts

for the weekly print edition. Familiarity with online design software preferred.

Cartoonist: Create cartoons that resonate with the student body and explore trends, issues and events at Texas A&M. Familiarity with online design software preferred.

Video/Multimedia: Create video and audio surrounding the campus community and the news cycle. Experience with audio and visual media is preferred.

Social Media: Create engaging content on The Battalion’s social media channels that relates to students and connects with the community. Familiarity with major social media platforms is required. Familiarity with online design software preferred.

If you have questions about specific roles, please email [email protected].