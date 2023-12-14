About The Battalion and Maroon Life Magazine

The Battalion has been the student newspaper of Texas A&M University since 1893, serving the Aggie community by reporting on issues of interest to readers and providing a forum for student expression.

The Battalion trains students in journalism by setting high standards and providing the resources and guidance to meet those standards. All content is written, edited and produced by student staff. The publication offers opportunities to gain valuable experience for journalistic and related careers. Participation is open to interested students from all majors and backgrounds. The application can be found here.

The Battalion is published in print on Thursdays and online throughout the week.

Maroon Life magazine is printed six times annually and features magazines focused on fall and spring sports, housing, fashion, Aggieland favorites and New Student Orientation. The magazines are distributed to students, faculty and staff on campus and businesses throughout the Bryan-College Station community. Previous editions of the paper and magazines can be found online via Issuu or The Cushing Memorial Library Newspaper Archives.

Business Office Hours: Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the Texas A&M academic year. Summer hours will vary.

Letters to the Editor & Guest Op-eds

Letters to the editor and guest op-eds fall under the purview of the opinion editors, who will review submissions and prepare them for publication if selected. Letters and op-eds must be sent to [email protected] or submitted to this Google Form as a Word document. If submissions exceed the allocated word count, portions will be cut to match the stipulations. The submission will be returned to the author for approval before publication.

Anonymous submissions are not allowed. All submissions are subject to editing by the opinion editors, who will check for grammar, cohesiveness, formatting and in-house style. We do not consider op-eds or letters published or submitted elsewhere. Special expertise is not required for publication, however, if you possess skills or experience relating to your submission, please include context in the additional information question. Contact [email protected] with questions or general inquiries.

Requirements for Letter to the Editor Submissions:

At least 100 words in length and no longer than 500 words. Include your full name, class year and connection to Texas A&M, if applicable. Include a phone number and email where you can be reached. Statistics and lesser-known facts should be accompanied by supporting material, including links in the document. Letters to the editor should be connected to Texas A&M and/or the Bryan-College Station area. Personal essays should relate to the individual experiences and perspectives of the writer. Columns should not include others’ personal information unless relevant to a topical issue, which is decided by The Battalion’s editorial leadership.

Requirements for Guest Op-ed Submissions:

At least 500 words in length and no longer than 1000 words. Include your full name, class year and connection to Texas A&M, if applicable. Include a phone number and email where you can be reached. Statistics and lesser-known facts should be accompanied by supporting material, including links in the document. Guest op-eds should be connected to Texas A&M and/or the Bryan-College Station area. Personal essays should relate to the individual experiences and perspectives of the writer. Columns should not include others’ personal information unless relevant to a topical issue, which is decided by The Battalion’s editorial leadership.

Correction Requests

The Battalion reviews requests to correct stories on a case-by-case basis. Corrections are made when information in the story is incorrect or misrepresented. The editorial staff may also consider a correction necessary in other circumstances. Contact [email protected] with correction requests. Include the relevant story and specifics about the request.

Unpublishing Stories

The Battalion reviews requests to unpublish stories on a case-by-case basis. Our publication will accept requests when the reason is compelling and does not hinder our ethical code.

Examples of content eligible for removal include:

Stories where included information was plagiarized or fictionalized. An individual’s life is in danger through the published information. Information in the story was obtained illegally or unethically.

To request a story retraction, email [email protected]. Include the relevant story and details about the request.

Story Ideas for The Battalion, Maroon Life or The Aggieland

Do you have a story idea or event coming up that you’d like to share with The Battalion, Maroon Life magazine or The Aggieland yearbook?

Email [email protected], [email protected] or [email protected] with information on who, what, when, where, why and the overall purpose of the coverage request. Priority will be given to events, people and happenings specific to Texas A&M and Bryan-College Station.

For information that may be controversial or private, The Battalion has a confidential tip line. Respondents remain completely anonymous, and submitted information is only available to a select few.

Mission Statement: The Battalion

The Battalion is a weekly student newspaper, online news website and forum for student expression that serves the University community by accurately and fairly reporting the news of the day and developing informed opinions regarding issues of interest to the readership of The Battalion. The Battalion trains students in journalism by setting high standards and providing the resources and guidance to reach those standards through cultivating high-quality storytelling and content.

Mission Statement: Maroon Life

Maroon Life is a feature magazine that provides in-depth stories and a visual look into Texas A&M and its community outside of traditional news stories. The magazine focuses on the people, places, events and initiatives that affect our student body, faculty and community through persuasion, entertainment and informing our Maroon Life audience. Maroon Life trains students in persuasive storytelling, photojournalism, page layout and design and helps students prepare for careers in journalism, advertising, public relations, communications and related fields.

Mission Statement: The Aggieland

The Aggieland is the student yearbook that strives to create a photojournalistic record of the academic year by capturing the traditions, history and spirit of Texas A&M for all students, past, present and future. The Aggieland trains students in journalism, setting high standards that can be used to demonstrate professional competence and providing the resources and guidance needed to demonstrate professionalism and competence.

Contact

Phone number: 979-845-3315

Email: [email protected]

Address: Memorial Student Center, Suite L400, 1111 TAMU

College Station, Texas 77843-1111



Spring 2025 Editorial Staff of The Battalion

Editor in Chief: Nicholas Gutteridge [email protected]

Managing Editor: Ian Curtis [email protected]

Photo Chief: Chris Swann [email protected]

Associate Photo Chief: Hannah Harrison [email protected]

Graphics Editor: Pranay Dhoopar [email protected]

Design Editor: Kynlee Bright [email protected]

News Editor: J.M. Wise [email protected]

Associate News Editor: Tenny Luhrs [email protected]

Associate News Editor: Julia Kazda [email protected]

Sports Editor: Braxton Dore’ [email protected]

Associate Sports Editor: Matthew Seaver [email protected]

Associate Sports Editor: Mathias Cubillan [email protected]

Life & Arts Editor: Theresa Lozano [email protected]

Associate Life & Arts Editor: Fallon Ferguson [email protected]

Opinion Editor: Charis Adkins [email protected]

Associate Opinion Editor: Isabella Garcia [email protected]

Social Media Editor: Sophie Villarreal [email protected]

Web Editor: Caleb Elizondo [email protected]

Carrier/Distribution Manager: Logan Russell [email protected]

Student Business Managers: Hayden Arevalo, Emma Moser [email protected]

Assistant Student Business Manager: Hamsini Mahadevan [email protected]



Spring 2025 Maroon Life Staff

Editor in Chief: Zoe May [email protected]

Managing Editor: Sydnei Miles [email protected]

Art Director: Hudson Elkjer [email protected]

Photo Director: Laura McClintock [email protected]

Social Media : Sydney Hale [email protected]

Spring 2025 Aggieland Yearbook Staff

Editor in Chief: Cara Hudson [email protected]

Managing Editor: Rachel Reyes [email protected]

Copy Editor: Avery Kracmer [email protected]

Social Media: Julius Sjolie [email protected]

Texas A&M Division of Student Affairs

Associate Director of Student Media and Adviser: Spencer O’Daniel [email protected]



Advertising

Spring 2025 Rate Card Available Here

Phone Number: 979-845-2605

Email: [email protected]

Interested in working for The Battalion or Maroon Life? Fill out this application digitally.

Any questions about applying should be directed to [email protected]. The Battalion is always accepting applications from all majors and classifications.

Our 120+ distribution spots and drop-off points on our Texas A&M campus and BCS community can be found here.