Rain or shine, Aggie Ring Day saw its 25th anniversary through

Despite rain clouds hanging low over Aggie Park and humidity thick in the air, joy was easy to find on Friday’s Aggie Ring Day.

Families huddled under umbrellas, friends stood in line with flowers and proud students picked up small, maroon ring boxes that marked the completion of 90 hours of dedication and determination. This year’s Ring Day marked the 25th anniversary of the event.

For many students, the Aggie Ring is more than just jewelry; it’s a symbol of years of sacrifice and those who made the journey possible. Industrial distribution junior Jose Tapia reflected on how the Aggie Ring symbolizes more than just academic achievement.

“Once you get those 90 hours, you get to have that feeling,” Tapia said. “Like, OK, I already got this Aggie Ring, 90 hours. If I can do this, I can for sure graduate.”

Tapia emphasized the ring’s deeper meaning within the Aggie community.

“It means a lot to the entire Aggie Network because it shows how important it is to be an Aggie, both before and after graduation,” Tapia said. “It holds ultimate value … not just nationally, but globally.”

Computer science junior Anirudh Nukala said receiving his Aggie Ring was a defining moment in his academic journey.

“It was always when, not if,” Nukala said. “I knew I was going to get it. I was always set on it. It just meant a lot to me.”

Nukala wasn’t celebrating alone. By his side was finance junior Jisoo Lee, a childhood friend he’s known since elementary school in Dallas. Though the two briefly attended different schools, their paths brought them back together at Texas A&M.

With a student population of over 70,000, running into familiar faces is far from guaranteed. But for Lee and Nukala, the moment they each received their rings proved how far they’d come, both individually and together.

“When you’re with someone that you’ve known for your whole life,” Nukala said, “it means a lot more.”

While some students had family fly in from across Texas and beyond, others found support in their chosen families — the friends who showed up to make the day special.

“My family was actually not able to make it,” Lee said. “But I had a lot of close friends that were able to show up for me … they’re like family. They were able to fill in those shoes on this sort of important day for me.”

For many, the ring represents a lifelong bond to their community built through shared experiences, whether it’s from family, friends or classmates.

“It’s something you share with your fellow Aggies after you graduate,” Nukala said. “Not every school has these traditions … but this is something that helps bring up community.”

Lee agreed, adding that Aggie traditions make attending A&M a unique experience.

“It bonds everyone together,” Lee said. “You can do the same thing towards the same goal or the same outcome …. It’s something to bring the community together as soon as you get it.”

For biomedical science junior Isabella Pettit, receiving her Aggie Rings is a reflection of the journey she’s made to get this far.

“It’s almost like a dream come true in a sense,” Pettit said. “It shows the hard work and the community built at A&M. It’s the culmination of everything I’ve worked for, and it makes me appreciate the people around me who’ve supported me through it all.”

Pettit also emphasized the importance of Aggie traditions in fostering a sense of connection.

“Maintaining these traditions allows us to have a perpetual sense of community and connection among the whole A&M community,” Pettit said.

Even when the journey felt uncertain, many students said the ring was a reminder of how far they’ve come and where they’re going next. For Lee, it was a moment of long-awaited relief.

“Sometimes people don’t really get that affirmation,” Lee said. “But, something like this is simply to remember that we are on the right track.”

The day was about more than just the rings themselves. It was about celebrating milestones, friendships and the journey ahead.

“If this ring could say anything,” Tapia said. “It would say ‘Hey, you already beat 90 hours. Now it’s time to beat those other hours to graduation.’”