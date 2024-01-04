Contact

Welcome to thebatt.com and Texas A&M Student Media!

Phone number: 979-845-3315

Email: [email protected]

Address: Memorial Student Center, Suite L400, 1111 TAMU

College Station, Texas 77843-1111



Spring 2025 Editorial Staff of The Battalion

Editor in Chief: Nicholas Gutteridge [email protected]

Managing Editor: Ian Curtis [email protected]

Photo Chief: Chris Swann [email protected]

Associate Photo Chief: Hannah Harrison [email protected]

Graphics Editor: Pranay Dhoopar [email protected]

Design Editor: Kynlee Bright [email protected]

News Editor: J.M. Wise [email protected]

Associate News Editor: Tenny Luhrs [email protected]

Associate News Editor: Julia Kazda [email protected]

Sports Editor: Braxton Dore’ [email protected]

Asst. Sports Editor: Matthew Seaver [email protected]

Asst. Sports Editor: Mathias Cubillan [email protected]

Life & Arts Editor: Theresa Lozano [email protected]

Associate Life & Arts Editor: Fallon Ferguson [email protected]

Opinion Editor: Charis Adkins [email protected]

Associate Opinion Editor: Isabella Garcia [email protected]

Social Media Editor: Sophie Villarreal [email protected]

Carrier/Distribution Manager: Logan Russell [email protected]

Student Business Managers: Hayden Arevalo, Emma Moser [email protected]

Assistant Student Business Manager: Hamsini Mahadevan [email protected]



Spring 2025 Maroon Life Magazine Staff

Editor in Chief: Zoe May [email protected]

Managing Editor: Sydnei Miles [email protected]

Art Director: Hudson Elkjer [email protected]

Photo Director: Laura McClintock [email protected]

Spring 2025 Aggieland Yearbook Staff

Editor in Chief: Cara Hudson [email protected]

Managing Editor: Rachel Reyes [email protected]

Copy Editor: Avery Kracmer [email protected]

Texas A&M Division of Student Affairs



Associate Director of Student Media and Adviser: Spencer O’Daniel [email protected]



Advertising

Spring 2025 Rate Card Available Here

Phone Number: 979-845-2697

Email: [email protected]

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBattalion

Twitter: @thebattonline

Main: https://twitter.com/TheBattOnline

Sports: https://twitter.com/battsports

Instagram: http://instagram.com/thebattonline/

Interested in working for The Battalion or Maroon Life? Fill out this application digitally.

Any questions about applying should be directed to [email protected]. The Battalion is always accepting applications from all majors and classifications.

Our 120+ distribution spots and drop-off points on our Texas A&M campus and BCS community can be found here.