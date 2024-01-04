Contact
Welcome to thebatt.com and Texas A&M Student Media!
Phone number: 979-845-3315
Email: [email protected]
Address: Memorial Student Center, Suite L400, 1111 TAMU
College Station, Texas 77843-1111
Spring 2025 Editorial Staff of The Battalion
Editor in Chief: Nicholas Gutteridge [email protected]
Managing Editor: Ian Curtis [email protected]
Photo Chief: Chris Swann [email protected]
Associate Photo Chief: Hannah Harrison [email protected]
Graphics Editor: Pranay Dhoopar [email protected]
Design Editor: Kynlee Bright [email protected]
News Editor: J.M. Wise [email protected]
Associate News Editor: Tenny Luhrs [email protected]
Associate News Editor: Julia Kazda [email protected]
Sports Editor: Braxton Dore’ [email protected]
Asst. Sports Editor: Matthew Seaver [email protected]
Asst. Sports Editor: Mathias Cubillan [email protected]
Life & Arts Editor: Theresa Lozano [email protected]
Associate Life & Arts Editor: Fallon Ferguson [email protected]
Opinion Editor: Charis Adkins [email protected]
Associate Opinion Editor: Isabella Garcia [email protected]
Social Media Editor: Sophie Villarreal [email protected]
Carrier/Distribution Manager: Logan Russell [email protected]
Student Business Managers: Hayden Arevalo, Emma Moser [email protected]
Assistant Student Business Manager: Hamsini Mahadevan [email protected]
Spring 2025 Maroon Life Magazine Staff
Editor in Chief: Zoe May [email protected]
Managing Editor: Sydnei Miles [email protected]
Art Director: Hudson Elkjer [email protected]
Photo Director: Laura McClintock [email protected]
Spring 2025 Aggieland Yearbook Staff
Editor in Chief: Cara Hudson [email protected]
Managing Editor: Rachel Reyes [email protected]
Copy Editor: Avery Kracmer [email protected]
Texas A&M Division of Student Affairs
Associate Director of Student Media and Adviser: Spencer O’Daniel [email protected]
Advertising
Spring 2025 Rate Card Available Here
Phone Number: 979-845-2697
Email: [email protected]
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBattalion
Twitter: @thebattonline
Main: https://twitter.com/TheBattOnline
Sports: https://twitter.com/battsports
Instagram: http://instagram.com/thebattonline/
Interested in working for The Battalion or Maroon Life? Fill out this application digitally.
Any questions about applying should be directed to [email protected]. The Battalion is always accepting applications from all majors and classifications.
Our 120+ distribution spots and drop-off points on our Texas A&M campus and BCS community can be found here.