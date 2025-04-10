Opinion: Slay the day

I love the word slay. It is so versatile, it can mean anything you want and you can describe anybody or anything — your outfit, your friend group or even how you passed your last exam.

For someone like me who slays all day, it can be pretty difficult to keep up appearances. At a university such as Texas A&M, that can be even more difficult. Keeping up with societal expectations at one of the biggest universities in the U.S. is not for the faint of heart.

But that doesn’t mean we have to always live up to those expectations. We need to prioritize ourselves more and make space for the real us. Too much of our time is spent putting on masks and being someone we’re not. These masks can be effective coping mechanisms that allow us to live with the societal expectations thrust upon us, including ones that we do not want to associate with or accept the reality of.

One example that comes to mind is when all the people who live in the Dallas suburbs dress up as pretend cowboys for Chilifest weekend. I actually don’t know a single person who wants to be surrounded by frat guys in jorts standing in the mud like how Chappell Roan doesn’t know a single happy mother.

Recognizing that we need to be more slay in our own lives is step No. 1, but first we need to know how we can actually slay the day.

What does it mean to be slay?

Being slay is a state of mind. It’s doing something exceptionally well, looking amazing or impressing others with actions or appearance.

But remember, we’re not trying to impress others for their validation. We are impressing others because we are more slay than they could ever be. Ask yourself this question: “What would I do if I was an IT girl?” IT girls are popular not because they do what others want, but because they are what other people want to be.

This can actually lead to an interesting phenomenon I like to call “Diva-on-Diva Cannibalism.” Sometimes a person who slays too hard ends up being too strong and takes out other wannabe IT girls. Unfortunately, we live in a capitalist society and there can only be so many people who slay the day.

How can I be more slay?

If you are having to ask this question, then you probably are not slay, but we can fix that! If you are someone who always slays the day then you should not have the time to be thinking about your slay status.

There is this weird attitude going on in the world where young people seem to think it’s uncool to try being good at things. A person who slays the day is always looking to improve themself and would not be ashamed to be a tryhard.

This is not to say that you should be overconfident in your own abilities. A true queen knows their limits and will ensure they don’t overdo things.

Also, we should just ban sad girl music. Nothing kills a hot person’s vibe more than a slowcore song made by some unknown indie artist. Turn that Clairo off and bring the good vibes if you want to slay the day.

A rising tide raises all ships. As long as you avoid “Diva-on-Diva Cannibalism,” you can be the one who makes others’ lives better. A joint slay effort between multiple people is always a moment to be appreciated.

Why should I be more slay?

Being slay is the ultimate sign that you are an amazing person. In a world full of boring people and repetition, stand out.

As Aggies, we are often pressured to drink the Kool-Aid. You should join a FLO, get in that one student organization or attend every single sporting event. Not only is that unrealistic for most people, it invalidates many of the unique experiences A&M has to offer.

We go to school at a place that values tradition. But how are traditions made in the first place? Someone had to be the change they wanted to see.

Carpe diem. Take the path less traveled by and truly slay the day.

Wyatt Pickering is a business honors and finance sophomore and opinion writer for The Battalion.