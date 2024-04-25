Support Student Media at Texas A&M

Want to support the student media experience at Texas A&M?

By supporting student media, you are helping our students and student organization with:

Attending local, state and national conferences to network with industry professionals, attend journalism trainings and participate in valuable contest experiences.

Paying freelance staffers for their writing, design, photo, video, graphics and social media contributions to help with their living expenses, the cost of college and more.

Obtaining small equipment purchases such as SD cards, batteries and other photo/video equipment our team needs throughout the year for storytelling and coverage.

There are three different ways to help The Battalion newspaper and website, The Aggieland Yearbook and the Maroon Life magazine. We have been incredibly fortunate to have such loyal and gracious donors and supporters in our corner.

Donation Method #1: Friends of The Battalion Facebook page and website!

Through Friends of the Battalion, a group of former journalism students, student media contributors and supporters of student media at A&M, you can donate to enhance the student media experience at Texas A&M. This non-profit 501(c)(3) group focuses on providing students with necessary tools and stop-gap necessities as well as working on the long-term sustainability of student media at A&M. All donations are tax-deductible, and you will receive a tax receipt. Supporters will also receive a Battalion t-shirt as long as supplies last. If you’d like a t-shirt, please note the size when donating.

Their website is quick, user-friendly and provides immediate help to the needs of student journalists through Texas A&M Student Media.

Donation Method #2: Support our website through The Batt Online!

Student Newspapers Online (SNO), the host of The Batt Online, has made it extremely easy to donate towards our annual website and hosting costs to produce our state and national award-winning digital news website.

Our annual fees are roughly $2,000, so offsetting this cost and ensuring we have the revenue to continue printing our weekly award-winning Battalion newspaper is key to recognizing the tradition on campus. Donations are vital in maintaining our growing effort of keeping our website coverage and offerings robust, frequent and timely.

To donate, visit any story on www.thebatt.com and go to the bottom of the page to “Donate to The Battalion.” Select “Donate” to make your contribution today.

Donation Method #3: Want to know exactly what our creators need? Visit our Amazon Student Media Wish List!

If you want concrete examples of the technology and equipment our student creators need to perform their jobs, please visit our Amazon Wish List and consider a purchase donation to help our photographers, videographers, designers and more.