Ian Curtis is the managing editor of The Battalion. He was the features editor from August to December 2024 and is a journalism sophomore from College Station, Texas. Ian has written about football, men’s basketball, women’s basketball, baseball, softball, soccer, hockey, women’s tennis, gymnastics, volleyball and more for The Battalion. Ian’s work has also appeared in The Bryan-College Station Eagle and over the airwaves on WTAW and BCSball.com.