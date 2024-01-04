Awards and Recognition

2024 Best of SNO —Spring 2025

2024 CMBAM Winners

1st Place — Best Paid Design Product, Non-Self Promotional — Pranay Dhoopar

1st Place — Best Digital Display Ad: Animated — Julius Sjolie

2nd Place — Best Digital Display Ad: Animated — Julius Sjolie

1st Place — Best Digital Self Promotion Ad — Julius Sjolie

1st Place — Best Social Media Promotion — Julius Sjolie

Honorable Mention — Best Sponsored Content or Native Advertising — Cara Hudson, Chris Swann

2025 College Photographer of the Year

Finalist — Sports Portfolio — Ishika Samant

Finalist — Sports Portfolio — Chris Swann

2024 Best of SNO — Fall 2024

‘Our job is to love people’ — Ian Curtis

‘Uncovering moldy truths: Professor sued by two families after mold discovered’ — Mikayla Martinez, Abdurahman Azeez

‘The energy is just euphoria:’ College GameDay returns to Aggieland’ — Shalina Sabih, Hannah Harrison, Chris Swann

‘Students with disabilities allege discrimination, harassment on campus’ — J.M. Wise, Jenna Isbell

‘Making Maichon’ — Ian Curtis, Chris Swann, Hudson Elkjer, Sydnei Miles

‘Concerns about raised about local church, The Network’ — J.M. Wise

‘Betting on Black’ — Ian Curtis

‘A day in the life of a Corps woman’ — Theresa Lozano, Amy Steward

‘From Aggieland to tailgate heaven’ — Ian Curtis

‘We just don’t have help’: Contract employees allege federal labor law violations, sexual assault denial ‘ — J.M. Wise

‘The story of Scourton’ — Sydnei Miles

‘Game Day, the Rev way’ — Theresa Lozano

2024 ACP Pacemakers — Individual Finalists and Winners

1st Place — In-Depth News Story — Nicholas Gutteridge

4th Place — Feature Story — Nicholas Gutteridge

5th Place — Column — Charis Adkins

2nd Place — Four-year School Reporter of the Year Finalist — Nicholas Gutteridge

2nd Place — Sports Feature Photo — Kyle Heise

Honorable Mention — Yearbook Cover — Emily Escobedo, Cara Hudson

4th Place — Yearbook Page/Spread — Cara Hudson, Ishika Samant, Chris Swann

Honorable Mention — Blog — Sophie Villarreal

Honorable Mention — Editorial Cartoon — Corynn Young

Honorable Mention — Interactive Graphic — Julius Stole, Cara Hudson, Emily Escobedo

2024 CMA Pinnacle Finalists and Winners

Honorable Mention — Best Multi-Media Ad Campaign — Carmen Horrillo-Tamayo

1st Place — Best General Email Newsletter — Caleb Elizondo, Ameenah Wilson

2nd Place — Best Reader Promotion Campaign — Julius Sjolie

2nd Place — Best Editorial Illustration — Corynn Young

Honorable Mention —Best Headline — Sydney Miles, Zoe May

2nd Place — Best Magazine Cover — Pranay Dhoopar

2nd Place — Best Magazine Entertainment Page/Spread — Chris Swann

1st Place — Best Magazine Sports Page/Spread — Pranay Dhoopar

Honorable Mention — Best News Website Front Page — Caleb Elizondo, Amy Steward

3rd Place — Best Newspaper Nameplate — Nikhil Vadi, Ishika Samant

2nd Place — Best Newspaper Photo Page/Spread — Chris Swann, Kyle Heine, Pranay Dhoopar

1st Place — Best Special Section Cover — Ishika Samant

Honorable Mention — Best Yearbook Cover — Emily Escobedo, Cara Hudson

1st Place — Best Yearbook Division Page/Spread — Cara Hudson, C.J. Smith, Ashely Bautista

2nd Place — Best Yearbook Entertainment Page/Spread — Cara Hudson, Adriano Espinosa

Honorable Mention — Best Yearbook Feature Page/Spread — Cara Hudson, Ani Tummalapalli, CJ Smith

Honorable Mention — Best Yearbook News Page/Spread — Cara Hudson, Ishika Samant, Chris Swann

Honorable Mention — Best Photo Illustration — Pranay Dhoopar

Honorable Mention — Best Portrait — Ishika Samant

Honorable Mention — Best Breaking News Coverage of Diversity — Stacy Cox

2nd Place — Best Column — Charis Adkins

3rd Place — Best Coverage of Diversity — Emelia Gamez

1st Place — Best Feature Story — Nicholas Gutteridge

3rd Place — Best Multimedia News Story — Mia Putnam, Chris Swann, Sophie Villarreal

Honorable Mention — Best Investigative Sports Story — Ian Curtis

2nd Place — Best Print Sports Section — Hunter Mitchell, Luke White, Zoe May

2nd Place — Best Sports Feature — Ian Curtis

1st Place — Best Web Sports Section — Caleb Elizondo, Hunter Mitchell, Luke White

Honorable Mention-Yearbook of the Year — 2023 Aggieland — Megan Williams

2024 Spring Clips and Clicks — Individual Winners

Clips and Clicks Overall Winner — Texas A&M Student Media

1st Place — Magazine Spread — Pranay Dhoopar, Ishika Samant

1st Place — News Photo — Kyle Heise

1st Place — Sports Story — Ian Curtis

2nd Place — Newspaper Page Spread — Pranay Dhoopar, Kyle Heise, Chris Swann

3rd Place — Newspaper Front Page — Pranay Dhoopar, Nikil Vadi

3rd Place — Yearbook Spread — Cara Hudson, Julianne Shivers, Chris Swann

3rd Place — Feature Photo — Ani Tummalapalli

3rd Place — Sports Photo — Chris Swann

3rd Place — Opinion — Isabella Garcia

4th Place — Sports Photo — Ishika Samant

4th Place — Sports Story — Zoe May

5th Place — News Story — Stacy Cox

5th Place — News Photo — Chris Swann

2024 ACP Mega Workshop Best of Show

1st Place — Feature Magazine — Maroon Life

2nd Place — Website — The Batt Online

3rd Place — Yearbook — 2023 Aggieland Yearbook

2024 Best of SNO-Spring 2024

‘Students at A&M gather for pro-Palestine protest, calling for university divestment’ — Ana Renfroe

‘Bee-hind the scenes’ — Shalina Sabah

‘For the love of birds: Students unite to protect migratory species — Julia Wise

‘One day there’s going to be a ring in the middle of Kyle Field’ — Zoe May

‘Life is a highway’ — Amy Leigh Steward, Chris Swann

‘Meet the costumed characters of the A&M crowd’ — Ian Curtis

‘Inside the rise of vintage collegiate apparel’ — Ian Curtis

‘Koko the Kid’ — Kylie Stoner, Pranay Dhoopar

‘Let’s Ride’ — Luke White, Pranay Dhoopar

‘When I think of College Station, I think of Hurricane Harry’s’ — Amy Leigh Steward

‘The face behind the field’ — Nadia Abusaid

‘The hardest working people in showbiz’ — Ian Curtis

2024 Walsworth Photo Contest

Winner — College and University — Chris Swann

Honorable Mention — College and University — Charles Smith

Honorable Mention — College and University — Hannah Harrison

Honorable Mention — College and University — Anirudh Tummalapall

2024 CMBAM Winners

1st Place — Best Sales Manager — Hayden Arevalo

2nd Place — Best Multimedia Creator — Julius Stole

2024 TIPA Convention-Live Contests

2nd Place — Headline Writing Live Contest — Hunter Mitchell

2nd Place — News Writing — Ana Renfroe

2nd Place — Print Advertising Live Contest — Hamsini Mahadevan

2024 TIPA Convention-Individual Excellence and Previously Published Contests

1st Place — Best of Show Website — The Batt Online

1st Place — Special Edition Online Design — Ishika Samant, Ruben Hernandez, Megan Williams, Caleb Elizondo

2nd Place — In-Depth Reporting — Nicholas Gutteridge

2nd Place — Reporter of the Year — Nicholas Gutteridge

2nd Place — Designer of the Year— Pranay Dhoopar

2nd Place — Newspaper Cover Design — Ishika Samant, Pranay Dhoopar

2nd Place — Op/Editorial Design — Megan Williams

2nd Place — Newspaper Sports Design — Ishika Samant

2nd Place — Overall Design — Yearbook — Megan Williams

2nd Place — Static Ad Design — Carmen Horrillo Tamayo

2nd Place — Newspaper Overall Design — Ishika Samant, Pranay Dhoopar, Megan Williams, Zoe May

2nd Place — Print Advertising Live Contest — Hamsini Mahadevan

3rd Place — Sports Feature Photo — CJ Smith

3rd Place —Advertising Campaign — Carmen Horrillo Tamayo

3rd Place — General Column — Benjamin Barnes

3rd Place —Breaking News Photo — Ishika Samant

3rd Place — General Column — Benjamin Barnes

3rd Place — General News Photo — Samuel Falade

3rd Place — Newspaper Overall Excellence — The Battalion

3rd Place — Yearbook Overall Excellence — The Aggieland

3rd Place — Sports Action Photo — Chris Swann

3rd Place — Feature Photo — Samuel Falade

3rd Place — Newspaper Feature Design — Ishika Samant

Honorable Mention —Editorial Division 1 — Battalion Editorial Board

Honorable Mention — Yearbook Sports Spread Design — Megan Williams, Luke White, Robert O’Brien

Honorable Mention — Editorial Division 1 — Battalion Editorial Board

Honorable Mention — Photo Story — Ishika Samant, Chris Swann

Honorable Mention — Website Overall Excellence — The Batt Online

Honorable Mention — Photojournalist of the Year — Ishika Samant

2024 ACP Pacemakers — Best Newspaper Special Section

Honorable Mention — Best of Aggieland

2024 ACP Pacemakers — Audience Engagement Event

Honorable Mention — Maroon Life Fashion Magazine Party

2024 ACP Pacemakers — Digital Advertisement

2nd Place — Julius Sjolie

2024 ACP Pacemakers — Online

Finalist — Caleb Elizondo, Zoe May

2024 ACP Pacemakers — Student Business

Finalist — Hayden Arevalo, Dan Hung, Emma Moser

2023 Fall Clips and Clicks — Individual Winners

1st Place — Informational Graphic — Ishika Samant

2nd Place — Newspaper Front Page — Ishika Samant

2nd Place — Yearbook Spread — Megan Williams

3rd Place — Sports Photo — Ishika Samant

4th Place — Sports Photo — Chris Swann

4th Place — Feature Photo — Ani Tummalapalli

5th Place — Photojournalism — Samuel Falade

Honorable Mention — Sports Photo — CJ Smith

4th Place — News Story — Nicholas Gutteridge

2023 ACP Pacemakers — Individual Winners

Honorable Mention — Multimedia Media Story of the Year, Infographics — Caleb Elizondo

Honorable Mention — Photo of the Year, News/Breaking News Photo — Kyle Heise

Honorable Mention — Design of the Year, Yearbook Spread — Megan Williams

Honorable Mention — Photo of the Year, Sports Feature Photo — Robert O’Brien

2023 CMA Pinnacles

3rd Place — Best Photo Illustration — Ishika Samant, Robert O’Brien

Honorable Mention — Best Column — Lilia Elizondo

Honorable Mention — Best Ad Supplement/Special Section — The Battalion

2nd Place — Best Profile — Jack Lee

2023 ACP Atlanta-Best of Show

7th Place — Advertisement — Carmen Horrillo Tamayo

10th Place — Magazine Design — Ruben Hernandez, Adriano Espinosa, Laura McClintock

1st Place — Magazine Design — Pranay Dhoopar, Ishika Samant

1st Place — Newspaper Design — Pranay Dhoopar

4th Place — Yearbook Design — Megan Williams

8th Place — News/Feature Photo — Kyle Heise

3rd Place — News/Feature Photo — Ishika Samant

10th Place — Sports Photo — Kyle Heise

8th Place — Sports Photo — Ishika Samant

9th Place — Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Reporting — Emelia Gamez

7th Place — Advertising Media Kit — Dan Hung

7th Place — Overall Website — The Battalion

7th Place — Overall Yearbook — The Aggieland