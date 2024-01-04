Awards and Recognition
2024 Best of SNO —Spring 2025
2024 CMBAM Winners
1st Place — Best Paid Design Product, Non-Self Promotional — Pranay Dhoopar
1st Place — Best Digital Display Ad: Animated — Julius Sjolie
2nd Place — Best Digital Display Ad: Animated — Julius Sjolie
1st Place — Best Digital Self Promotion Ad — Julius Sjolie
1st Place — Best Social Media Promotion — Julius Sjolie
Honorable Mention — Best Sponsored Content or Native Advertising — Cara Hudson, Chris Swann
2025 College Photographer of the Year
Finalist — Sports Portfolio — Ishika Samant
Finalist — Sports Portfolio — Chris Swann
2024 Best of SNO — Fall 2024
‘Our job is to love people’ — Ian Curtis
‘Uncovering moldy truths: Professor sued by two families after mold discovered’ — Mikayla Martinez, Abdurahman Azeez
‘The energy is just euphoria:’ College GameDay returns to Aggieland’ — Shalina Sabih, Hannah Harrison, Chris Swann
‘Students with disabilities allege discrimination, harassment on campus’ — J.M. Wise, Jenna Isbell
‘Making Maichon’ — Ian Curtis, Chris Swann, Hudson Elkjer, Sydnei Miles
‘Concerns about raised about local church, The Network’ — J.M. Wise
‘Betting on Black’ — Ian Curtis
‘A day in the life of a Corps woman’ — Theresa Lozano, Amy Steward
‘From Aggieland to tailgate heaven’ — Ian Curtis
‘We just don’t have help’: Contract employees allege federal labor law violations, sexual assault denial ‘ — J.M. Wise
‘The story of Scourton’ — Sydnei Miles
‘Game Day, the Rev way’ — Theresa Lozano
2024 ACP Pacemakers — Individual Finalists and Winners
1st Place — In-Depth News Story — Nicholas Gutteridge
4th Place — Feature Story — Nicholas Gutteridge
5th Place — Column — Charis Adkins
2nd Place — Four-year School Reporter of the Year Finalist — Nicholas Gutteridge
2nd Place — Sports Feature Photo — Kyle Heise
Honorable Mention — Yearbook Cover — Emily Escobedo, Cara Hudson
4th Place — Yearbook Page/Spread — Cara Hudson, Ishika Samant, Chris Swann
Honorable Mention — Blog — Sophie Villarreal
Honorable Mention — Editorial Cartoon — Corynn Young
Honorable Mention — Interactive Graphic — Julius Stole, Cara Hudson, Emily Escobedo
2024 CMA Pinnacle Finalists and Winners
Honorable Mention — Best Multi-Media Ad Campaign — Carmen Horrillo-Tamayo
1st Place — Best General Email Newsletter — Caleb Elizondo, Ameenah Wilson
2nd Place — Best Reader Promotion Campaign — Julius Sjolie
2nd Place — Best Editorial Illustration — Corynn Young
Honorable Mention —Best Headline — Sydney Miles, Zoe May
2nd Place — Best Magazine Cover — Pranay Dhoopar
2nd Place — Best Magazine Entertainment Page/Spread — Chris Swann
1st Place — Best Magazine Sports Page/Spread — Pranay Dhoopar
Honorable Mention — Best News Website Front Page — Caleb Elizondo, Amy Steward
3rd Place — Best Newspaper Nameplate — Nikhil Vadi, Ishika Samant
2nd Place — Best Newspaper Photo Page/Spread — Chris Swann, Kyle Heine, Pranay Dhoopar
1st Place — Best Special Section Cover — Ishika Samant
Honorable Mention — Best Yearbook Cover — Emily Escobedo, Cara Hudson
1st Place — Best Yearbook Division Page/Spread — Cara Hudson, C.J. Smith, Ashely Bautista
2nd Place — Best Yearbook Entertainment Page/Spread — Cara Hudson, Adriano Espinosa
Honorable Mention — Best Yearbook Feature Page/Spread — Cara Hudson, Ani Tummalapalli, CJ Smith
Honorable Mention — Best Yearbook News Page/Spread — Cara Hudson, Ishika Samant, Chris Swann
Honorable Mention — Best Photo Illustration — Pranay Dhoopar
Honorable Mention — Best Portrait — Ishika Samant
Honorable Mention — Best Breaking News Coverage of Diversity — Stacy Cox
2nd Place — Best Column — Charis Adkins
3rd Place — Best Coverage of Diversity — Emelia Gamez
1st Place — Best Feature Story — Nicholas Gutteridge
3rd Place — Best Multimedia News Story — Mia Putnam, Chris Swann, Sophie Villarreal
Honorable Mention — Best Investigative Sports Story — Ian Curtis
2nd Place — Best Print Sports Section — Hunter Mitchell, Luke White, Zoe May
2nd Place — Best Sports Feature — Ian Curtis
1st Place — Best Web Sports Section — Caleb Elizondo, Hunter Mitchell, Luke White
Honorable Mention-Yearbook of the Year — 2023 Aggieland — Megan Williams
2024 Spring Clips and Clicks — Individual Winners
Clips and Clicks Overall Winner — Texas A&M Student Media
1st Place — Magazine Spread — Pranay Dhoopar, Ishika Samant
1st Place — News Photo — Kyle Heise
1st Place — Sports Story — Ian Curtis
2nd Place — Newspaper Page Spread — Pranay Dhoopar, Kyle Heise, Chris Swann
3rd Place — Newspaper Front Page — Pranay Dhoopar, Nikil Vadi
3rd Place — Yearbook Spread — Cara Hudson, Julianne Shivers, Chris Swann
3rd Place — Feature Photo — Ani Tummalapalli
3rd Place — Sports Photo — Chris Swann
3rd Place — Opinion — Isabella Garcia
4th Place — Sports Photo — Ishika Samant
4th Place — Sports Story — Zoe May
5th Place — News Story — Stacy Cox
5th Place — News Photo — Chris Swann
2024 ACP Mega Workshop Best of Show
1st Place — Feature Magazine — Maroon Life
2nd Place — Website — The Batt Online
3rd Place — Yearbook — 2023 Aggieland Yearbook
2024 Best of SNO-Spring 2024
‘Students at A&M gather for pro-Palestine protest, calling for university divestment’ — Ana Renfroe
‘Bee-hind the scenes’ — Shalina Sabah
‘For the love of birds: Students unite to protect migratory species — Julia Wise
‘One day there’s going to be a ring in the middle of Kyle Field’ — Zoe May
‘Life is a highway’ — Amy Leigh Steward, Chris Swann
‘Meet the costumed characters of the A&M crowd’ — Ian Curtis
‘Inside the rise of vintage collegiate apparel’ — Ian Curtis
‘Koko the Kid’ — Kylie Stoner, Pranay Dhoopar
‘Let’s Ride’ — Luke White, Pranay Dhoopar
‘When I think of College Station, I think of Hurricane Harry’s’ — Amy Leigh Steward
‘The face behind the field’ — Nadia Abusaid
‘The hardest working people in showbiz’ — Ian Curtis
2024 Walsworth Photo Contest
Winner — College and University — Chris Swann
Honorable Mention — College and University — Charles Smith
Honorable Mention — College and University — Hannah Harrison
Honorable Mention — College and University — Anirudh Tummalapall
2024 CMBAM Winners
1st Place — Best Sales Manager — Hayden Arevalo
2nd Place — Best Multimedia Creator — Julius Stole
2024 TIPA Convention-Live Contests
2nd Place — Headline Writing Live Contest — Hunter Mitchell
2nd Place — News Writing — Ana Renfroe
2nd Place — Print Advertising Live Contest — Hamsini Mahadevan
2024 TIPA Convention-Individual Excellence and Previously Published Contests
1st Place — Best of Show Website — The Batt Online
1st Place — Special Edition Online Design — Ishika Samant, Ruben Hernandez, Megan Williams, Caleb Elizondo
2nd Place — In-Depth Reporting — Nicholas Gutteridge
2nd Place — Reporter of the Year — Nicholas Gutteridge
2nd Place — Designer of the Year— Pranay Dhoopar
2nd Place — Newspaper Cover Design — Ishika Samant, Pranay Dhoopar
2nd Place — Op/Editorial Design — Megan Williams
2nd Place — Newspaper Sports Design — Ishika Samant
2nd Place — Overall Design — Yearbook — Megan Williams
2nd Place — Static Ad Design — Carmen Horrillo Tamayo
2nd Place — Newspaper Overall Design — Ishika Samant, Pranay Dhoopar, Megan Williams, Zoe May
2nd Place — Print Advertising Live Contest — Hamsini Mahadevan
3rd Place — Sports Feature Photo — CJ Smith
3rd Place —Advertising Campaign — Carmen Horrillo Tamayo
3rd Place — General Column — Benjamin Barnes
3rd Place —Breaking News Photo — Ishika Samant
3rd Place — General Column — Benjamin Barnes
3rd Place — General News Photo — Samuel Falade
3rd Place — Newspaper Overall Excellence — The Battalion
3rd Place — Yearbook Overall Excellence — The Aggieland
3rd Place — Sports Action Photo — Chris Swann
3rd Place — Feature Photo — Samuel Falade
3rd Place — Newspaper Feature Design — Ishika Samant
Honorable Mention —Editorial Division 1 — Battalion Editorial Board
Honorable Mention — Yearbook Sports Spread Design — Megan Williams, Luke White, Robert O’Brien
Honorable Mention — Editorial Division 1 — Battalion Editorial Board
Honorable Mention — Photo Story — Ishika Samant, Chris Swann
Honorable Mention — Website Overall Excellence — The Batt Online
Honorable Mention — Photojournalist of the Year — Ishika Samant
2024 ACP Pacemakers — Best Newspaper Special Section
Honorable Mention — Best of Aggieland
2024 ACP Pacemakers — Audience Engagement Event
Honorable Mention — Maroon Life Fashion Magazine Party
2024 ACP Pacemakers — Digital Advertisement
2nd Place — Julius Sjolie
2024 ACP Pacemakers — Online
Finalist — Caleb Elizondo, Zoe May
2024 ACP Pacemakers — Student Business
Finalist — Hayden Arevalo, Dan Hung, Emma Moser
2023 Fall Clips and Clicks — Individual Winners
1st Place — Informational Graphic — Ishika Samant
2nd Place — Newspaper Front Page — Ishika Samant
2nd Place — Yearbook Spread — Megan Williams
3rd Place — Sports Photo — Ishika Samant
4th Place — Sports Photo — Chris Swann
4th Place — Feature Photo — Ani Tummalapalli
5th Place — Photojournalism — Samuel Falade
Honorable Mention — Sports Photo — CJ Smith
4th Place — News Story — Nicholas Gutteridge
2023 ACP Pacemakers — Individual Winners
Honorable Mention — Multimedia Media Story of the Year, Infographics — Caleb Elizondo
Honorable Mention — Photo of the Year, News/Breaking News Photo — Kyle Heise
Honorable Mention — Design of the Year, Yearbook Spread — Megan Williams
Honorable Mention — Photo of the Year, Sports Feature Photo — Robert O’Brien
2023 CMA Pinnacles
3rd Place — Best Photo Illustration — Ishika Samant, Robert O’Brien
Honorable Mention — Best Column — Lilia Elizondo
Honorable Mention — Best Ad Supplement/Special Section — The Battalion
2nd Place — Best Profile — Jack Lee