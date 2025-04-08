Guacw https 2ly.link 25hcb
No. 3 A&M softball earns highest ranking since 2008

Mathias Cubillan, Associate Sports Editor
April 8, 2025
Photo by Rocio Salgado
Texas A&M infielder Mya Perez (24) puts on a cowboy hat after hitting a home run during Texas A&M’s game against LMU at Davis Diamond on Sunday, March 30, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

Hot on the heels of a two-game series sweep of then-No. 16 Georgia to move its record to 34-5, Texas A&M softball moved up to No. 3 in the USA Softball, National Fastpitch Coaches Association, Softball America and D1Softball polls. This the Aggies’ highest ranking since the 2008 Women’s College World Series runner-up team.

Coach Trisha Ford’s squad boasts a 20-4 record in the Southeastern Conference and one of the most dynamic offenses in the country, led by sophomore first baseman Mya Perez’s 12 home runs.

The last time A&M was ranked this highly was 2008, when coach Jo Evans helmed the team to a 57-10 record, including a 17-1 record in the Big 12. The team went all the way to the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City before falling to Arizona State after winning both the Big 12 regular season and tournament titles.

The Aggies will look to forge their own path to The Big Friendly, beginning with a weekend series on April 11 at 6 p.m. against the No. 4 team according to Softball America’s latest poll, the LSU Tigers. 

