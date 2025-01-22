Contest Https Www.therudderassociation.org Awards Contest
Nicholas Gutteridge

Nicholas Gutteridge, Editor-in-Chief

Nicholas Gutteridge is the editor-in-chief of The Battalion.

He joined in January 2023 as a news reporter before becoming a news editor in August 2023. He has interned at the Pentagon in Washington D.C. and was the managing editor of The Battalion from May to December 2024.

Nicholas writes in-depth stories on topics important to students and community members. Previous articles include a dive into a student organization bringing students in contact with a sex offender, a feature on students alleging abuse and manipulation at a local church and an investigative series on Texas A&M’s cut of 52 minors and certificates.

Nicholas has published work in The Aggieland yearbook and the Maroon Life Magazine. He has been honored with several national journalism awards, including first-place in-depth news story and first-place feature story. In September 2024, he won second place for nationwide reporter of the year, one of the most prestigious individual competitions in collegiate journalism.

All content by Nicholas Gutteridge
Opening Day 89th Texas Legislature

Moderate Republicans, Democrats elect Burrows as speaker

Nicholas Gutteridge, Editor-in-Chief
January 22, 2025
Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a campaign rally at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, AZ. (Photo by Gage Skidmore/Flickr, 2.0 CC)

Donald Trump sworn in as 47th president

Nicholas Gutteridge, Editor-in-Chief
January 20, 2025
President Mark Welsh III gives his presidential address during the Mark A. Welsh Investiture at The Rudder Theatre Complex on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

A&M pulls out of recruiting conference after DEI claims swirl online

Nicholas Gutteridge, Editor-in-Chief
January 14, 2025
Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during his visit to College Station to endorse House District 14 candidate Paul Dyson at Pebble Creek Country Club on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024.

Gov. Abbott threatens Welsh after DEI claim spreads online

Nicholas Gutteridge, Editor-in-Chief
January 14, 2025
Texas Governor Greg Abbott on the sideline before the start of Texas A&amp;M's game against Ole Miss at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.

Republicans eye school choice, DEI in state legislative session

Nicholas Gutteridge, Editor-in-Chief
January 11, 2025
Texas A&M students at ticket pull at Kyle Field for the Texas game at 4 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 18. (Courtesy of Meredith Seaver/The Eagle)

A&M moving to online ticket pull system, Welsh says

Nicholas Gutteridge, Managing Editor
December 9, 2024
Cadets in the Corps of Cadets yell during Texas A&amp;M’s game against New Mexico State at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

Search committee to interview top commandant candidates

Nicholas Gutteridge, Managing Editor
December 3, 2024
Texas A&amp;M President Mark A. Welsh III speaks during the 100th annual Muster ceremony held at Reed Arena on Sunday, April 21, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

A&M drafting NIL law changes

Nicholas Gutteridge, Managing Editor
December 2, 2024
President Mark Welsh III gives his presidential address during the Mark A. Welsh III Investiture in Rudder Auditorium on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024.

Takeaways from President Welsh’s first-year press conference, interview

Nicholas Gutteridge, Managing Editor
December 2, 2024
Michael J. Plank discusses the agenda with President Mark A. Welsh III before the Board of Regents meeting on Thursday, November 7, 2024. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)

‘Eliminate the waste’: How A&M cut 52 programs

Nicholas Gutteridge, Managing Editor
December 2, 2024
Texas A&M students at ticket pull at Kyle Field for the Texas game on Sunday, Nov 17 immediately following the New Mexico State game. (Courtesy of Meredith Seaver/The Eagle)

‘We’ll get it fixed’: Welsh takes blame for Texas ticket pull disaster, promises solutions

Nicholas Gutteridge, Managing Editor
November 25, 2024
Brooke Rollins in the East Room of the White House on July 7, 2020. President-elect Donald Trump nominated her for agriculture secretary on Nov. 23, 2024. (Creative Commons/Andrea Hanks)

Trump nominates A&M graduate Brooke Rollins for agriculture secretary

Nicholas Gutteridge, Managing Editor
November 24, 2024
Winning feature spread from the 2024 Aggieland yearbook. (Cara Hudson/The Battalion)

A&M student journalists win 29 nationwide awards, 16 honorable mentions

Nicholas Gutteridge, Managing Editor
November 13, 2024
Regent Michael J. Plank contemplates before the Board of Regents meeting in the Memorial Student Center on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)

Board of Regents force minor, certificate eliminations in controversial vote

Nicholas Gutteridge, Managing Editor
November 7, 2024
Students line up to vote in the Memorial Student Center on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (Abdurahman Azeez/The Battalion)

Donald Trump wins presidential election as Republicans sweep local offices, state races

Nicholas Gutteridge, Managing Editor
November 6, 2024
Students line up to vote in the Memorial Student Center on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (Abdurahman Azeez/The Battalion)

LIVE UPDATES: Aggies head to the polls for 2024 election

Nicholas Gutteridge, J. M. Wise, and Mikayla Martinez
November 5, 2024
Radio Station

KANM to broadcast special election segment nationwide

Nicholas Gutteridge, Managing Editor
November 4, 2024
The liberty bell replica suspended inside the Academic Building on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. (Isabel Lubrano/The Battalion).

A&M recognized as Fulbright Hispanic Serving Institution Leader

Nicholas Gutteridge, Managing Editor
November 4, 2024
Hurricane Harry's painting adorning wall behind the dance floor. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

Hurricane Harry’s to close Dec. 8

Nicholas Gutteridge, Managing Editor
November 4, 2024
Vice President for Student Affairs Joe E. Ramirez Jr. speaks at The Big Event's opening ceremony. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

Joe Ramirez announces Jan. 1 retirement

Nicholas Gutteridge, Managing Editor
October 30, 2024
President Mark Welsh III gives his presidential address during the Mark A. Welsh III Investiture in Rudder Auditorium on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024.

President Welsh formally installed as president in investiture ceremony

Nicholas Gutteridge, Managing Editor
October 27, 2024
Provost Alan Sams addresses the Faculty Senate meeting hosted in Rudder Tower on Monday, Oct. 14, 2024. (Jenna Isbell/The Battalion)

Alan Sams was not considered leading provost candidate by hiring committee

Nicholas Gutteridge, Managing Editor
October 21, 2024
Executive Vice President and Provost Alan Sams answers a question during the Faculty Senate meeting hosted in Rudder Tower on Monday, Oct. 14, 2024. (Jenna Isbell/The Battalion)

Faculty senators grill Provost Alan Sams in latest meeting

Nicholas Gutteridge, Managing Editor
October 15, 2024
Texas A&M Hispanic and Religious Studies Professor Hilaire Kallendorf.

Professor killed in incident involving garbage truck

Nicholas Gutteridge, Managing Editor
October 15, 2024
Jury finds former A&M professor guilty of livestock cruelty

Jury finds former A&M professor guilty of livestock cruelty

Nicholas Gutteridge, Managing Editor
October 10, 2024
Executive Vice President and Provost Alan Sams speaks to graduating students in Reed Arena in May 2024.

‘Deeply flawed’: Faculty Senate speaker opposes provost initiative to end 52 minors, certificates

Nicholas Gutteridge, Managing Editor
October 8, 2024
The Academic Building on Thursday, July 27, 2023.

Inquiries into LGBTQ minor lead to 52 inactivations

Nicholas Gutteridge, Managing Editor
October 3, 2024
An aerial view of the Academic Building on Monday, March 11, 2024. (Samuel Falade/The Battalion)

Faculty push back against program inactivations

Nicholas Gutteridge, Managing Editor
September 30, 2024
An aerial view of the Academic Building on Monday, March 11, 2024. (Samuel Falade/The Battalion)

A&M to inactivate 14 minors, 38 certificates

Nicholas Gutteridge, Managing Editor
September 26, 2024
Corps members watch during a presentation at Cut Class in Rudder Auditorium on Wednesday, August 28, 2024. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

Patrick Michaelis, former Corps commandant, ‘directed’ to step down by Welsh

Nicholas Gutteridge, Managing Editor
September 3, 2024
Demostrators walk back towards Rudder tower during the free Palestine protest on May 7, 2024. (Samuel Falade/The Battalion)

‘Aggies Against Apartheid’ plan pro-Palestine protest at Rudder Plaza

Nicholas Gutteridge, Managing Editor
August 24, 2024
Incoming journalism professors Mariano Castillo and Flora Charner sit with former student and Battalion staff member Ken Sury at the FJSA Hall of Fame reception ceremony held in the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on Friday, April 19, 2024. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

New hires re-energize Aggie journalism as major, minor enrollment grows

Nicholas Gutteridge, Managing Editor
August 22, 2024
(From left to right) Texas A&M University College of Dentistry dean Dr. Lily García, Dr. Hung Pham, Dr. Don Le and Dr. Suketu Kapadia. (Steven Crow/Texas A&M College of Dentistry)

Aggie Dentistry alumni create scholarship for second, third-year dental students

Nicholas Gutteridge, Managing Editor
August 20, 2024
The Texas A&amp;M Academic Building on Friday, Sep. 2, 2022.

New ‘society, ethics and law’ major now available

Nicholas Gutteridge, Managing Editor
August 19, 2024
Mountain Valley Fellowship church, where Chi Alpha held their meetings.

Embattled ex-campus ministry seeks revival

Nicholas Gutteridge, Managing Editor
August 17, 2024
Students pick up a class of 2028 T-shirt from boxes during the Howdy Week Ice Cream Carnival at the Kyle Field Plaza on Friday, Aug. 16, 2024.

Howdy Week welcomes students to Aggieland

J. M. Wise and Nicholas Gutteridge
August 17, 2024
Brazos County officials are distributing free backpacks, school supplies and gift cards for K-12 students on July 12 from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Bryan High Silver Campus Cafeteria.

Brazos County to distribute free school supplies

Nicholas Gutteridge, Managing Editor
July 11, 2024
Rudder Association members advocated to remove gender-affirming care from A&M

Rudder Association members advocated to remove gender-affirming care from A&M

Nicholas Gutteridge, Managing Editor
July 3, 2024
Chancellor John Sharp during a Board of Regents meeting discussing the appointmet of interim dean Mark Welsh and discussion of a McElroy settlement on Sunday, July 30, 2023 in the Memorial Student Center.

Analysis: Chancellor Sharp’s retirement comes with new dilemmas

Nicholas Gutteridge
July 2, 2024
The outside of Beutel Health Center on Monday, October 23, 2023.

University Health Services to stop offering gender-affirming care starting Aug. 1

Nicholas Gutteridge, Managing Editor
July 2, 2024
Texas A&M Chancellor John Sharp speaks to President Mark A. Welsh III during a Board of Regents meeting appointing Welsh as President of Texas A&M University on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

A&M System Chancellor John Sharp announces retirement

Nicholas Gutteridge, Managing Editor
July 1, 2024
Former members of the Aggie Corps march in the corp's final walk in during Texas A&amp;M's game against South Carolina on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023 at Kyle Field (Katelynn Ivy/The Battalion).

Corps of Cadets march-in to commemorate Texas football rivalry

Nicholas Gutteridge, Managing Editor
June 29, 2024
President Mark A. Welsh III answers reporters questions on Oct. 4, 2023 at the Hall of Champions. (Julianne Shivers/The Battalion)

A&M Qatar prepares for 2028 closure

Nicholas Gutteridge, Managing Editor
June 26, 2024
Some international students at Texas A&amp;M have been struggling to pick up groceries because of limited transportation options from campus to H-E-B and Walmart on Texas Avenue.

Former A&M employee sentenced to 5 years for hiding restroom camera

Nicholas Gutteridge, Managing Editor
June 24, 2024
Texas A&amp;M University System Chancellor John Sharp attends the Class of 1972 50-year reunion in Kyle Field on April 20, 2022.

A&M System’s Title IX director suspended after supporting Biden’s Title IX changes

Nicholas Gutteridge, Managing Editor
May 23, 2024
Kennedy White, 19, sits for a portrait in the sweats she wore the night of her alleged assault inside the Y.M.C.A building that holds Texas A&M’s Title IX offices in College Station, Texas on Feb. 16, 2024 (Ishika Samant/The Battalion).

‘I was terrified’

Nicholas Gutteridge
April 25, 2024
Lieutenant Colonel Tyson Voelkel, Class of 1996, speaks at Muster in Reed Arena on Friday, April 21, 2023.

Muster Speaker nominations open

Nicholas Gutteridge
November 8, 2023
Vice President of Culture and Inclusivity Sambandh Dhal speaks to attendees in the Student Services Building on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023.&#160;

Graduate students express concerns with A&M

Nicholas Gutteridge
November 8, 2023
Pride month is held every June and gives the LGBTQ+ community the opportunity to celebrate through a variety of events.&#160;

A&M Pride Center to be rebranded after Senate Bill 17 prohibits DEI initiatives

Nicholas Gutteridge
November 3, 2023
The Student Senate meets on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. (Kyle Heise/The Battalion)

Senate Student Services Chair Blackburn comments on Title IX

Nicholas Gutteridge
October 19, 2023
Texas A&amp;M&#8217;s Title IX office has been understaffed and facing record complaints, according to officials involved. It&#8217;s led to inaction and months-long delays, and now, three Aggie women have come forward to share their stories.&#160;

Title IX fails A&M students

Nicholas Gutteridge
October 18, 2023
The march passes the Academic Building at the Aggies Stand with Israel March on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023 (Adriano Espinosa/ The Battalion).

Students demonstrate, hold silent walk supporting Israel

Nicholas Gutteridge
October 13, 2023
Interim president Mark Welsh answers questions for reporters on Oct. 4, 2023 at the Hall of Champions. (Julianne Shivers/The Battalion)

Welsh builds campus community in open meeting for staff, students

Nicholas Gutteridge
October 4, 2023
Former-Student Body President Hudson Kraus and Vice President of Municipal Affairs Ben Crockett walk out of Koldus after an executive session that led to Kraus' impeachment on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023. (Ishika Samant/The Battalion)&#160;

Student Body President Hudson Kraus impeached by Student Senate

Nicholas Gutteridge
September 27, 2023
Path Forward

University releases findings on the ‘Path Forward’ initiative

Nicholas Gutteridge
September 20, 2023
Senior Student Body President Hudson Kraus speaks with Senior Executive VP of Operations Grayson Sims at the Student Senate meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)&#160;

Hudson Kraus withdraws injunction, judicial hearing canceled

Nicholas Gutteridge
September 19, 2023
Senior Student Body President Hudson Kraus sits at the Student Senate meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

A&M Judicial Court halts Student Body President Hudson Kraus’ impeachment trial

Nicholas Gutteridge and Ana Renfroe
September 13, 2023
The Student Senate convenes in John J Koldus Building on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

BREAKING: Student Body President Hudson Kraus faces impeachment

Nicholas Gutteridge and Ana Renfroe
September 12, 2023
&#160;

New Texas laws go into effect

Nicholas Gutteridge
September 6, 2023
The Association of Former Students and A&amp;M reaffirmed their commitment to protecting the Aggie Ring trademark after counterfeit postings appeared online.&#160;

A&M and the Association of Former Students to protect Aggie Ring trademark

Nicholas Gutteridge
September 6, 2023
The Texas A&amp;M Academic Building.

A&M welcomes 15,266 new students on campus

Ana Renfroe and Nicholas Gutteridge
September 6, 2023
Provided

Silver Taps: William Harrison Hall

Nicholas Gutteridge
September 1, 2023
Today, Sept. 1, federal student loan payments are set to resume,&#160; months after the Supreme Court struck down President Biden&#8217;s student loan forgiveness plan and a multi-year pause. Many Aggies aren&#8217;t worried, however.

Federal student loan payments resume on Sept. 1

Nicholas Gutteridge
August 31, 2023
Interim Dean of the College of Arts &amp; Sciences Mark Zoran during an interview with The Battalion on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023.

Arts and Sciences interim dean pushes college forward

Nicholas Gutteridge
August 30, 2023
Are you a new student and want to know how you can cash in on some of the benefits of paying tuition? From discounts, free services and software to endless books, here's what being an Aggie gets you.

Cash in on student discounts

Nicholas Gutteridge
August 18, 2023
Aggies line up during the opening celebration for the opening of Champion Station outside of the Koldus Building on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023.

Howdy Week events welcome students back to A&M

Nicholas Gutteridge
August 18, 2023
The George Bush Library and Museum on Sunday, Sep. 4, 2022.

Frank B. Ashley III appointed as acting dean of the Bush School

Nicholas Gutteridge
August 9, 2023
Kathleen McElroy, Ph.D, signs her first offer letter in front of students, professors and faculty outside the academic building on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

A&M’s failed hiring of Kathleen McElroy: an in-depth look

Nicholas Gutteridge
August 4, 2023
Elizabeth Holmes&#8217; scandal-ridden saga has made headlines nationwide as her &#8220;revolutionary&#8221; company Theranos fell apart around her. Now, she begins her 11-year prison sentence in Bryan at the all-female Federal Prison Camp.&#160;

Elizabeth Holmes, former Theranos CEO, begins prison term in Bryan

Nicholas Gutteridge
May 31, 2023
Mountain Valley Fellowship church, where Chi Alpha held their meetings.

‘He’s helping himself to your kids by the help of Chi Alpha leadership’: Student organization put Aggies, minors in contact with sex offender

Nicholas Gutteridge
May 1, 2023
Christland Church on Highway 6 in College Station on Thursday, April 20, 2023.&#160;

‘I’m terrified to get back into a church’: Christland Church attendees allege abuse, manipulation

Nicholas Gutteridge
April 20, 2023
A stack of possible sexually explicit, young adult books that could be banned in K-12 Schools.

Texas book ban act gains traction in state legislature

Nicholas Gutteridge
April 20, 2023
Electronic Systems Engineering Technology sophomore Sawyer Bagley being sworn into the position of Chief Justice at Koldus on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

Student senate confirms new chief justice, passes 10 pieces in last session of the year

Nicholas Gutteridge
April 13, 2023
With thousands of bills being introduced, many have taken advantage of the Texas legislative session to push their agenda &#8212; including H.B. 3596, a bill that would introduce a referendum to gauge public interest in Texas&#8217; secession from the United States.&#160;

Republicans push for TEXIT, Texas secession referendum

Nicholas Gutteridge
April 13, 2023
The A&amp;M health science center on March 18, 2023.

Opioid Awareness Week at A&M

Nicholas Gutteridge
April 5, 2023
Texas A&M is not woke

Republicans aim to ban CRT, eliminate tenure

Nicholas Gutteridge
March 22, 2023
Texas A&amp;M School of Law ranked #46 by U.S. News &amp; World Report.

A&M’s School of Law rises to highest rankings yet

Nicholas Gutteridge
February 26, 2023
