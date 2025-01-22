Nicholas Gutteridge is the editor-in-chief of The Battalion.

He joined in January 2023 as a news reporter before becoming a news editor in August 2023. He has interned at the Pentagon in Washington D.C. and was the managing editor of The Battalion from May to December 2024.

Nicholas writes in-depth stories on topics important to students and community members. Previous articles include a dive into a student organization bringing students in contact with a sex offender, a feature on students alleging abuse and manipulation at a local church and an investigative series on Texas A&M’s cut of 52 minors and certificates.

Nicholas has published work in The Aggieland yearbook and the Maroon Life Magazine. He has been honored with several national journalism awards, including first-place in-depth news story and first-place feature story. In September 2024, he won second place for nationwide reporter of the year, one of the most prestigious individual competitions in collegiate journalism.