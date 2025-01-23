The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

A&M to limit undergraduate enrollment growth, implement campus-wide development plans

The university plans to accept no more than 15,000 undergraduates annually for the next 5-7 years
Nicholas Gutteridge, Editor-in-Chief
January 23, 2025
Photo by Rocio Salgado
The Academic Building in Academic Plaza on Thursday, October 17, 2024.

Texas A&M will limit undergraduate enrollment growth for the next 5-7 years and implement several changes aimed at “right-sizing” campus, President Mark A. Welsh III announced Thursday. The decision comes months after a university committee made several recommendations to Welsh based on two surveys conducted last year.

“We must right-size our university in the near-term to ensure we maintain an incredible education and experience for our students over the long-term,” Welsh said in the email distributed to students, staff and faculty. 

The enrollment growth pause will limit new undergraduate enrollments at the main campus to 15,000 annually — 11,750 freshmen and 3,250 transfer students — and won’t affect graduate or online programs, Welsh said. The limit gives A&M time to build the infrastructure and capacity necessary to properly accommodate students, including an additional 2,500 beds worth of on-campus housing. In Fall 2024, the College Station campus had 57,659 undergraduate students enrolled, a 33% increase over the past decade. 

“We will also develop a 10-year enrollment forecast to plan further into the future,” Welsh said. “I plan to discuss our recommended plans for enrollment with The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents in the near future.”

Other initiatives include:

  • Purchasing an additional 8-10 busses
  • Developing a plan to separate pedestrian traffic from wheeled devices like bikes and scooters
  • Investing up to $3 million annually for new faculty salaries and benefits over the next five years

Welsh said the university will also create a West Campus development plan to review “additional on-campus housing, dining, recreational spaces, study spaces, parking, classroom spaces and faculty offices.” The decisions come after a committee provided Welsh with a list of recommendations last year based on two university-wide surveys: the Student Experience Study and Capacity Study. The university deadline to implement the first several decisions across campus, including the undergraduate enrollment cap, is Feb. 1.

Nicholas Gutteridge
Nicholas Gutteridge, Editor-in-Chief
Nicholas Gutteridge is the editor-in-chief of The Battalion.
