A&M reportedly hiring Samford’s Bucky McMillan as men’s basketball coach

Texas A&M men’s basketball is reportedly hiring Samford coach Bucky McMillan to replace former coach Buzz Williams who departed for Maryland, as first reported by ESPN and CBS Sports on Friday evening.

McMillan spent the last five years at Samford and led the Bulldogs to four straight 20-win seasons, two Southern Conference regular-season titles, the 2024 Southern Conference Tournament Championship and an appearance in the 2024 NCAA Tournament with an overall record of 99-52.

Prior to taking the Samford job in 2020, McMillan served as a high school coach, leading Mountain Brook High School to five state championships.

McMillan’s Samford teams are known for their high-tempo style of play known as “Bucky Ball.” This season, the Bulldogs finished 24th in the nation in adjusted tempo and 34th in the nation in 3-point percentage, per kenpom.com.