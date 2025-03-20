Tamu ad 800x200 2025
Former student killed in vehicle collision Wednesday night

The crash occurred at the intersection of Wellborn Rd and Fidelity St
J. M. Wise, News Editor
March 20, 2025
Photo by Fayobami Taiwo

Squad car idles in the parking lot of the University Police Department on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. (Fayobami Taiwo/The Battalion)

Former student Nikman Sarraf was hit by a vehicle on Wellborn Rd near the intersection of Fidelity St Wednesday night. Sarraf was transported to a local hospital where he later died, according to a College Station Police Department post

Sarraf’s next of kin was notified. Originally from the Austin area, he attended Anderson High School in Austin and was actively involved in their basketball team. Sarraf was not currently enrolled at Texas A&M but was a student in the fall 2024 semester.

The driver of the vehicle cooperated with police and remained on the scene. 

