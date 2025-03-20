Former student killed in vehicle collision Wednesday night

Former student Nikman Sarraf was hit by a vehicle on Wellborn Rd near the intersection of Fidelity St Wednesday night. Sarraf was transported to a local hospital where he later died, according to a College Station Police Department post.

Sarraf’s next of kin was notified. Originally from the Austin area, he attended Anderson High School in Austin and was actively involved in their basketball team. Sarraf was not currently enrolled at Texas A&M but was a student in the fall 2024 semester.

The driver of the vehicle cooperated with police and remained on the scene.