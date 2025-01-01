Contest Https Www.therudderassociation.org Awards Contest
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Camp Https Www.tripplakecamp.com
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Camp Https Www.tripplakecamp.com
Contest Https Www.therudderassociation.org Awards Contest
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Camp Https Www.tripplakecamp.com

Officials confirm New Orleans terror attack suspect is Texas native

Amid investigation into Texas ties, FBI asks anyone with video or information to submit to tip line
J. M. Wise, News Editor
January 1, 2025
Photo by FBI Multimedia
The suspect, a 42-year-old man identified by the FBI as Shamsud-Din Jabbar, was killed on the scene after exchanging gunfire with law enforcement.

Three hours into the new year, a man identified by the FBI as Shamsud-Din Jabbar drove a pickup truck into a large crowd in New Orleans, killing at least 15 people and injuring dozens more. KBTX reported Wednesday afternoon that Texas Rangers are investigating connections to Jabbar in Lee County, less than an hour’s drive from Bryan-College Station. 

A spokesman for the Bryan Police Department told KBTX they are unaware of any connections to the attack in New Orleans, which the FBI is currently investigating as an act of terrorism. An Islamic State group flag was located in the perpetrator’s vehicle. 

Law enforcement agencies across Texas have begun examining Jabbar’s close family and ties to the Houston area. The FBI and Harris County Sheriff’s Office blocked off a perimeter near the intersection of Hugh Road and Crescent Peak Drive in north Houston, saying it was connected to the New Orleans attack. Shortly before 5 p.m., a man was seen exiting a residence in the perimeter with his arms raised before being taken into custody. No information about the man’s relationship with the investigation is currently available.

Jabbar was killed on the scene after exiting his vehicle and firing at local law enforcement. In a video reviewed by the New York Times, the 42-year-old man claimed to be born and raised in Beaumont, Texas, and officials confirmed early Wednesday that he was a U.S. Army veteran.

Multiple viable explosive devices were found in Jabbar’s vehicle and around the site of the incident. According to a video reviewed by investigators, three men and a woman may have been involved in the placement of the devices. Law enforcement agencies said Jabbar didn’t act alone, and the Sugar Bowl football game between Georgia and Notre Dame in New Orleans has been delayed 24 hours due to safety concerns.

The FBI has set up a digital tip line and has asked anyone with information or video of the incident to call 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit it to www.fbi.gov/bourbonstreetattack.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Battalion
$90
$2500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas A&M University - College Station. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs, in addition to paying freelance staffers for their work, travel costs for coverage and more!

More to Discover
More in Crime & Courts
Squad car idles in the parking lot of the University Police Department on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. (Fayobami Taiwo/The Battalion)
Multiple arrested over unauthorized fraternity party
Jury finds former A&M professor guilty of livestock cruelty
Jury finds former A&M professor guilty of livestock cruelty
Officer Durr poses for a photo inside a police car on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)
Campus crime stats are in
SWAT and Police wait outside an apartment at Northgate Apartments on First Street on Jan. 23 2024 (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion).
Clarifying Clery: Crime notifications explained by UPD
Some international students at Texas A&amp;M have been struggling to pick up groceries because of limited transportation options from campus to H-E-B and Walmart on Texas Avenue.
Former A&M employee sentenced to 5 years for hiding restroom camera
James Taylor McCoy
Former Bachelorette contestant found guilty of DWI, unlawful carrying of weapon
More in Featured
Texas A&amp;M guard Zhuric Phelps (1) shoots the ball during Texas A&amp;M’s game against Texas at Reed Arena on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)
Aggies and Longhorns meet again with hopes of staying alive in SEC title race
Texas A&amp;M guard Manny Obaseki (35) dribbles the ball down the court during Texas A&amp;M’s game against Houston Christian University at Reed Arena on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)
Rebellion silenced
The crowd lifts their hats during a concert at Chilliest on Saturday, April 6, 2024. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Chilifest 2025 lineup announced
Academicbuildingsnow
Tuesday classes canceled due to winter storm
Texas A&amp;M guard Zhuric Phelps (1) during Texas A&amp;M's game against Alabama at Reed Arena on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Live by the three, die by the three
The Texas A&M Corps of Cadets marches before the Lone Star Showdown football game against Texas on Saturday, Nov 30, 2024. (Tilly Hillje/The Battalion)
Search committee announces Corps of Cadets commandant finalists
More in News
Opening Day 89th Texas Legislature
Moderate Republicans, Democrats elect Burrows as speaker
The Zachry Engineering Education Complex Building on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024.
Examining Texas A&M’s engineering trends
Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a campaign rally at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, AZ. (Photo by Gage Skidmore/Flickr, 2.0 CC)
Donald Trump sworn in as 47th president
Anyone looking for winter activities can visit Santa&#8217;s Wonderland for Christmas light displays and an outdoor Christmas celebration.
Winter economy dips in College Station
President Mark Welsh III gives his presidential address during the Mark A. Welsh Investiture at The Rudder Theatre Complex on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)
A&M pulls out of recruiting conference after DEI claims swirl online
Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during his visit to College Station to endorse House District 14 candidate Paul Dyson at Pebble Creek Country Club on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024.
Gov. Abbott threatens Welsh after DEI claim spreads online
About the Contributor
J. M. Wise
J. M. Wise, News Editor
J. M. Wise is the current head news editor for The Battalion. She is a biology senior starting medical school in the fall. She can be found on Bluesky at @j_m_wise25 and contacted at [email protected].
Donate to The Battalion
$90
$2500
Contributed
Our Goal