Officials confirm New Orleans terror attack suspect is Texas native

Three hours into the new year, a man identified by the FBI as Shamsud-Din Jabbar drove a pickup truck into a large crowd in New Orleans, killing at least 15 people and injuring dozens more. KBTX reported Wednesday afternoon that Texas Rangers are investigating connections to Jabbar in Lee County, less than an hour’s drive from Bryan-College Station.

A spokesman for the Bryan Police Department told KBTX they are unaware of any connections to the attack in New Orleans, which the FBI is currently investigating as an act of terrorism. An Islamic State group flag was located in the perpetrator’s vehicle.

Law enforcement agencies across Texas have begun examining Jabbar’s close family and ties to the Houston area. The FBI and Harris County Sheriff’s Office blocked off a perimeter near the intersection of Hugh Road and Crescent Peak Drive in north Houston, saying it was connected to the New Orleans attack. Shortly before 5 p.m., a man was seen exiting a residence in the perimeter with his arms raised before being taken into custody. No information about the man’s relationship with the investigation is currently available.

Jabbar was killed on the scene after exiting his vehicle and firing at local law enforcement. In a video reviewed by the New York Times, the 42-year-old man claimed to be born and raised in Beaumont, Texas, and officials confirmed early Wednesday that he was a U.S. Army veteran.

Multiple viable explosive devices were found in Jabbar’s vehicle and around the site of the incident. According to a video reviewed by investigators, three men and a woman may have been involved in the placement of the devices. Law enforcement agencies said Jabbar didn’t act alone, and the Sugar Bowl football game between Georgia and Notre Dame in New Orleans has been delayed 24 hours due to safety concerns.

The FBI has set up a digital tip line and has asked anyone with information or video of the incident to call 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit it to www.fbi.gov/bourbonstreetattack.