Solomon Washington enters the transfer portal

Two days after coach Buzz Williams’ departure to Maryland, the Buzz Era of Texas A&M men’s basketball continued its dissolution as junior forward Solomon Washington announced his intent to enter the transfer portal, per On3’s Pete Nakos.

A three-year letter winner from New Orleans, Washington has been a key piece in the rebounding identity that became the staple of Williams’ Aggie teams. His 5.1 rebounds per game contributed heavily to A&M’s nation-leading offensive-rebounding percentage, including five boards in the NCAA Tournament.

His most impressive outing in the 2024-2025 campaign was a Feb. 11 breakthrough against Georgia, where he helped rally the Aggies past a halftime deficit with 17 points and five rebounds.

Now joining junior F Pharrell Payne and others in the transfer portal, the Maroon and White is likely to see a complete overhaul of their basketball program with the loss of their head coach and eight productive seniors.