Hilani Quinones, News Reporter

Hilani Quinones is an honors political science sophomore from Brownsville, Texas double minoring in history and English and pursuing a certificate in legal history. She began writing for The Battalion in August 2023 and served as assistant news editor from January to May 2024. Hilani has covered news primarily regarding Texas politics, student government, and student issues. She currently writes for The Battalion as a news reporter. After graduation, Hilani aims to obtain a JD degree and pursue a career in law or media.

The Zachry Engineering Education Complex Building on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024.

Examining Texas A&M’s engineering trends

Hilani Quinones, News Reporter
January 22, 2025
Demostrators march towards the Academic Plaza during the Free Palestine protest on May 7, 2024. (Samuel Falade/The Battalion)

Students organize second protest for Israeli divestment

Hilani Quinones, Assistant News Editor
May 8, 2024
Items from Lt. Col. David Michael Booth, Class of 1964, on display at the Muster Reflections Display in the Memorial Student Center on Wednesday, April 17, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

Muster Reflections Display held ahead of ceremony

Hilani Quinones, Assistant News Editor
April 17, 2024
Student body president-elect accused of ‘major’ campaign violation

Student body president-elect accused of ‘major’ campaign violation

Hilani Quinones, Assistant News Editor
March 8, 2024
Meet the 2024-2025 student body president candidates

Meet the 2024-2025 student body president candidates

Michael Milliorn, Ana Renfroe, and Hilani Quinones
February 29, 2024
(Left to right) Junior Finance major Cade Coppinger, Junior Political Science major Ben Crockett, Junior Finance major Luke Kohler, Junior Mechatronics Engineering major Ankit Lulla, Junior Industrial Distribution major Val McNeill, and Junior Society Ethics and Law major Carter J. Ostrom posed at the Student Body President Debate in the MSC Flag Room on Thursday Feb. 22, 2024. (Photo by Ashely Bautista)

SBP candidates debate for spring student body election

Hilani Quinones, Assistant News Editor
February 23, 2024
Admin Building

President Welsh addresses Board decision on Qatar campus closure

Hilani Quinones, Assistant News Editor
February 21, 2024
A&M Division of Student Affairs celebrates 50th birthday

A&M Division of Student Affairs celebrates 50th birthday

Hilani Quinones, Assistant News Editor
January 18, 2024
President Mark A. Welsh III answers reporters questions on Oct. 4, 2023 at the Hall of Champions. (Julianne Shivers/The Battalion)

Welsh addresses national security concerns over Qatar campus

Hilani Quinones, Assistant News Editor
January 13, 2024
Student Body President Andrew Applewhite is sworn in at the Student Senate meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023.

A&M student body president vetoed act to add second elected executive position

Hilani Quinones, Assistant News Editor
December 7, 2023
Technology management sophomore Ashley Mendoza and communication junior Madeline Sturm work at the MSC Help Desk on Monday, Nov. 20, 2023. (Kyle Heise/The Battalion)

Are part-time wages enough for students?

Hilani Quinones, Assistant News Editor
November 20, 2023
The new Rev Northgate Student Living apartment complex stands tall on the night of Monday, Nov. 13, 2023. (Bridget Bristow/The Battalion)

Can students afford College Station?

Hilani Quinones, Assistant News Editor
November 15, 2023
Bush school professor Ron Sievert says voters should be informed on Taiwan and breaks down what they should know ahead of the 2024 election.

Texans to vote for constitutional changes on Election Day

Hilani Quinones, Assistant News Editor
November 5, 2023
Aggie Corps of Cadets singing the Aggie War Hymn during a game vs. UMass on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 at Kyle Field. (Jonathan Taffet/The Battalion)

A&M’s SGA pushes for priority registration for the Corps of Cadets

Hilani Quinones, Assistant News Editor
November 2, 2023
A stand with Britney Romero&#8217;s picture sits with candles on the Aggie Park Pavilion during her Balloon Memorial held by the Mexican Student Association on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. (Ishika Samant/The Battalion)

Students host memorial for Britney Romero

Hilani Quinones, Assistant News Editor
October 20, 2023
Texas A&amp;M University is promoting October as Domestic Violence Prevention &amp; Awareness month through events meant to teach students how to recognize signs and keep themselves safe.

A&M promotes Domestic Violence Prevention & Awareness Month

Hilani Quinones, Assistant News Editor
October 19, 2023
Outdoor Cats

Felines: Friends or foes?

Hilani Quinones, Assistant News Editor
October 18, 2023
&#160;

Texas Legislature to hold special session on private school voucher bill

Hilani Quinones, Assistant News Editor
October 1, 2023
Ukrainian Club Exhibit

Ukrainian Club concludes week-long exhibit highlighting historical tragedies

Hilani Quinones, Assistant News Editor
September 27, 2023
The Student Senate meets on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. (Kyle Heise/The Battalion)

Fall student body government elections approaching

Hilani Quinones, Assistant News Editor
September 18, 2023
Diversity Commissioner senior Sarai Robinson (Left) and Vice President of Advocacy sophomore Chloe Ramirez (Right) talk to students at the SGA Field day on September 6th, 2023.

SGA hosts first field day at Aggie Park

Hilani Quinones, Assistant News Editor
September 7, 2023
