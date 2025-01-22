Hilani Quinones is an honors political science sophomore from Brownsville, Texas double minoring in history and English and pursuing a certificate in legal history. She began writing for The Battalion in August 2023 and served as assistant news editor from January to May 2024. Hilani has covered news primarily regarding Texas politics, student government, and student issues. She currently writes for The Battalion as a news reporter. After graduation, Hilani aims to obtain a JD degree and pursue a career in law or media.