The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Storyl
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Storyl
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Storyl

SGA hosts first field day at Aggie Park

Hilani Quinones, News Reporter
September 7, 2023
Photo by Madeline Tesch

Diversity Commissioner senior Sarai Robinson (Left) and Vice President of Advocacy sophomore Chloe Ramirez (Right) talk to students at the SGA Field day on September 6th, 2023.

Texas A&M’s Student Government Association, or SGA, hosted its first-ever field day, inviting students to actively learn about their mission through games, popsicles and other activities.

The event was held on Wednesday, Sept. 6 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. in Aggie Park. SGA student leaders attended to represent the Executive Cabinet, 13 commissions and five committees.

SGA’s field day was primarily coordinated by the Vice President of Programming Kate McKinney, who aimed to make students aware of how they could get involved in student government.

“The biggest purpose that we were going for today was to just showcase all the amazing committees that SGA has under its umbrella, and our goal was to just go out there and give students the opportunity to learn about it all in one place also while having fun with outdoor activities,” McKinney said.

McKinney also set up several games for students to enjoy and booths for students to meet SGA officials.

“We’ve got some Spikeball [and] cornhole but also just lots of amazing student leaders just talking about what they have been working so hard on with their recruitment processes and their application processes during this time,” McKinney said. “This is the first time we’ve ever had an event showcasing all of SGA’s specific committees, and so we really want to continue this on for the next few years because we see this as a great way to show the students what SGA does.”

The students were able to interact one-on-one with committees and commissions, such as the Aggie Recruitment Committee, or ARC, who gave out information about their opportunities and were expecting to get as many students involved.

“We’re looking forward to our students getting to know more about ARC,” said Chase Grochett, the Recruitment and Retention Director for ARC. “After [COVID-19], our membership took a hit, so we really wanna sponsor. We’re just trying to get word out and exposure. There’s a meet and greet for us executives, and we will answer questions.”

Animal science freshman Alex Martinez said he attended this event looking to explore each organization and make connections.

“Walking around, I’m just kind of checking out each org[anization] just seeing which ones interest me and spark with,” Martinez said. “I think it’s important for them to reach out to students and you can better join these organizations and get involved.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Battalion
$3578
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas A&M University - College Station. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs, in addition to paying freelance staffers for their work, travel costs for coverage and more!

More to Discover
More in News
Img 9053
Minor addition for major preparation
Howdy week
Howdy Week marks the return of Aggie Spirit
Reveille X and longhorn toy on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Reveille undergoes successful eye surgery
Img 5505
Precision under pressure
Susan ballabina
Incoming Executive Vice Chancellor Announced
Kibler william bill 800x800 1
Incoming Vice President for Student Affairs announced
Donate to The Battalion
$3578
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal