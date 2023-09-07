SGA hosts first field day at Aggie Park

Texas A&M’s Student Government Association, or SGA, hosted its first-ever field day, inviting students to actively learn about their mission through games, popsicles and other activities.

The event was held on Wednesday, Sept. 6 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. in Aggie Park. SGA student leaders attended to represent the Executive Cabinet, 13 commissions and five committees.

SGA’s field day was primarily coordinated by the Vice President of Programming Kate McKinney, who aimed to make students aware of how they could get involved in student government.

“The biggest purpose that we were going for today was to just showcase all the amazing committees that SGA has under its umbrella, and our goal was to just go out there and give students the opportunity to learn about it all in one place also while having fun with outdoor activities,” McKinney said.

McKinney also set up several games for students to enjoy and booths for students to meet SGA officials.

“We’ve got some Spikeball [and] cornhole but also just lots of amazing student leaders just talking about what they have been working so hard on with their recruitment processes and their application processes during this time,” McKinney said. “This is the first time we’ve ever had an event showcasing all of SGA’s specific committees, and so we really want to continue this on for the next few years because we see this as a great way to show the students what SGA does.”

The students were able to interact one-on-one with committees and commissions, such as the Aggie Recruitment Committee, or ARC, who gave out information about their opportunities and were expecting to get as many students involved.

“We’re looking forward to our students getting to know more about ARC,” said Chase Grochett, the Recruitment and Retention Director for ARC. “After [COVID-19], our membership took a hit, so we really wanna sponsor. We’re just trying to get word out and exposure. There’s a meet and greet for us executives, and we will answer questions.”

Animal science freshman Alex Martinez said he attended this event looking to explore each organization and make connections.

“Walking around, I’m just kind of checking out each org[anization] just seeing which ones interest me and spark with,” Martinez said. “I think it’s important for them to reach out to students and you can better join these organizations and get involved.”