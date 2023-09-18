Fall student body government elections approaching

The fall 2023 elections for the Student Government Association, or SGA, are approaching, and voting will officially begin next week.

Students can vote online at vote.tamu.edu from Thursday, Sept. 28, at 9 a.m. until Friday, Sept. 29, at 12 p.m. Currently, candidates have an 11-day period to pitch their campaigns to students.

According to SGA’s Election Commission, positions that are up for election are as follows:

Freshman Class President

College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, one senator

School of Architecture, two senators

School of Education and Human Development, one senator

School of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, two senators

Texas A&M Health, two senators

School of Visual and Performing Arts, one senator

Off-Campus Residencies, one senator

Freshman Caucus, two senators

The general campaigning period commenced Monday, Sept. 18, at 12 a.m. in which SGA candidates have the opportunity to campaign to potential voters. This period ends when voting concludes. Afterward, unofficial election results will be announced no earlier than 7 p.m. on Sept. 29. The election is being overseen by SGA Election Commissioner Malaka Ravihara, who strongly encourages students to vote and get to know candidates.

“The SGA elections are a great opportunity for students to get their voices heard,” Ravihara said. “Everyone should vote because it would create a diverse SGA and therefore reflects a diverse student body. It is a great way for students to support each other as well, have a say in who they want to represent them, and express their opinions.”

Ravihara said the Election Commission will be posting a candidates’ guide on its website for students to easily access information about candidates.

“The Election Commission will be publishing a guide in which students can have access to learning all about the candidates, such as their background and their campaign platform,” Ravihara said. “It’s important for students to know who is running and what they’re running on.”

Biomedical sciences freshman Delany Dalton is campaigning as a senator for Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences. Dalton said she wanted to get more involved on campus and provide students with a positive experience at A&M.

“I’m really looking to be involved on campus, and I want to make meaningful differences,” Dalton said. “I’m hoping to learn more about SGA, and learn what it means to be an Aggie. I really want to put myself out there, and this will be an enriching experience for sure.”

International studies freshman Henry Smith is running for freshman class president. Smith said he is eager to represent his class by applying past experiences and increasing voter turnout this election.

“I’m hoping to increase the low voter turnout by encouraging everybody to vote, and I have a lot of experience with SGA,” Smith said. “I was at community college for two years, and I found that I made a really big difference there. Of course, it wasn’t just me. I also worked with other great people, but I saw the impact I could have on my community. I think I could also do that here. There’s a lot of good work to be done, and I could be that person to do that work.”

Smith also wants to create a memorable year for the Class of 2027, aiming to get heavily involved with organizing freshman class traditions and more.

“I want to have a great freshman year,” Smith said “I’m gonna plan events, such as the freshman class tradition which is gonna pull us all together. I hope to make connections that are really valuable.”