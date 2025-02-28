Hadestown 800x200 V1
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
InH.L.Advertising Promo
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
InH.L.Advertising Promo
Hadestown 800x200 V1
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
InH.L.Advertising Promo

Regents ban on-campus drag shows across A&M System

The Texas A&M System Board of Regents unanimously passed a resolution banning on-campus drag shows Friday afternoon
Nicholas Gutteridge, Editor-in-Chief
February 28, 2025
Photo by Ashely Bautista
Drag queen Hanna Santanna performing to ‘Roar’ by Katy Perry during their head-to-head lip-sing battle with drag queen Lily Adonis Kline at the Draggieland show in Rudder Theater, Thursday March 28, 2024. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

The Texas A&M System Board of Regents has unanimously passed a resolution banning drag show events at the 11 universities under its umbrella, including the College Station campus. 

The resolution, passed during a special meeting Friday afternoon, also directs Chancellor John Sharp and the president of each university to change policies to ensure they comply with the resolution and state and federal law and executive orders.

“The board finds that it is inconsistent with the system’s mission and core values of its universities, including the value of respect for others, to allow special event venues of the universities to be used for drag shows,” the resolution reads.

It instructs President Mark A. Welsh III to cancel Draggieland 2025, the annual drag show hosted by the Queer Empowerment Council at Rudder Theatre on March 27. The Council, a student organization that organizes LGBTQ+ events at A&M, was unaware of the resolution before it passed, its president told The Battalion. Regent Mike Hernandez was not present for the Board’s meeting, which occurred largely in executive session. 

Draggieland is sold out annually and exclusive to adults age 18 and older. There is no national or state order to end drag shows on university campuses. The university already ended its sponsorship and funding of the event in 2022.

A System spokesperson responded to a list of questions with the original resolution. A university spokesperson said A&M is working to implement the directive. The spokesperson released a second statement shortly after.

“After the Board of Regents meeting today, the Texas A&M University administration began coordinating with the Division of Student Affairs to notify student organizations about the Board’s decision,” the statement reads. “As a part of the Texas A&M University System, the flagship university follows policies set by the Board.”

The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, or FIRE, released a statement a few hours after the resolution passed.

“Drag is protected expression,” the statement reads. “Full stop. “Whether drag or Bible study, public universities cannot ban or punish students’ protected expression. Banning speech because it might offend someone else is viewpoint discrimination, the third rail of the First Amendment.”

FIRE is currently suing the A&M System and West Texas A&M president Walter Wendler after a student group was denied the ability to hold a drag show on campus in 2023 and 2024.

This story will be updated as more information is released. 

2
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Battalion
$1415
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas A&M University - College Station. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs, in addition to paying freelance staffers for their work, travel costs for coverage and more!

More to Discover
More in Campus
Students line up to vote in the Memorial Student Center on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (Abdurahman Azeez/The Battalion)
New bill would prohibit on-campus election voting
Wise Officers With Speakers
Women in STEM: Success stories at A&M
The Texas A&M Corps of Cadets marches before the Lone Star Showdown football game against Texas on Saturday, Nov 30, 2024. (Tilly Hillje/The Battalion)
Lt. Gen James W. Bierman chosen as 47th commandant
Sbpdebate Swannc 2
Student body president candidate launches text campaign
Lieutenant Colonel Tyson Voelkel, Class of 1996, speaks at Muster in Reed Arena on Friday, April 21, 2023.
The candidates for chancellor, explained
Chancellor John Sharp during a Board of Regents meeting discussing the appointmet of interim dean Mark Welsh and discussion of a McElroy settlement on Sunday, July 30, 2023 in the Memorial Student Center.
Regents to potentially appoint new chancellor
More in Center
Adri1388
A&M finishes 2-0 on the first day of the Texas A&M Invitational
2025025 Baseball Txstate Harrison1
A&M burns nine pitchers in 7-3 loss to Texas State
Bsbvscalpolygm3 Swannc 1
‘There’s no excuse’: Mustangs blindside stampede Aggies
Arma1686
Extra, extras: Here come the Aggies
02 22 2025 Bball V Tenn 1
Threes are greater than twos
Bsbvscalpolygm1 Swannc 5
Aggies freeze the Mustangs
More in News
Batt Signal logo
The Batt Signal Episode 46: Welcome Back for Season 2 with Dafne Martinez and J.M. Wise
Screenshot 2025 02 27 135322
Spiriting into space: A&M to have exclusive, permanent presence on International Space Station
Sbpdebate Swannc 5
Student body president candidates: who they are
Texas A&amp;M University System Chancellor John Sharp attends the Class of 1972 50-year reunion in Kyle Field on April 20, 2022.
Understanding the role of chancellor
The Texas A&amp;M University 2023 Physics &amp; Engineering Festival on April 1, 2023.
Annual Physics and Engineering Festival lineup revealed
Sbpdebate Swannc 10
Student body president debate displays candidates’ platforms, plans
Donate to The Battalion
$1415
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal