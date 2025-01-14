Contest Https Www.therudderassociation.org Awards Contest
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Camp Https Www.tripplakecamp.com
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Camp Https Www.tripplakecamp.com
Contest Https Www.therudderassociation.org Awards Contest
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Camp Https Www.tripplakecamp.com

A&M pulls out of recruiting conference after DEI claims swirl online

The conference trip was canceled after Gov. Abbott said attending it violated the state’s anti-DEI law
Nicholas Gutteridge, Editor-in-Chief
January 14, 2025
Photo by Hannah Harrison
President Mark Welsh III gives his presidential address during the Mark A. Welsh Investiture at The Rudder Theatre Complex on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

Texas A&M President Mark A. Welsh III announced in a late-night Monday email to Mays Business School faculty and staff that it pulled out of a business recruiting conference after Gov. Greg Abbott said it violated Senate Bill 17, the state’s anti-DEI law. 

“While the proper process for reviewing and approving attendance at such events was followed, I don’t believe we fully considered the spirit of our state law in making the initial decision to participate,” Welsh said in the announcement. “This particular conference’s limitations on the acceptable race of attendees is not in line with the intent of SB-17, and, as a result, we will not be sending anyone to participate in this conference.”

The annual conference is hosted by The PhD Project in Chicago with a focus on networking and mentoring opportunities for “historically underrepresented students.” To apply, students must identify as “Black/African American, Latinx/Hispanic America, or Native American/Canadian Indigenous,” according to its website

Screenshots of the eligibility criteria and A&M’s involvement were posted on the social media platform X on Monday, which were later picked up by Abbott. 

“It’s against Texas law and violates the US Constitution,” Abbott wrote on X Monday night. “It will be fixed immediately or the president will soon be gone.” 

Soon after, A&M’s main X account posted a statement from Welsh reaffirming the university’s intent to follow SB 17. 

The university’s general counsel confirmed to Mays faculty earlier this month that attending the conference didn’t violate SB 17 due to the law’s recruiting exemptions.  

A&M was one of 10 Texas universities and dozens of others nationwide that had partnered with The PhD Project, including Baylor University, the University of Texas at Austin and Rice University. After Abbott’s threat, Welsh distributed a statement announcing that the university had pulled out of the conference.

“Earlier this evening I released the following statement on social media in response to criticism we received for approving folks to attend and present at a doctoral recruiting conference that limited attendees (potential doctoral students) by race and other factors,” Welsh said in the midnight announcement. “Texas A&M does not support any organization, conference, process or activity that excludes people based on race, creed, gender, age or any other discriminating factor. The intent of SB-17 is very clear in that regard. We will continue to honor both the letter and the intent of the law. … Texas A&M faculty and staff attend hundreds, if not thousands, of conferences and other events during the course of each academic year. We need to be sure that attendance at those events is aligned with the very clear guidance we’ve been given by our governing bodies.”

Update 1/14: Several Texas universities have pulled out of The PhD Project’s conference, including the entire University of Texas System. Of the original 10, only Baylor University, Rice University and the University of Houston remain partnered.

Update 1/15: A University of North Texas spokesperson told The Battalion that UNT discontinued its partnership with The PhD Project in early 2024. The university is working with the organization to remove its name from the list of partners. The story has been updated accordingly.

3
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Battalion
$90
$2500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas A&M University - College Station. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs, in addition to paying freelance staffers for their work, travel costs for coverage and more!

More to Discover
More in Campus
The Texas A&M Corps of Cadets marches before the Lone Star Showdown football game against Texas on Saturday, Nov 30, 2024. (Tilly Hillje/The Battalion)
Search committee announces Corps of Cadets commandant finalists
Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during his visit to College Station to endorse House District 14 candidate Paul Dyson at Pebble Creek Country Club on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024.
Gov. Abbott threatens Welsh after DEI claim spreads online
Texas Governor Greg Abbott on the sideline before the start of Texas A&amp;M's game against Ole Miss at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.
Republicans eye school choice, DEI in state legislative session
Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during his visit to College Station to endorse House District 14 candidate Paul Dyson at Pebble Creek Country Club on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024.
Gov. Abbott orders tuition freeze extension
Letter From the Editor
The Battalion announces incoming spring editors
Texas A&M students at ticket pull at Kyle Field for the Texas game at 4 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 18. (Courtesy of Meredith Seaver/The Eagle)
A&M moving to online ticket pull system, Welsh says
More in Center
Chriss Campussnownight 5
‘It turned out so beautiful’: Winter wonderland comes to Aggieland
Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a campaign rally at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, AZ. (Photo by Gage Skidmore/Flickr, 2.0 CC)
Donald Trump sworn in as 47th president
01 18 2024 M Basketball V Lsu 11
A&M rallies in second half to tame LSU’s offense in 68-57 win
Texas A&amp;M guard Zhuric Phelps (1) takes a shot during Texas A&amp;M’s game against Alabama at Reed Arena on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)
Charity stripe haunt
Political science professors Kirby Goidel and Charles Todd Kent host the "Inside Political Science" audio and visual podcast. (Photo courtesy of KAMU)
Inside KAMU’s ‘Inside Political Science’
Texas A&M guard Zhuric Phelps (1) dunks the ball after making a steal during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Reed Arena on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)
Sooner or later: A&M rallies in final seconds to beat OU 80-78
More in News
Academicbuildingsnow
Tuesday classes canceled due to winter storm
Anyone looking for winter activities can visit Santa&#8217;s Wonderland for Christmas light displays and an outdoor Christmas celebration.
Winter economy dips in College Station
Photo by Robert O'Brien of the Texas state capitol building on Nov. 24, 2019.&#160;
State agriculture commissioner visits Brazos Valley
The suspect, a 42-year-old man identified by the FBI as Shamsud-Din Jabbar, was killed on the scene after exchanging gunfire with law enforcement.
Officials confirm New Orleans terror attack suspect is Texas native
Aggies continue construction on the bonfire on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024.(Abdurahman Azeez/The Battalion)
Student Bonfire Burn rescheduled for Jan. 25
Cadets in the Corps of Cadets yell during Texas A&amp;M’s game against New Mexico State at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)
Search committee to interview top commandant candidates
About the Contributor
Nicholas Gutteridge
Nicholas Gutteridge, Editor-in-Chief
Nicholas Gutteridge is the editor-in-chief of The Battalion. He joined in January 2023 as a news reporter before becoming a news editor in August 2023. He has interned at the Pentagon in Washington D.C. and was the managing editor of The Battalion from May to December 2024. Nicholas writes in-depth stories on topics important to students and community members. Previous articles include a dive into a student organization bringing students in contact with a sex offender, a feature on students alleging abuse and manipulation at a local church and an investigative series on Texas A&M's cut of 52 minors and certificates. Nicholas has published work in The Aggieland yearbook and the Maroon Life Magazine. He has been honored with several national journalism awards, including first-place in-depth news story and first-place feature story. In September 2024, he won second place for nationwide reporter of the year, one of the most prestigious individual competitions in collegiate journalism.
Donate to The Battalion
$90
$2500
Contributed
Our Goal