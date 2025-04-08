A&M leads nationwide graduate school rankings

Texas A&M graduate studies have been ranked as one of the top programs in the nation, according to the 2025 U.S. News & World Report Best Graduate School rankings, which were released today.

A&M’s School of Law has risen in the ranking to enter the top 25 in the nation, which a press release from A&M says “no law school has ever risen further or faster in the rankings.” Founded in 1989, the law school was previously ranked at 26 last year.

Fourteen law specializations from the law school were also ranked by the annual report, with its dispute resolution studies standing at third in the nation. The school’s intellectual property law specialization also tied for sixth place.

A&M’s College of Medicine also moved up in the rankings, largely due to the increased rating of its primary care ranking from tier two to tier one. This was calculated using the proportion of a medical school class that enters into primary care fields for a residency and those that practice in a primary care specialty.

Among other graduate and professional studies ranked by the U.S. News & World Report are Mays Business School, the College of Engineering and College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, which are all ranked in the top 25 in the nation.